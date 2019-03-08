Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts

Jebus, that’s a bunch of legal charges for perpetrating a hoax, and I didn’t expect such severity. Read the CNN article by clicking on the screenshot I got in an email:
I am probably an outlier, but I believe that a harsh punishment for this young man is inappropriate. He’s obviously a troubled guy, probably has narcissistic tendencies (like much of the acting community), and was motivated by some really bad root desires. But, as a Coynian determinist, I don’t think retributive vengeful punishment is appropriate here. Sure, send a message to other would-be hoaxers (if people with mental problems can be effectively forewarned?!) but trying to “punish” him to “teach him a lesson” makes no sense.
(And I have no problem with billing him for the amount spent by the city to investigate his hoax.)
Even if he’s convicted of this, the judge has considerable latitude in the sentence. He might not serve any time in jail. The punishment comes not with the indictment, but with the sentencing. I agree with you that a harsh punishment doesn’t seem appropriate, but 16 felony charges is a pretty strong deterrent in itself.
He’ll plead guilty to a lot fewer than 16 felonies. Maybe in the meanwhile he can check himself into a rehab center so when the time comes he can throw himself on the mercy of the court. Hell, he may even come out of this with a career.
was motivated by some really bad root desires
Simple greed if you ask me. This was a career move.
It does seem somewhat absurd that he’s looking at a longer sentence than Manafort, a man who fraudulently took millions, possibly acted as a foreign agent, and lied under oath to judges over and over again.
But, we’ll have to wait and see what sentence Mr. Smollett actually gets.
And don’t forget witness tampering. There is another 10-year sentence that can be leveled at Manafort next week. I would think the outrage of yesterday’s sentencing might influence next week’s sentence to be the full 10-years. As w/ Smollett, we’ll see.
Well, if the Manafort sentencing is anything to go by, he’ll probably be lucky to dodge the electric chair.
I can see the judge tut-tutting, wringing hands, creased brow, pointing finger, and finally a delivery of sentence near tears, “Damn you, sir, you nearly made me believe that I reside in the vicinity of bigots. So, a year per charge. May gawd have mercy on you.”
It would be funny if he got more time than Manafort.
(And by “funny”, I mean: make you want to throw up.)
A defense attorney reported that he/she (don’t know gender) just represented someone who stole $100 worth of quarters from a laundry mat. Sentence: 4-years. Our judicial system is seriously flawed.
I followed the case closely.
Smollett lied at almost every turn to officials and planted evidence.
If hate crimes are a serious thing, then plotting to falsify one, and sustaining the chicanery and falsehood over extended time, is also a serious thing
Just read the indictment, which can be found here.
Sixteen felony counts arising from a single incident strikes me as a might heavy-handed.
According to TMZ, according to the indictment, that’s one count for each false statement in the course of two police interviews.
I think the police and the city’s governance took this hoax rather personally and want to make a strong statement. Perhaps they’ll be satisfied with the indictment sending a strong message and not feel the further need to see Smollett spend years in prison.
I agree. 16 counts from one ‘crime’ is blatantly excessive. Evidently someone decided to throw the book at him.
I put ‘crime’ in quotes because I’m not quite sure what to call it. I do think he should face charges and probably do some time for it – something like a month.
Incidentally, can judges in your country toss out ‘counts’ if they think there are too many?
I recall attending magistrates court decades ago where the local traffic cop had been ticket-happy and the magistrate was dismissing duplicate charges right left and centre.
One guy was charged with ‘careless driving’ and ‘failing to keep left’ because he came out of his driveway and drove down the wrong side of the (empty) road for 50 yards. Magistrate: ‘Well it seems to me these are two charges arising out of the one offence. Would you care to withdraw one charge and I’ll deal with the other?’. Cop (going red): ‘Very well, I’ll withdraw Failing to keep left.’ Magistrate (blandly): ‘Well, actually Careless Driving is the more serious charge. I had it in mind that you might have wished to withdraw that one.’
It was worth my (small) fine for ‘Obscured number plate’ for the entertainment value.
Reading recently in the NY Times of many R Kelly and Michael Jackson enthusiasts rising up in vocal support of them, I contemplate who may similarly rise up in support of Smollett.
Everyone I knew- black folks included- pretty much figured from the start that it was a hoax. All those details, *and* he left the noose around his neck to wait for police?
Who writes checks to pay for criminal activity? (Other than #45, of course.)He was a poster child for doing everything wrong.
He cost the taxpayers money, make him pay it back. Anything else is pointless.
Yes to all this.
He should do time. What he pulled is no joke.
Agree.
Ouch. Well that played out differently than he thought it would.
What a moron. He had the world at his feet, with an enviable career and the world at his feet. Idiot.
I say hooray. Hate hoaxes are on the rise and are incredibly damaging. It’s about time some harsh sentences were incurred to discourage this trend. These are not victimless crimes; they are calculated and malicious.
Lol. Where’d you hear that? Tucker Carlson?
Yep, as well as other sources. You might occasionally try something other than MSNBC.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2019/02/22/jussie-smollett-empire-attack-fired-cut-video-chicago-fox-column/2950146002/
I just saw, on another topic, that the NYTimes wrote this evening about those andti-Semitic floats in Belgium…