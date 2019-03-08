Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Friday again, and we’re all a week closer to death on this eighth of March, 2019. It’s National Peanut Cluster Day (macadamias are better), and International Women’s Day (the Twitter site is here). In honor of that day, Google has an animated Doodle (click on screenshot, which shows 14 sequential quotes from women of the world:
On this day in 1618, Kepler discovered the third law of planetary motion. A primer: First law = orbits of planets are ellipsoidal with the Sun at one focus; second law = area swept out by a line joining a planet to the Sun is equal for equal time intervals; third law: the square of the orbital period of a planet is directly proportional to the cube of the semi-major axis of its orbit. How many of you knew that? On this day in 1775, the pamphlet “African Slavery in America,” calling for Americans to free their slaves and abolish the institution, was published, flummoxing the founding fathers, many of whom had slaves. The author is thought to have been Thomas Paine. On March 8, 1910, according to Wikipedia, “ French aviator Raymonde de Laroche becomes the first woman to receive a pilot’s license.” Here she is; sadly, she died in a plane crash in 1919:
International Women’s Day has been going a long time: on this day in 1917 (Feb. 23 in Russia’s Julian Calendar), protests in St. Petersburg initiated the February Revolution. A photo from the protests:
On March 8, 1965, 3500 U.S. Marines became the first U.S. ground forces to be marked for combat in the Vietnam War. Six years later, the “Fight of the Century” took place between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali in New York’s Madison Square Garden, with Frazier winning by unanimous decision (both fighters were undefeated before this). On March 8, 1974, the world’s worst airport, Charles de Gaulle (Heathrow is a close second) opened in Paris. And on March 8 1979, the first compact disk was demonstrated by Philips. Forty years on and they’re almost obsolete already.
Notables born on this day include Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. (1841), Otto Hahn (1879, Nobel Laureate), Cyd Charisse (1922), John McPhee (1931), Lynn Redgrave (1943), Mickey Dolenz (1945), Carole Bayer Sager (1947), and Jonathan Sacks (1948).
Those who expired on March 8 include Hector Berlioz (1869), Millard Fillmore (1874), William Howard Taft (1930), Billy Eckstine (1993), and Joe DiMaggio (1999; where has he gone?).
Eckstine is a favorite of mine, and nobody remembers him. Here’s one of my favorites, with Eckstine on trumpet and vocals, accompanied by a panoply of jazz greats:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is eager for Spring to arrive (two more weeks!):
Hili: This bush will have leaves in a few days.A: It does look like that.
Nearby, Leon wants to play with an uncooperative bird:
Leon: This swan doesn’t seem to be very sociable.
Two tweets from reader Barry, who says about the first one (rightly), “Yep, that’s gotta hurt!”
A lazy bird who, though he can fly, prefers to walk:
Tweets from Matthew. Look at the handsome wasp nest with a beautiful entrance:
Somebody read this paper and tell me what it’s about!
A pretty amazing diagram showing that a cockroach is mostly tracheal tubes for the passive diffusion of oxygen:
A wonderfully paternal frog moving his tadpole kids to the stream on his back!
Tweets from Grania. First, a stalking kitten:
Two loving snow leopards:
From James Lindsay, one of the three “grievance study” hoaxers:
Naima Lowe was one of the loony professors at The Evergreen State College who helped bring the university to its present low repute. This is a long video, and you’ll probably only be able to stand a few minutes.
Let us hope that this International Women’s Day we do not receive any stupid statements from Mrs Trudeau. Everyone remember the last one?
If you’re talking about this:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-39187848
it doesn’t look stupid to me at all.
Though doubtless the SJWokes who see all men as the enemy didn’t like it.
I don’t see anything wrong with it, either.
Been a bit since you’ve given us our Friday memento mori.
So you run and you run to catch up with the sun but it’s sinking
Racing around to come up behind you again.
