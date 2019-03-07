Thomas Friedman on the disingenuousness of Ilhan Omar

The House Democrats are in a big kerfuffle over Ilhan Omar, an anti-Semitic Representative who keeps issuing tweets accusing Jewish-Americans of having dual loyalty. After having apologized for this behavior at the behest of House leadership, she nevertheless continues it, and now, inexplicably, the Left and many Democrats are starting to defend her*. This is largely on the grounds that she’s a black Muslim women, but where were these people when it came time to defend Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a black ex-Muslim women? It it the Islam bit that we’re supposed to admire?
Frankly, I don’t care that Omar is a Muslim; I care that she’s an anti-Semite and is disingenuous about it, apologizing when she doesn’t mean it and, apparently, remains fixated on the issue of Israel when there are many things that Democrats in Congress have to do. (Not that they’d be effective given who’s in charge of the Senate and the White House.)
Now, after Democrats proposed a House resolution condemning anti-Semitism (an implicit slap at Omar), the “progressives” like Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with 2020 Presidential hopefuls like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, are trying to water it down asking that all forms of bigotry be condemned. I don’t much care about this resolution, but it’s ironic to see the same Leftists broaden the resolution who were adamantly opposed to changing the “Black Lives Matter” slogan to “All Lives Matter.” Yet this is the same kind of change: “Jewish lives matter” to “All minorities’ lives matter.”
I have seen no evidence that Ilhan Omar is not an anti-Semite, and I believe that her “progressive colleagues” Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez are as well. The first two representatives are opposed to a two-state solution (a one-state solution, to everyone with more than one neuron, is a recipe for a genocide of the Jews and elimination of Israel), and are in favor of BDS, which, as Thomas Friedman points out in his NYT editorial below, is a de facto call for the elimination of Israel. Ocasio-Cortez studiously avoids giving her take on BDS and a one-state solution, which of course implies she aligns with Tlaib and Omar.
So what’s the difference between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism—a difference that defenders of Omar repeatedly insist on? There isn’t one: not if you take “anti-Zionism” to mean “opposition to the existence of Israel as a state”. For such opposition, and calls for the elimination of Israel, simply mean that thousands of Jews will be massacred by Palestinians and other Arabs. Here are three views that I see as touchstones of anti-Semitism:
- Support of the BDS movement (see Friedman’s characterization of its aims below)
- Support of the “right of return” and a “one-state solution” to the Israel/Palestine problem, which is, as I said, a de facto call for killing Jews. (I favor a two-state solution, as I’ve said repeatedly.)
- Claims that Israel is an “apartheid state,” which is a palpably ridiculous and false claim meant to single out Israel among all truly apartheid states (like the Palestinian Territories, for example).
I insist that if you adhere to these positions, you are practicing anti-Semitism, though the gullible Leftists who have kneejerk adherence to them may not know what they’re saying, for many who espouse these views seem to lack the requisite knowledge. (Apartheid of Israel is a particularly frequent and benighted accusation.)
In yesterday’s New York Times, Thomas Friedman, who doesn’t like the AIPAIC pro-Israel lobby also criticized by Omar, doesn’t like Omar’s views either. He won’t go so far as calling her an anti-Semite, but it’s implicit in his argument. I don’t know enough about APAIC to say whether or not I agree with him, but I do agree about Omar’s behavior. See some quotes below.
Just two excerpts from Friedman’s long review, which begins with criticism of the pro-Israel APAIC lobby.
I am not a B.D.S. supporter. The movement’s main website says that it “does not advocate for a particular solution to the conflict and does not call for either a ‘one state solution’ or a ‘two state solution.’” Rather, it calls for ending the Israeli “occupation and colonization of all Arab lands and dismantling the Wall, recognizing the fundamental rights of the Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel to full equality” and “respecting, protecting and promoting the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties as stipulated in UN resolution 194.” [JAC: note that many of the original Arabs who left Israel, most of their own volition at the behest of fellow Arabs, are dead now, and the “right of return” has been expanded to include their descendants.”]
By being specific about the rights of Palestinians to return to their home and not unequivocally committing to a two-state solution, the movement leaves me and many others to believe that B.D.S. is just code for getting rid of the state of Israel. I do not believe in passing laws against B.D.S. — people can boycott whomever they want — but I do believe it is not a helpful movement at all. And I believe Omar’s waffling on the issue, depending on her audience, is equally unhelpful and troubling.
If [Omar] thinks the only reason that Americans support Israel is because of Aipac and campaign contributions, she is dead wrong. Americans’ affinity with Israel is rooted in a respect for Israel’s ability to maintain a democracy, albeit with flaws, in a sea of autocratic regimes; it is rooted in a Judeo-Christian religious affinity; and it is rooted in respect for Israel’s contributions to technology, medicine and science. Aipac is the beneficiary of that support, not the cause of it.
. . . [Omar] is a brand-new member of Congress. She is free to raise any issues she wants. And one issue she seems to have seized on is the alleged dual loyalty of Jews to America and Israel. I am not dual loyal. I always put America first, but I want to see Israel thrive — just like many Irish-Americans, Italian-Americans, Indian-Americans and others feel about their ancestral homelands.
