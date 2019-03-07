Thomas Friedman on the disingenuousness of Ilhan Omar

The House Democrats are in a big kerfuffle over Ilhan Omar, an anti-Semitic Representative who keeps issuing tweets accusing Jewish-Americans of having dual loyalty. After having apologized for this behavior at the behest of House leadership, she nevertheless continues it, and now, inexplicably, the Left and many Democrats are starting to defend her*. This is largely on the grounds that she’s a black Muslim women, but where were these people when it came time to defend Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a black ex-Muslim women? It it the Islam bit that we’re supposed to admire?

Frankly, I don’t care that Omar is a Muslim; I care that she’s an anti-Semite and is disingenuous about it, apologizing when she doesn’t mean it and, apparently, remains fixated on the issue of Israel when there are many things that Democrats in Congress have to do. (Not that they’d be effective given who’s in charge of the Senate and the White House.)

Now, after Democrats proposed a House resolution condemning anti-Semitism (an implicit slap at Omar), the “progressives” like Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with 2020 Presidential hopefuls like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, are trying to water it down asking that all forms of bigotry be condemned. I don’t much care about this resolution, but it’s ironic to see the same Leftists broaden the resolution who were adamantly opposed to changing the “Black Lives Matter” slogan to “All Lives Matter.” Yet this is the same kind of change: “Jewish lives matter” to “All minorities’ lives matter.”

I have seen no evidence that Ilhan Omar is not an anti-Semite, and I believe that her “progressive colleagues” Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez are as well. The first two representatives are opposed to a two-state solution (a one-state solution, to everyone with more than one neuron, is a recipe for a genocide of the Jews and elimination of Israel), and are in favor of BDS, which, as Thomas Friedman points out in his NYT editorial below, is a de facto call for the elimination of Israel. Ocasio-Cortez studiously avoids giving her take on BDS and a one-state solution, which of course implies she aligns with Tlaib and Omar.

So what’s the difference between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism—a difference that defenders of Omar repeatedly insist on? There isn’t one: not if you take “anti-Zionism” to mean “opposition to the existence of Israel as a state”. For such opposition, and calls for the elimination of Israel, simply mean that thousands of Jews will be massacred by Palestinians and other Arabs. Here are three views that I see as touchstones of anti-Semitism:

Support of the BDS movement (see Friedman’s characterization of its aims below) Support of the “right of return” and a “one-state solution” to the Israel/Palestine problem, which is, as I said, a de facto call for killing Jews. (I favor a two-state solution, as I’ve said repeatedly.) Claims that Israel is an “apartheid state,” which is a palpably ridiculous and false claim meant to single out Israel among all truly apartheid states (like the Palestinian Territories, for example).

I insist that if you adhere to these positions, you are practicing anti-Semitism, though the gullible Leftists who have kneejerk adherence to them may not know what they’re saying, for many who espouse these views seem to lack the requisite knowledge. (Apartheid of Israel is a particularly frequent and benighted accusation.)

In yesterday’s New York Times, Thomas Friedman, who doesn’t like the AIPAIC pro-Israel lobby also criticized by Omar, doesn’t like Omar’s views either. He won’t go so far as calling her an anti-Semite, but it’s implicit in his argument. I don’t know enough about APAIC to say whether or not I agree with him, but I do agree about Omar’s behavior. See some quotes below.

Just two excerpts from Friedman’s long review, which begins with criticism of the pro-Israel APAIC lobby.

I am not a B.D.S. supporter. The movement’s main website says that it “does not advocate for a particular solution to the conflict and does not call for either a ‘one state solution’ or a ‘two state solution.’” Rather, it calls for ending the Israeli “occupation and colonization of all Arab lands and dismantling the Wall, recognizing the fundamental rights of the Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel to full equality” and “respecting, protecting and promoting the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties as stipulated in UN resolution 194.” [JAC: note that many of the original Arabs who left Israel, most of their own volition at the behest of fellow Arabs, are dead now, and the “right of return” has been expanded to include their descendants.”] By being specific about the rights of Palestinians to return to their home and not unequivocally committing to a two-state solution, the movement leaves me and many others to believe that B.D.S. is just code for getting rid of the state of Israel. I do not believe in passing laws against B.D.S. — people can boycott whomever they want — but I do believe it is not a helpful movement at all. And I believe Omar’s waffling on the issue, depending on her audience, is equally unhelpful and troubling. If [Omar] thinks the only reason that Americans support Israel is because of Aipac and campaign contributions, she is dead wrong. Americans’ affinity with Israel is rooted in a respect for Israel’s ability to maintain a democracy, albeit with flaws, in a sea of autocratic regimes; it is rooted in a Judeo-Christian religious affinity; and it is rooted in respect for Israel’s contributions to technology, medicine and science. Aipac is the beneficiary of that support, not the cause of it. . . . [Omar] is a brand-new member of Congress. She is free to raise any issues she wants. And one issue she seems to have seized on is the alleged dual loyalty of Jews to America and Israel. I am not dual loyal. I always put America first, but I want to see Israel thrive — just like many Irish-Americans, Italian-Americans, Indian-Americans and others feel about their ancestral homelands. When I see that dual-loyalty charge coming from a congresswoman who first signaled opposition to B.D.S. and then support for it, when I see it coming from a congresswoman who has never been to Israel, when I see it coming from a congresswoman who, to my knowledge, has never criticized the Palestinian leadership for its corruption and failure — time and again — to seize on peace overtures from Israeli leaders who, unlike Netanyahu, actually wanted to forge a two-state solution, when I see it coming from a congresswoman who seems to be obsessed with Israel’s misdeeds as the biggest problem in the Middle East — not Iran’s effective occupation of four Arab capitals, its support for ethnic cleansing and the use of poison gas in Syria and its crushing of Lebanese democracy — it makes me suspicious of her motives. That’s a nice way of accusing Omar of anti-Semitism, and to that I’d add the charge of Islamism. I am more than “suspicious” of Omar’s motives; I am pretty sure about them.

____

*Conservative Bret Stephens has one explanation in his own op-ed in today’s NYT:

As the criticism of Omar mounts, it becomes that much easier for her to seem like the victim of a smear campaign, rather than the instigator of a smear. The secret of anti-Semitism has always rested, in part, on creating the perception that the anti-Semite is, in fact, the victim of the Jews and their allies. Just which powers-that-be are orchestrating that campaign? Why are they afraid of open debate? And what about all the bigotry on their side?

The goal is not to win the argument, at least not anytime soon. Yet merely by refusing to fold, Omar stands to shift the range of acceptable discussion — the so-called Overton window — sharply in her direction. Ideas once thought of as intellectually uncouth and morally repulsive have suddenly become merely controversial. It’s how anti-Zionism has abruptly become an acceptable point of view in reputable circles. It’s why anti-Semitism is just outside the frame, bidding to get in.