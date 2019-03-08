House passes the Democrats’ “all lives matter” resolution

Well, the Democrats just gave Linda Sarsour and CAIR exactly what they wanted: a resolution (text here) condemning not just anti-Semitism (implicitly aimed at bigot Ilhan Omar), but all forms of “hate” under the sun, most notably Islamophobia. Of course all bigotry, including that against Muslims, is reprehensible, but there is considerable irony that the same group who—rightly—chastised people for watering down “Black lives matter” into “All lives matter” now engages in exactly the same type of watering-down of a bill intended to call out hatred against Jews. A resolution against “hateful expressions of intolerance” is pretty toothless, while one against anti-Semitism sends a message to the Left that this particular brand of bigotry won’t be countenanced by the Dems, and a message to Omar and her “progressive” colleagues that criticism of Israel is okay, but of Jews, not so much.
This is not to excuse the anti-Semitism of the Republicans, which is even worse (all 23 votes against the resolution were from the GOP, and Republicans like Jim Jordan have demonized Jews while others have issued bigoted and truly “Muslimophobic” criticisms of Omar), but I am a registered Democrat and I am appalled by my own party. Here, for example, is Nancy Pelosi flat-out lying:
Representative Lee Zeldin of New York, one of two Jewish Republicans in the House, voted no, calling the final resolution “spineless and disgusting,” adding, “If a Republican member was pushing the anti-Semitism that Representative Omar keeps peddling, this resolution would name names.”
But Ms. Pelosi told reporters that the resolution was not aimed at Ms. Omar.
“It’s not about her; it’s about these forms of hatred,” Ms. Pelosi said.
If you believe that, you’ll believe that Donald Trump is infused with empathy. We wouldn’t even have this resolution if Democrats hadn’t been rattled by Omar’s anti-Semitism and the public’s pushback against it.
I usually disagree with Ben Shapiro (who’s Jewish, of course), but in his article “Every Democratic excuse for Ilhan Omar’s Anti-Semitism is more vile than the last,” he’s pretty much on the mark. I am ashamed at how the Democrats are backing off their anti-Semitism, finding tons of excuses for it; and I’m worried that my own party is going to slowly take on the anti-Semitic cast of Britain’s Labour Party.
Linda Sarsour and “progressive” anti-Semitic representatives like Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib, as well as the duplicitous Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), lobbied for this watering down, and, in the end, they all got exactly what they wanted (see the last paragraph of Sarsour’s FB post below). Pity that Sarsour hasn’t condemned the bigotry of Louis Farrakhan!
Some of the Democrats’ defenses of Omar, after they initially condemned her—and despite her continuing her anti-Semitic tropes—were pathetic, some even infantilizing her as being “inexperienced” and “not understanding how things work here”. Here’s Democratic whip James Clyburn excusing Omar because of her “lived experience” (see below):
And here are Omar, Tlaib, and Carson taking a victory lap after the House Democrats managed to save Omar from a trip to the party woodshed:
In the meantime, Ocasio-Cortez is using the anti-Semitism to help raise money for her own campaign: the Jews are coming for her! What a cynical and offensive thing to do at a time when the Congress is discussing anti-Semitism!:
Reader Eli, who sent me some of these links, said, “These events demonstrate the continuing takeover of the Democrats by the far-left and the corresponding mainstreaming of antisemitism. I’m afraid the Dems are on their way of becoming more like the British Labour party” (exactly my feeling, though there are parts of the far-Left platform I share). He added, “I’m proud of my former representative, Ted Deutch, for calling it as it is. At least some Democrats still get it.”
I’ve heard it said, and I hope it’s not true, that this kind of division among Democrats just helps the GOP and—Ceiling Cat help us—Trump’s re-election in 2020. But it may. As the NYT reports:
But if Ms. Pelosi believed she was smoothing over divisions among Democrats, another member of leadership — Representative James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, the Democratic whip, gave critics a new cause with an interview in The Hill newspaper. In it, he was quoted as saying that Ms. Omar, who fled war in her native Somalia as a child and spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya, had more personal experiences with bigotry than those who are generations removed from the Holocaust, the Japanese internment camps of World War II and the other violent episodes of the past.
“I’m serious about that,” the newspaper quoted Mr. Clyburn as saying. “There are people who tell me, ‘Well, my parents are Holocaust survivors.’ ‘My parents did this.’ It’s more personal with her. I’ve talked to her, and I can tell you she is living through a lot of pain.”
Mr. Zeldin responded, “Whip Clyburn’s comments are disgusting, making light of the Holocaust and minimizing its massive importance and impact on victims’ families, survivors, and the world.”