When I see that dual-loyalty charge coming from a congresswoman who first signaled opposition to B.D.S. and then support for it, when I see it coming from a congresswoman who has never been to Israel, when I see it coming from a congresswoman who, to my knowledge, has never criticized the Palestinian leadership for its corruption and failure — time and again — to seize on peace overtures from Israeli leaders who, unlike Netanyahu, actually wanted to forge a two-state solution, when I see it coming from a congresswoman who seems to be obsessed with Israel’s misdeeds as the biggest problem in the Middle East — not Iran’s effective occupation of four Arab capitals, its support for ethnic cleansing and the use of poison gas in Syria and its crushing of Lebanese democracy — it makes me suspicious of her motives.
That’s a nice way of accusing Omar of anti-Semitism, and to that I’d add the charge of Islamism. I am more than “suspicious” of Omar’s motives; I am pretty sure about them.
*Conservative Bret Stephens has one explanation in his own op-ed in today’s NYT:
As the criticism of Omar mounts, it becomes that much easier for her to seem like the victim of a smear campaign, rather than the instigator of a smear. The secret of anti-Semitism has always rested, in part, on creating the perception that the anti-Semite is, in fact, the victim of the Jews and their allies. Just which powers-that-be are orchestrating that campaign? Why are they afraid of open debate? And what about all the bigotry on their side?
The goal is not to win the argument, at least not anytime soon. Yet merely by refusing to fold, Omar stands to shift the range of acceptable discussion — the so-called Overton window — sharply in her direction. Ideas once thought of as intellectually uncouth and morally repulsive have suddenly become merely controversial. It’s how anti-Zionism has abruptly become an acceptable point of view in reputable circles. It’s why anti-Semitism is just outside the frame, bidding to get in.
The last sentence of the first paragraph should begin “Is it”. Apologies for being picky, unfortunately being a proofreader never stops.
Regarding those that are currently calling Omar an anti-semite based only upon her recent limited statements, I believe they’re overreaching and overreacting. I’m truly disappointed with Democrat party leadership and colleagues ganging up on her. I’ll never vote in 2020 for Donald Trump, but I hope that I don’t have to even consider voting for a Democrat presidential candidate who doesn’t step up now and tell folks to get a grip. So far those that have stepped up: Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris
The statements are not “limited”, and they are all of a piece with her now deleted tweets about how Israel “hyponotizes the world.” Believe me, if someone made similar statements about Hispanics (“they have a dual loyalty towards the U.S. and Mexico”), you and everyone else would be all over that like white on rice.
Anti-semitism is spreading in the West and it’s people like Omar and her defenders who are normalizing it. Why don’t YOU get a grip and recognize what people like Omar and Linda Sarsour are trying to do?
Helen Pluckrose tweeted something today about not ascribing other ideas to people just because they hold a certain opinion on a certain topic. While generally true, I think it breaks down in the case of these shifty grifters for Islamism, like Omar.
We have seen too many examples in recent years of the socially-liberal contorting themselves to disbelieve the plain words that these Islamo-fascists are telling us. To me it’s a sort of post-Freudian incredulity that people believe things that they say they believe for the reasons they give: there must be some other explanation, they think, when no other one is necessary.
The good news is that this strain of anti-Semitism which derives from Islamism is likely to be much less pervasive in the US than in the UK. US Muslims are socially more liberal, a smaller percentage of the population and likely to be less influential as long as the socially liberal are not afraid to risk calls of racism in exposing them.
Given Kamala Harris’ refusal even to establish eye-contact with Ayaan at the Senate hearing recently, that does not bode well. Still, after years of plugging away at Corbyn’s anti-Semitism, the facts seem to have reached critical mass. It feels like the beginning of the end for the Corbster. Someone, somewhere, called Omar the Corbynization of the US Dems: persevere, and one hopes we’ll see the back of such dreadful people soon.
The key pivot point here is that she claims to not be anti-semitic while criticizing Israel. This is her claim; an the lefty Dems you mention are supporting this.
This is flag waving for the Palestinian cause.
Omar did not support the BDS movement before she was elected; but then came out in favor within a week of being elected; before taking office. This is disingenuous. I thin she will suffer in the polls for that move. There is a fairly substantial Jewish population in Minneapolis (more in St. Paul, I think; but I don;t know for sure).
This morning on our local NPR station (KNOW) came on with a story, more or less headlined, “Many Minnesota Jews Don’t Think Omar Is Anti-Semitic”
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2019/03/07/local-jewish-group-representative-reacts-to-rep-omars-comments
— including Amber Harris, who represents the Twin Cities chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace
Amber Harris has a Palestinian husband and a son born in Palestine. Perhaps there is an axe to grind there.
Yes! Muslims are of course marginalised and oppressed, and therefore always in the right.
But by becoming an *ex*-Muslims, Ayaan transitioned to being a colonialist oppressor, and so is always in the wrong.