The sun is the same in a relative way but you’re older,
Shorter of breath and one day closer to death.
– Pink Floyd of course
In order to remain consistent, I’d suggest the site adopt the crow and skull as emblems. Perhaps their image could be affixed to the top header of the page separated by the slogan: “closer to death”. 😎
Kepler’s Laws for visual thinkers.
Thanks — I remember learning the first two laws from Sagan, but I’d forgotten about the third completely.
The ‘licking’ video brings to mind the story a few days ago about a man in the Czech Republic who was mauled to death by his pet lion.
https://www.ar15.com/forums/General/Man-mauled-to-death-by-his-pet-lion/5-2199745/
When I see these “owners of pet lions cuddling with their pet” videos I can’t suppress the thought “It’s only a matter of time…”
I’m fairly astonished that the Lion has even held back this long. I mean…the lion is licking what his regular instincts must be telling him is food.
Makes me think of all the times a cat of mine has started out gently grooming me only to get over excited and suddenly maul me. All in good fun when its a domestic cat but, even if the lion (or other large wild cat) were playing or merely slightly irritated it could maim or kill you for realz without necessarily intending to.
I don’t worry so much that the lion will eat its owner but that it will just get play aggressive and do real harm. One of my cats occasionally loves to bite me and get my hand in a deadly grip with claws out, all while purring up a storm. I know he does it out of love and excitement but it hurts like hell nonetheless. It would be much, much worse if the lion did something like that.
That video is pretty amazing. As the tweet says, you have to see it to be appropriately horrified by it. The thought running through my head was that they need to close the college. But, of course, there are students getting educated somewhere there, right? We would certainly not want to upset their lives. So how does this evolve and end?
By “that video”, I’m talking about the Evergreen one.
In that video things just kept getting worse and worse, crazier and crazier. I was agape and aghast. Those students would take down Frederick Douglass and Malcom X. They’re in training to be tyrants, and that includes their “allies.”
When Smokin’ Joe knocked Ali on his keister with a massive left hook in the 15th, reactionaries across the land rejoiced that the uppity darkie from Louisville finally got what’s comin’.
It‘s not simply International Women‘s Day, it‘s an anniversary too:
https://mhoefert.blogspot.com/2019/03/iwd.html
The first woman ever to fly solo in a motor driven aircraft did so successfully in Paris on June 29, 1903. The woman, 18 y.o. Cuban-American Aida de Acosta, piloted Alberto Santos-Dumont’s dirigible No. 9 (‘La Baladeuse’), powered by a 2 h.p. motor, for over an hour back and forth the several miles separating Nueilly St. James and Château Bagatelle. Arriving at the Château, the balloon’s landing interrupted an international polo match. Miss de Acosta had, of course, never flown before, and Santos-Dumont, to give instructions and suggestions, accompanied the flight by bicycle. de Acosta’s flight was half a year before the Wright Brothers made their first test flights of the Flyer I, the longest of which lasted about a minute, was 10 feet above the ground, and ended with Wilbur crashing. The “Smithsonian Air and Space” site misleadingly diminishes de Acosta’s accomplishment by referring to her as “the first woman of Latin American descent to solo an airship” in the two lines of text they devote to her.
I think the trick is, if you want to be appropriately remembered, you should invent and then develop something that will open up an entire technical field with a heroic impact on human culture rather than just a passing fancy.
Thank you, Professor, for acknowledging that it’s Micky Dolenz’s birthday today, though Micky is spelled without the “e”.
Here is the last time Micky, Peter and Mike played together as the garage band that they actually were, with Micky on the drums. With Peter’s death recently we will never see this again.
This is a must see for all those who still think they couldn’t play a note of music and weren’t a real band. And Mike wrote both songs. Turn up the sound!
That last item could be a whole post in itself.
If you characterize ‘racism’ in the very broad sense then I think it ok to say that every person is racist. I don’t think that racism, broadly construed, is even a conscious decision.