In the meantime, Omar will continue spreading the hatred (and raising money for anti-Semites) that she just voted to condemn, for the Democrats are too weak to keep their own people from spreading bigotry:
Hear, hear, Jerry.
In other slightly-related news, Sunny Hundal has pointed out the support by British fundamentalist Christians and Jews for the bigoted Brummie Muslims at Parkfield school. They actually spoke from the van opposite the school.
The pattern of faith-coddling and opportunistic solidarity is predictable and replicable.
Funny that Linda Sarsour accuses Pelosi of “doing the dirty work of powerful white men” when she’s a gleeful groupie of Louis Farrakhan, a misogyntistic and very powerful black man.
Linda Sarsour is purest poison.
B-b-b-ut it’s not bigotry when it’s Linda Sarsour’s kind of bigotry. Both sides or something.
Believe I covered this enough yesterday and would just be regurgitating to continue. I’m still wondering about the demented judge in yesterday’s Manafort sentence? An otherwise good man, this Manafort. Except for 60 million or so in fraud and income tax evasion.
And how much of that will he serve?
I am amazed at how easily the ‘Left’ (whatever it may be now) self destructs time and time again. That’s how you make it likelier a second term of Trump, among other nasty things.
You don’t even need an astute alt-righter applying the old “divide and conquer” strategy. Leftists do that already on their own.
Turns out people on “the left” are people, too! Who knew?
(You may not have noticed fractures happen on “the right”, too.)
No, that’s an impression you get if you only go to websites which do nothing but aggregate negative stories about the left. If I went to Squawkbox or Mother Jones or Daily Kos or any of those unreadably inane pro-left sites I’d be convinced that the right are on the verge of imploding. Likewise, from reading WEIT you’d think that the entire liberal-left was falling apart at the seams through fervent hatred of Jews and identity politics.
This is why balance is a good thing, otherwise without realising it you slip into a world where only one side exists, and the perfidies of the other side, however vast and significant, simply don’t register. A lot of people _want_ to live in that kind of world, which is why they go and read nothing but Breitbart or Huffpost, but I’d hope(in fact I know) that most people here aren’t like that.
There is a lot of duplicity on all sides of this issue. Dispassionate intellectual exchanges are hard to find. Here are my thoughts.
1. Is Omar anti-Semitic? Yes. I think she was raised in an environment where there was no distinction made between Jews and Israel.
2. Some progressive Jews have defended Omar. One such person is Paul Waldman, an opinion writer for the Washington Post. He argues passionately that Omar’s comments regarding “dual loyalty” did not refer to American Jews, but rather to Congress. He states: “Now, back to Omar. Here’s the truth: The whole purpose of the Democrats’ resolution is to enforce dual loyalty not among Jews, but among members of Congress, to make sure that criticism of Israel is punished in the most visible way possible. This, of course, includes Omar. As it happens, this punishment of criticism of Israel is exactly what the freshman congresswoman was complaining about, and has on multiple occasions. The fact that no one seems to acknowledge that this is her complaint shows how spectacularly disingenuous Omar’s critics are being.” I think this argument is absurd.
3. An unfortunate consequence of this incident is that genuine criticism of Israel may be muted. The Israeli government under Netanyahu (who may be criminal, just like Trump) has done its best to alienate American Jews, who are much more liberal than Israeli Jews. American Jews find their support of Israel tested with Netanyahu in power. He should be criticized. I don’t like the man, including his cozying up to right-wing American evangelicals.
4. I do not know if AOC is anti-Semitic. I do not like that she has gotten so close to anti-Semitics such as Sarsour. But, her criticism of AIPAC is not evidence of anti-Semitism, per se. This Israeli lobbying group is very close to Netanyahu and his right-wing government.
5. That the Democrats had to settle for a watered down resolution should not be surprising. An explicit condemnation of anti-Semitism alone and an implicit censure of Omar would have been the surprising act considering the nature of the Democratic coalition. In contrast to the Republicans that consist largely of one group (religious white people), the Democrats consist of many different interest groups (or identity groups for those who get excited about it). The agenda of one group sometimes conflicts with that of others. The Democratic leadership has to assuage all groups for the purpose of keeping the coalition together. Hence, the watered down resolution. That’s politics and it doesn’t particularly upset me. Moral courage from politicians is rare. Staying in power to attain desired goals is what counts.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/03/05/dishonest-smearing-ilhan-omar/?utm_term=.93776b95ee60
Very good review of the matter. I might compare Trump more favorably with John Gotti than Netanyahu but that’s just me.
As usual, sir, your comments are spot on.