I believe Pelosi had to step in and dilute this democratic spat to keep others from eating their young, so to speak. The final resolution to come out will mention everything under the sun and everyone is to shut up and move on. I suspect this new first termer is being told to adjust her tweets and her mouth which might be like asking Trump the same thing.
I tend to agree with Jerry about the specific anti-Semites he takes to task, and I don’t claim to understand the complicated implications of Zionism, either historically or politically, as well as our host. But I have some trouble buying the proposition that anti-Zionism equates with anti-Semitism across the board.
Certainly, some anti-Zionists are anti-Semites (David Duke and the Ku Klux Clan come to mind), and conspiracy theories about the State of Israel abound. But many groups opposed Zionism in 1948 for political and religious reasons that, wrongheaded or not, cannot justifiably be called anti-Semitic, and the same would seem to apply to some modern opposition among, say, Reformed and secular Jews. To equate the two strikes me as an attempt to shut down reasonable debate of the question, essentially slapping an invidious label on anyone who disagrees. This seems to me an undesirable stance to take on just about any issue.
I was talking about anti-Zionists now, not in the past, if that’s what you mean by “across the board.” And I don’t want to shut down debate; I just claim that underlying any claim of anti-Zionism is an animus against Jews. I would call a Holocaust denier someone that was pro-Nazi, but, as I’ve said repeatedly, I welcome debate on the reality of the Holocaust. I don’t use labels to stifle debate; I am using them to dispel disingenuous claims.
“The Jewish state actually exists. Opposing Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state is to oppose the continuing existence of actually existing Jewish state. […] On a moral level, opposing Zionism in 1947 is radically different than opposing it in 1948.”
This is a quotation from https://ukmediawatch.org/2019/03/07/debunking-the-guardian-myth-that-anti-zionism-is-not-antisemitic/
“The Jewish state actually exists. . . . On a moral level, opposing Zionism in 1947 is radically different than opposing it in 1948.”
Interesting, and thanks for the reference to the Adam Levick article.
Still, there’s something about his point that doesn’t sit well with me. One might as easily say that, on a moral level, opposing the Japanese internment camps in 1943 was radically different from opposing them in 1942 because by 1943 the internment camps had become an existing reality rather than a theoretical proposition. Is Levick seriously contending that the existence of something ipso facto constitutes a moral justification for such existence?
I wonder if part of the issue is generational. Stuff that was common knowledge in one era (e. g. “X is a common anti-Semitic trope”, or “Y sounds like it comes from “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion”) is just not widely known or commonly recognized anymore.
Maybe but this Omar knows very well what she is doing and the game she is playing. Bells go off all over the congress when someone makes statements such as she did when she is a congresswoman. And there is also the politics because the Republicans love to see this in the other party – this division. Meanwhile Bernie Sanders jumps up and defends her comments and says others are interfering with debate. That is crap because it’s not debate it is making anti-Israel comment. To question the loyalty of a lobby group is a bridge too far.
Omar does not represent a new generation of Americans. She represents Somali-Americans who have immigrated to enjoy the American living standard while retaining their old views and forcing them onto their hosts whenever possible.
Of course, the issue is even more complicated because, unlike Tlaib who is of Palestinian origin, Omar and her people have no axe to grind concerning Israel. Nevertheless, most of them hate Israel and the Jews and, as we see, try to normalize their hate, with some success.
Whenever I warn Americans about large-scale immigration from incompatible cultures, someone objects that America has a history of assimilating immigrants and making them productive new citizens. However, America has never had so low birth rates of established citizens, nor so much doubt in its culture, resulting in lack of pressure on newcomers to assimilate. Kids are taught that Western culture is not better than any other, actually worse than others, if not the root of all evil in the world. I think that in such an environment, the melting pot will no longer work. Or if it works, it will be in the opposite direction, i.e. established Americans melting into the proud Third World immigrant culture. As we see with Omar.
I find it teltale that after Omar was elected, not only did she come out about her support for BDS, but she replaced her hitherto pretty colorful headscarves wish shapeless mud-colored ones.
In the last sentence, “with”.
Representative Omar’s district includes St. Louis Park.
Tom Friedman graduated from St. Louis Park HS. He once wrote a lovely essay about his revered high school English teacher who was known for her high standards. And Al Franken spent some of his growing up years in SLP although he graduated from a private school (Blake).
Yes, if you read Friedman’s essay, he notes that he feels a kinship with Omar because they are from the same place. I think he mentions Franken as well.
Never been a great fan of T. Friedman’s murky prose and tepid opinions myself, but this one’s a pretty reasonable, well-balanced piece.
Respectfully, Jerry, I strongly disagree with your “touchstones of anti-Semitism.” Members of my family are active in Jewish Voice for Peace. They support BDS and probably some sort of Palestinian right of return. They and their fellow JVP members may well be wrong, but to call them anti-Semites is both unfair and absurd. They are simply Jews who really dislike what Israel has become.
Voice for Peace? I’ll go with that.