Naturalist communes with bears

It’s the end of the week, which means it’s time to enjoy some animal cuteness. In this case we have a momma American Black Bear (Ursus americanus) and her two adorable cubs (or is it three?), all filmed by a biologist who gets along with them swimmingly. This three-minute video from BBC Earth shows something I wouldn’t have thought possible: a man approaches a bear with her cubs and doesn’t get attacked! He even gives her treats and pets her! Here are the YouTube notes:

Natural World: Black Bears Of The Northwoods Forty years ago Lynn Rogers began studying the black bears of the American Northwoods. During this time, he has formed a unique relationship with the bears, allowing him to spend time in close proximity with them, revealing more about their habits and characters than ever before. Through his research, Lynn Rogers hopes to prove that bears can live alongside people happily. Natural World follows Lynn and the bears for a year, revealing the nature of his relationship with his research subjects, including intimate footage of a bear and her new-born cubs.