“Some progressive Jews have defended Omar. One such person is Paul Waldman, an opinion writer for the Washington Post. He argues passionately that Omar’s comments regarding “dual loyalty” did not refer to American Jews, but rather to Congress”
Considering Omar’s past comments about Jews and about how support of Israel is “all about the Benjamins,” among other things she has said, this position is absurd.
“I do not know if AOC is anti-Semitic. I do not like that she has gotten so close to anti-Semitics such as Sarsour. But, her criticism of AIPAC is not evidence of anti-Semitism, per se.”
No, her criticism of AIPAC isn’t antisemitic, but her attempt to raise money by saying that “AIPAC is coming for” her and Omar and their buddies comes dangerously close and closely adheres to antisemitic tropes. She knows exactly what she’s doing, as does Omar.
“That the Democrats had to settle for a watered down resolution should not be surprising. An explicit condemnation of anti-Semitism alone and an implicit censure of Omar would have been the surprising act considering the nature of the Democratic coalition.”
I call BS. If this was a resolution about violence against women, or police brutality against the black community, etc., we would not at all expect this to happen. This has happened because it was a resolution against antisemitism. If you go and read the resolution, it’s not just watered down, but has become a resolution that’s much more focused on other things, and Islamophobia in particular.
I read the resolution. It condemns hatred of all kind, including anti-Semitism. I do not find it objectionable. Also, the House has 25 Democratic Jewish representatives. They all voted for it; curiously, they do not seem as vexed about it as you are. What we are seeing is politics in action. The purists are upset, but that’s the way it goes.
“The agenda of one group sometimes conflicts with that of others.”
Also, if the agenda of condemning antisemitism conflicts with the agendas of some others in the Democratic Party, that’s a problem for the Democratic Party, not a feature.
I think it’s appropriate to charge “dual loyalty” against individuals where there’s evidence to support it. (Hell, I’ve accused Donald Trump of having something less than undivided loyalty to the United States.)
But “dual loyalty” applied to a group is noxious. It was used against patriotic German-American US citizens during WWI, and against patriotic Japanese-American citizens (“Nisei”) during WWII — and as a slur against Jews, pretty much always and everywhere.
The world would be a better place were we quit of this nonsense for good.
Yes. Dual-loyalty is a definite and dangerous slur.
What a travesty. Literally.
I hate to say it, but that Ben Shapiro editorial was the perfect response to what I’ve seen so many people saying on the left (even in comment threads on this very site) and in the Democratic Party. It lays it all out perfectly: the whataboutism; the excuse-making; the going along to get along. Ben Shapiro is, for a change, right on the money.
It is a sign of the times that both of us have to give disclaimers when we agree with Ben Shapiro–because he is a Republican conservative. Shouldn’t we be able to agree with him at the times he’s right without having to always give these disclaimers like “I hate to say this” and the like. (I do it too, as I did above.) It’s a sign of the times that even bipartisan agreement has to come with an apology.
I don’t think it particularly reflects “the times” as much as the good old fashioned desire not to be associated with people you generally disagree with. I think we all do it and always have… at least those of us who are open-minded enough to agree with something from “the other side” from time to time.
I agree completely. I often feel the need to say things like this, not because I think I should, but because I worry that my point will otherwise be dismissed as coming from someone who always agrees with “those people.” I have to prove that I’m not completely ideologically impure before saying I agree with someone like Shapiro.
I think ideological impurity should be a badge of honour. I’m interested in truth not ideology.
You and I always seem to be on the same page, Donna. I worry there’s nowhere for people like us to go these days, politically. Caring about truth over politics and objectivity over tribalism is no longer an acceptable position in either camp 😦
Had just read the resolution: a shameful perversion of the original intent. By mentioning every group in history to express anti-semitism — with the glaring exception of Islam, by devoting more words to ‘islamophobia’ than to anti-semitism, and by avoiding any mention of Omar, this resolution may have well been written by CAIR or Omar herself.
Disgusting and cowardly.
They watered down the resolution because the Democrats felt like they couldn’t directly chastize Omar after she was likened to 9/11 terrorists in ads in West Virginia.
I agree with you in principle, and wish to hell the resolution had been passed as a straight-up anti-antisemitism measure, but don’t view the situations as identical. Black Lives Matter is a movement, and the “All Lives” reaction to it was meant as an FU to blacks.
This, OTOH, was a one-shot resolution and retained a provision expressly denouncing antisemitism. (To the extent it was meant as an FU to anyone, it was to Republicans who failed to call out Trump after Charlottesville rather than Jews.) It’s not unusual for congressional resolutions to have amendments and riders and whatnot tacked onto them — it’s how our legislative sausage gets ground.
