Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Today’s Google Doodle marks what would have been the 97th birthday of Olga Ladyzhenskaya (born 1922, died 2004). Although her father was arrested and shot by Stalin’s NKVD, she worked her way up to a distinguished career in mathematics.

Although comprehending her accomplishments is above my pay grade, here’s what iNews says about her.

Authoring over 250 papers, Ladyzhenskaya developed a stellar reputation for her work in partial differential equations and the field of fluid dynamics, with her work still highly influential today. She is most celebrated for her work exploring 19th century ideas for explaining behaviour of fluids known as the Navier-Stokes equations, whose practical applications include predicting the movement of storm clouds in meteorology. Parallels were drawn between her work in partial differential equations and John Nash, the American mathematician portrayed by Russell Crowe in the 2001 film A Beautiful Mind.

It’s a thin day in world history. On this day in 321, according to Wikipedia, “Emperor Constantine I decrees that the dies Solis Invicti (sun-day) is the day of rest in the Empire.” On March 7, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell was given a patent for what he called the “telephone.” On this day in 1936, in a harbinger of WWII, and in violation of the Treaty of Versailles, Germany reoccupied the Rhineland.

It was on this day in 1965 (“Bloody Sunday“) that civil rights protestors in Selma, Alabama, after crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge on their way to Montgomery, were attacked by police with tear gas and billy clubs. They were brutally turned back but were allowed to pass two days later.

It was footage like this, from the March 7 incident, that helped turn the tide of American sentiment in favor of civil rights:

On this day in 1986, divers from a Navy ship located the crew cabin of the ill-fated space shuttle Challenger, which went down on January 28, killing all seven crew members. I didn’t know until yesterday that their bodies were recovered. The details are below but be warned, they are gruesome and may be upsetting.

Inside the twisted debris of the crew cabin were the bodies of the astronauts, which after weeks of immersion in salt water and exposure to scavenging marine life were in a “semi-liquefied state that bore little resemblance to anything living”, although according to John Devlin, the skipper of the USS Preserver, they “were not as badly mangled as you’d see in some aircraft accidents”. Lt. Cmdr James Simpson of the Coast Guard reported finding a helmet with ears and a scalp in it. Judith Resnik was the first to be removed followed by Christa McAuliffe, with more remains retrieved over several hours. Due to the hazardous nature of the recovery operation (the cabin was filled with large pieces of protruding jagged metal), the Navy divers protested that they would not go on with the work unless the cabin was hauled onto the ship’s deck. During the recovery of the remains of the crew, Gregory Jarvis’s body floated out of the shattered crew compartment and was lost to the diving team. A day later, it was seen floating on the ocean’s surface. It sank as a team prepared to pull it from the water. Determined not to end the recovery operations without retrieving Jarvis, astronaut Robert Crippen rented a fishing boat at his own expense and went searching for the body. On April 15, near the end of the salvage operations, the Navy divers found Jarvis. His body had settled to the sea floor, 101.2 feet (30.8 m) below the surface, some 0.7 nautical miles (1.3 km; 0.81 mi) from the final resting place of the crew compartment. The body was recovered and brought to the surface before being processed with the other crew members and then prepared for release to Jarvis’s family.

Finally, it was on this day in 2007 that the British House of Commons voted to make the House of Lords a fully elected body.

Notables born on this day include Luther Burbank (1849), Julius Wagner-Jauregg (1857, Nobel Laureate), Piet Mondrian (1872), Maurice Ravel (1875), Anna Magnani (1908), Willard Scott (1934), and Bret Easton Ellis (1964).

It was not a good (or bad) day for the deaths of notables. Those who bought the farm on March 7 include Thomas “Yes, the Bible is literally true” Aquinas (1274), Wyndham Lewis (1957), Alice B. Toklas (1967), Stanley Kubrick (1999), and Gordon Parks (2006).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is thoroughly sick of winter and decides that it’s over:

Hili: I’m announcing the spring. A: According to the calendar it’s still winter. Hili: I’m not a stickler for rules.

In Polish:

Hili: Ogłaszam wiosnę.

Ja: Kalendarzowo to nadal jest zima.

Hili: NIe jestem formalistką.

It’s getting warmer in Poland, and Leon and Elzbieta are out for a hike:

Leon: Do you think we are going in the right direction?

Grania reported this church notice celebrating yesterday’s Catholic holiday with a misspelling, though this is almost too good to be true. I suspect it’s a fake, but I may be wrong.

In the vast world of Christendom one church without spellcheck celebrated Ass Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/IzGhckiHz3 — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) March 7, 2019

Dictionary.com responds to a worshipful article in Forbes about Kylie Jenner who, thanks to the credulity of the American people, is now a billionaire:

From reader Paul, who says this is his favorite animal video of all time. Is that Snowball on the right?

I literally defy anyone to watch this video in full and not be smiling like a big idiot by the end!!! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MW54Qr8IIu — LeagueWinners2019 (@stevosideways) March 31, 2017

Tweets from Grania. This is Ireland for you: a waterfall that falls UP:

Clearly somebody can’t do simple arithmetic:

This is why a good education is so important! pic.twitter.com/FnxQlNBvRz — Stone Cold (@stonecold2050) March 6, 2019

I love this pensive philosopher cat (watch the video):

A sad case of canine logophobia:

This dog always avoids the words when she walks on the treadmill

(redditor:u/_theboulder_) pic.twitter.com/XwTKicLgQP — Wina (@wawinaApr) March 6, 2019

Tweets from Matthew, who’s off doing Resistance broadcasting in Paris with the BBC. First, cat cosmology (lower tweet has a video):

This raises an important question: what would a transit by a Habitable Zone Cat (HZC) around a Sun-like star look like? https://t.co/63BQunwUZW — Alex Parker (@Alex_Parker) February 28, 2019

I won't keep you in suspense. Here is model photometry of a Sun-like star being transited by a Habitable Zone Cat. pic.twitter.com/gQZ4mKSaID — Alex Parker (@Alex_Parker) February 28, 2019

First exorcism in the Vatican and now cannibalism?

I thought human sacrifice was more of a Mayan thing but who am I to second guess the Pope? https://t.co/qVprDRm2mB — James O'Malley (@Psythor) March 1, 2019

Binna Burra is in Queensland, Australia, and a land mullet is a skink (reptile):

Yesterday was a good day of walking around Binna Burra, got to see this land mullet (Egernia major) devour a mushroom, stem and all. #wildoz #binnaburra #lamington pic.twitter.com/RJymAnNKF0 — Nicolas Rakotopare (@le_rako) February 27, 2019

Finally, the scariest road I know. I’ve ridden over many roads in Nepal but, thank Ceiling Cat, not this one: