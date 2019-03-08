Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Friday again, and we’re all a week closer to death on this eighth of March, 2019. It’s National Peanut Cluster Day (macadamias are better), and International Women’s Day (the Twitter site is here). In honor of that day, Google has an animated Doodle (click on screenshot, which shows 14 sequential quotes from women of the world:



On this day in 1618, Kepler discovered the third law of planetary motion. A primer: First law = orbits of planets are ellipsoidal with the Sun at one focus; second law = area swept out by a line joining a planet to the Sun is equal for equal time intervals; third law: the square of the orbital period of a planet is directly proportional to the cube of the semi-major axis of its orbit. How many of you knew that? On this day in 1775, the pamphlet “African Slavery in America,” calling for Americans to free their slaves and abolish the institution, was published, flummoxing the founding fathers, many of whom had slaves. The author is thought to have been Thomas Paine. On March 8, 1910, according to Wikipedia, “ French aviator Raymonde de Laroche becomes the first woman to receive a pilot’s license.” Here she is; sadly, she died in a plane crash in 1919:

International Women’s Day has been going a long time: on this day in 1917 (Feb. 23 in Russia’s Julian Calendar), protests in St. Petersburg initiated the February Revolution. A photo from the protests:

On March 8, 1965, 3500 U.S. Marines became the first U.S. ground forces to be marked for combat in the Vietnam War. Six years later, the “Fight of the Century” took place between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali in New York’s Madison Square Garden, with Frazier winning by unanimous decision (both fighters were undefeated before this). On March 8, 1974, the world’s worst airport, Charles de Gaulle (Heathrow is a close second) opened in Paris. And on March 8 1979, the first compact disk was demonstrated by Philips. Forty years on and they’re almost obsolete already.

Notables born on this day include Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. (1841), Otto Hahn (1879, Nobel Laureate), Cyd Charisse (1922), John McPhee (1931), Lynn Redgrave (1943), Mickey Dolenz (1945), Carole Bayer Sager (1947), and Jonathan Sacks (1948).

Those who expired on March 8 include Hector Berlioz (1869), Millard Fillmore (1874), William Howard Taft (1930), Billy Eckstine (1993), and Joe DiMaggio (1999; where has he gone?).

Eckstine is a favorite of mine, and nobody remembers him. Here’s one of my favorites, with Eckstine on trumpet and vocals, accompanied by a panoply of jazz greats:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is eager for Spring to arrive (two more weeks!):

Hili: This bush will have leaves in a few days. A: It does look like that.

Nearby, Leon wants to play with an uncooperative bird:

Leon: This swan doesn’t seem to be very sociable.

Two tweets from reader Barry, who says about the first one (rightly), “Yep, that’s gotta hurt!”

Licking (Cleaning) each other is a sign of affection and shows that you care about each other! pic.twitter.com/ckUBjAeKG4 — WILD NATURE (@WlLDNATURE) March 6, 2019

A lazy bird who, though he can fly, prefers to walk:

This cockatoo can fly but he's too lazy to do it. 😅 pic.twitter.com/DBsSXN5yR6 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 5, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Look at the handsome wasp nest with a beautiful entrance:

#insectoftheday Warrior wasp (Synoeca sp.) having a little drink down by the sea @osaconservation. These are placid beasts, but they pack quite a punch apparently. They build these impressive nests on trees (nest 📷 Rodolpho et al) pic.twitter.com/nGZeYpF1gZ — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) March 7, 2019

Somebody read this paper and tell me what it’s about!

New research led by Dr @warrenmansell challenges the theories that have underpinned psychology for over a century. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/bLZtSrIO3Z

Open Access link to the paper ➡️ https://t.co/CD2UQnO0ns pic.twitter.com/bTxkhBroFI — FBMH UoM (@FBMH_UoM) February 27, 2019

A pretty amazing diagram showing that a cockroach is mostly tracheal tubes for the passive diffusion of oxygen:

Ever wondered how much of an #insect is actually air? Here’s video of a hissing #cockroach, scanned with our laboratory CT setup, showing the tracheal system. The smaller tubes (e.g. in the antennae) are not visualized due to low resolution. #microCT #respiration pic.twitter.com/Cj1ATzD1Fm — Thomas van de Kamp (@Thomas_vdKamp) February 26, 2019

A wonderfully paternal frog moving his tadpole kids to the stream on his back!

This Trinidadian stream frog has tadpoles on his back! Males of this species give their offspring piggyback transport from terrestrial nests to the streams. The tadpoles continue to develop in the water once they are dropped off #FatherOfTheYear (Mannophryne trinitatus) pic.twitter.com/2yplqBRNbX — Taylor West (@WildWildTWest) February 25, 2019

Tweets from Grania. First, a stalking kitten:

Two loving snow leopards:

True friendship between two cats♥️ pic.twitter.com/FN4n4kImyi — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 7, 2019

From James Lindsay, one of the three “grievance study” hoaxers:

From a Spanish high school.

This is from a Highschool in spain. It says that boys will not have recess on Womens Day in order to "make them understand what women have felt during history," like our paper suggesting privileged students should sit in the floor in chains—but real. pic.twitter.com/oNr3r0TGVH — James Lindsay (@ConceptualJames) March 6, 2019

Naima Lowe was one of the loony professors at The Evergreen State College who helped bring the university to its present low repute. This is a long video, and you’ll probably only be able to stand a few minutes.

Bloody hell. This is a must-watch. When Bret and Heather were telling us about all this, I pictured it and it was terrifying, but nothing compared to actually seeing it. https://t.co/EC8hDGA4lp — Helen Pluckrose (@HPluckrose) March 6, 2019