I was disappointed, though not surprised, to see two dozen red-assed Republicans voted against the resolution in its final, anodyne form. And I gave a hard, bitter laugh when I heard that white-supremacist Iowa representative Steve King voted “present.”
Across western democracies the left get more radically left and the right more radically right while the middle has nowhere to go.
😀 We at the center need to become extreme centrists.
And from what I’ve read, that’s most of us – stuck in the middle while the minorities of the radical edges get the attention and resources to promote something most of us don’t buy into.
It’s hard to get people excited about the center. There’s usually nothing to be found in the middle of the road but yellow stripes and roadkill. 🙂
The first rule of politics is that the action always moves away from the middle (though it sure would be a relief to have a boring, good-government, centrist technocrat in the White House right about now).
Here is an interesting little fact from this resolution found by a blogger http://elderofziyon.blogspot.com/2019/03/bigotry-resolution-fudges-anti-muslim.html
“Whereas in 2017 the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a 37 percent increase in hate crimes against Jews or Jewish institutions and found that attacks against Jews or Jewish institutions made up 58.1 percent of all religious-based hate crimes;”
and
“Whereas the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that hate crimes against Muslims or Muslim institutions in the United States increased by over 99 percent between 2014 and 2016;”
Why are FBI stats for antisemitism only quoted for 2017, comparing to 2016, while the stats for anti-Muslim hate crimes are only quoted for 2016 compared to 2014?
Because anti-Muslim hate crimes actually went down in 2017, while antisemitic hate crimes soared! So the resolution authors cherry picked statistics.
In 2014, there were 609 anti-Jewish incidents and 154 anti-Muslim incidents.
In 2016, there were 684 anti-Jewish incidents and 307 anti-Muslim incidents.
In 2017, there were 938 anti-Jewish incidents and 273 anti-Muslim incidents.
But a 77% increase in anti-Muslim incidents from 2014 to 2017, bad as it is, doesn’t sound nearly as bad as the 99% increase from 2014 to 2016. In raw numbers, the increase in antisemitic incidents in 2017 dwarfs the increase in every other kind of bias incident.
Well done. Thank you for this. It really demonstrates just how much this resolution went from a rebuke toward people like Omar to a resolution practically crafted by them.
I actually wrote the Dems over this. FWIW, I’m not a member of either party, but I vote for the Dem just because the GOP is too tied to conservative religion, and the party seems too willing to pooh-pooh the bigotry of the bigots among them.
But now when we’ve got Trump and Steve King on the one side versus Omar and Tlaib on the other, I’m definitely reassessing my views of the Dems as relatively free of bigotry.
The left doesn’t understand the anti-semitism because the remarks are so common in their circles that they have become banal. Israel/Whites/Men/Heterosexuals/Christians are evil. The sun rises in the east. Arabs/Blacks/Women/Gays/Trans/Muslims are wonderful. Sugar is sweet. Republican are evil. All of these are obvious, common truths in the Ctl-Left.
BTW, I think this also applies to many conservatives who do not recognize the bigotry in their circle.
I saw a Politico article claiming that Omar gave Trump a huge gift (in part, by distracting from his latest string of embarrassments). As a Democrat, this has been deeply disheartening.
The core of my party recoiled at Omar’s remarked but now has caved to the regressives and adopted the All Lives Matter resolution.
Let’s point out the evil of Aipac, but ignore CAIR.
Let’s cite the (false) statistic that “anti-Muslim hate crimes are 99% higher” but ignore the fact that anti-Jewish hate crimes are invariably higher (in the US and Canada).
Let’s call Pelosi a “typical white” feminist, ignoring the fact that this is overtly racist.
Let’s condemn all forms of hate, but hang out with Louis Farrakhan who unapologetically espouses hatred against Jews.
Let’s stand with Ilhan, a BDS supporter who peddles in tropes about American Jews who secretly subvert our government to help a foreign one.
If this is what “progressive” looks like, then I’m not sure I want to progress any more.
This whole episode makes me sad. If we thought that the Dems were ALL going to represent the high road, then that balloon has been busted. Perhaps more importantly, it means that the Authoritarian Left has made the jump from college campuses to our politics. Trump and the GOP are going to jump all over this. Let’s cross our fingers and hope it doesn’t escalate.
I was going to suggest that it will all blow over and not affect the Dems ability to replace Trump in 2020. After writing this, I am less sure.
Perhaps expecting ALL Dems to do anything is expecting too much? You have to remember Will Rogers:
“Democrats never agree on anything, that’s why they’re Democrats. If they agreed with each other, they’d be Republicans.”
This infighting within the Democratic party is just starting. The SJW wing thinks that they’re the reason the Dems won the House.