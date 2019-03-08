House passes the Democrats’ “all lives matter” resolution

Well, the Democrats just gave Linda Sarsour and CAIR exactly what they wanted: a resolution (text here) condemning not just anti-Semitism (implicitly aimed at bigot Ilhan Omar), but all forms of “hate” under the sun, most notably Islamophobia. Of course all bigotry, including that against Muslims, is reprehensible, but there is considerable irony that the same group who—rightly—chastised people for watering down “Black lives matter” into “All lives matter” now engages in exactly the same type of watering-down of a bill intended to call out hatred against Jews. A resolution against “hateful expressions of intolerance” is pretty toothless, while one against anti-Semitism sends a message to the Left that this particular brand of bigotry won’t be countenanced by the Dems, and a message to Omar and her “progressive” colleagues that criticism of Israel is okay, but of Jews, not so much.

This is not to excuse the anti-Semitism of the Republicans, which is even worse (all 23 votes against the resolution were from the GOP, and Republicans like Jim Jordan have demonized Jews while others have issued bigoted and truly “Muslimophobic” criticisms of Omar), but I am a registered Democrat and I am appalled by my own party. Here, for example, is Nancy Pelosi flat-out lying:

Representative Lee Zeldin of New York, one of two Jewish Republicans in the House, voted no, calling the final resolution “spineless and disgusting,” adding, “If a Republican member was pushing the anti-Semitism that Representative Omar keeps peddling, this resolution would name names.” But Ms. Pelosi told reporters that the resolution was not aimed at Ms. Omar. “It’s not about her; it’s about these forms of hatred,” Ms. Pelosi said.

If you believe that, you’ll believe that Donald Trump is infused with empathy. We wouldn’t even have this resolution if Democrats hadn’t been rattled by Omar’s anti-Semitism and the public’s pushback against it.

I usually disagree with Ben Shapiro (who’s Jewish, of course), but in his article “Every Democratic excuse for Ilhan Omar’s Anti-Semitism is more vile than the last,” he’s pretty much on the mark. I am ashamed at how the Democrats are backing off their anti-Semitism, finding tons of excuses for it; and I’m worried that my own party is going to slowly take on the anti-Semitic cast of Britain’s Labour Party.

Linda Sarsour and “progressive” anti-Semitic representatives like Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib, as well as the duplicitous Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), lobbied for this watering down, and, in the end, they all got exactly what they wanted (see the last paragraph of Sarsour’s FB post below). Pity that Sarsour hasn’t condemned the bigotry of Louis Farrakhan!

Some of the Democrats’ defenses of Omar, after they initially condemned her—and despite her continuing her anti-Semitic tropes—were pathetic, some even infantilizing her as being “inexperienced” and “not understanding how things work here”. Here’s Democratic whip James Clyburn excusing Omar because of her “lived experience” (see below):

And here are Omar, Tlaib, and Carson taking a victory lap after the House Democrats managed to save Omar from a trip to the party woodshed:

Our nation is having a difficult conversation, but we believe this is great progress. pic.twitter.com/gSua9a8mki — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 7, 2019

In the meantime, Ocasio-Cortez is using the anti-Semitism to help raise money for her own campaign: the Jews are coming for her! What a cynical and offensive thing to do at a time when the Congress is discussing anti-Semitism!:

And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now raising money by saying AIPAC is coming for her and comparing the bipartisan consensus on the US-Israel relationship to the Iraq War pic.twitter.com/4gvXuiHIhX — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 7, 2019

Reader Eli, who sent me some of these links, said, “These events demonstrate the continuing takeover of the Democrats by the far-left and the corresponding mainstreaming of antisemitism. I’m afraid the Dems are on their way of becoming more like the British Labour party” (exactly my feeling, though there are parts of the far-Left platform I share). He added, “I’m proud of my former representative, Ted Deutch, for calling it as it is. At least some Democrats still get it.”

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) from House floor: "It feels like we're only able to call the use of anti-semitic language by any colleague of ours if we're addressing all forms of hatred and it feels like we can't say it's anti-semitism unless everyone agrees that it's anti-semitism." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 7, 2019

I’ve heard it said, and I hope it’s not true, that this kind of division among Democrats just helps the GOP and—Ceiling Cat help us—Trump’s re-election in 2020. But it may. As the NYT reports:

But if Ms. Pelosi believed she was smoothing over divisions among Democrats, another member of leadership — Representative James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, the Democratic whip, gave critics a new cause with an interview in The Hill newspaper. In it, he was quoted as saying that Ms. Omar, who fled war in her native Somalia as a child and spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya, had more personal experiences with bigotry than those who are generations removed from the Holocaust, the Japanese internment camps of World War II and the other violent episodes of the past. “I’m serious about that,” the newspaper quoted Mr. Clyburn as saying. “There are people who tell me, ‘Well, my parents are Holocaust survivors.’ ‘My parents did this.’ It’s more personal with her. I’ve talked to her, and I can tell you she is living through a lot of pain.” Mr. Zeldin responded, “Whip Clyburn’s comments are disgusting, making light of the Holocaust and minimizing its massive importance and impact on victims’ families, survivors, and the world.”

In the meantime, Omar will continue spreading the hatred (and raising money for anti-Semites) that she just voted to condemn, for the Democrats are too weak to keep their own people from spreading bigotry: