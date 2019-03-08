Naturalist communes with bears

It’s the end of the week, which means it’s time to enjoy some animal cuteness. In this case we have a momma American Black Bear (Ursus americanus) and her two adorable cubs (or is it three?), all filmed by a biologist who gets along with them swimmingly. This three-minute video from BBC Earth shows something I wouldn’t have thought possible: a man approaches a bear with her cubs and doesn’t get attacked! He even gives her treats and pets her! Here are the YouTube notes:
Natural World: Black Bears Of The Northwoods
Forty years ago Lynn Rogers began studying the black bears of the American Northwoods. During this time, he has formed a unique relationship with the bears, allowing him to spend time in close proximity with them, revealing more about their habits and characters than ever before. Through his research, Lynn Rogers hopes to prove that bears can live alongside people happily. Natural World follows Lynn and the bears for a year, revealing the nature of his relationship with his research subjects, including intimate footage of a bear and her new-born cubs.
Lynn knows bears and the bears know Lynn.
Bears are always so cute but then they can eat you.
I think the way it works is, you always have a friend with you (not alone like Lynn) and you must be a faster running than the friend.
Sadly, I think I am that friend people bring along because she’s slow running.
Then, think of it as your mission in life ;-).
No way. I can’t….bear it.
This brought the Herzog documentary “Grizzly Man” to mind. Apparently one can only get so friendly with grizzlies. I don’t think I’d try it with black bears, either, but I’m a little bearophobic.
Arctophobic (because I hate mixing Latin & Greek to come up with ursophobic; using a “c” instead of a “k” for “arctophobic” is as close as I get to Latinized Greek as well).
When I looked it up, I saw that arcotophobia can manifest as a fear of teddy bears. Now, those I could spend some time with in the wild.
Hahahahaha too funny. I didn’t look it up, I just made up the word so didn’t know teddy bears was the fear it applied to.
Wow, I love it, learn SO much on this site!!!!!
I’m not bearaphobic, I’m riskophobic/enjoy life too much to play with it (or dangerous bears).
In related news, I read this week that a couple of bulls improved on the farm animal/nature animal human kill rate here in Sweden, another farmer got to bite his own dust.
It seems if you can figure out an animals signals, you can find a way to get along. It’s all about communication.
“If I could talk to the animals, just imagine it Chattin’ with a chimp in chimpanzee…”