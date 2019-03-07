Readers’ wildlife photos

Posting may be light today as I have to go downtown to TCB. But we have some swell herp photos from reader Alan Clarke, who lives in Liverpool. His comments are indented:

Here are some more of my wildlife photos, although they are taken in studio conditions. I hope you enjoy them.

I did, and you’ll see why.

New Caledonian Crested GeckoCorrelophus ciliatus. This species was thought to be extinct until it was rediscovered in 1994.

Gargoyle GeckoRhacodactylus auriculatus, also from New Caledonia, where its habitat is threatened by deforestation.

Frilled Tree Frog, Kurixalus appendiculatus, found in much of South-East Asia:

Mission Golden-eyed Tree Frog or Amazon Milk Frog, Trachycephalus resinifictrix. In nature, they live and breed exclusively in the canopy of Amazon rain forests, as high as 100 feet above ground. Males compete for water-filled tree holes, which are the only places they breed. In these holes, tadpoles develop and often cannibalise their own species’ eggs for food. The name comes from the milky secretions produced for defence.

Common Toad, Bufo bufo, found mainly in Europe:

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 7, 2019 at 8:04 am | Permalink

    Beautiful set!

    I made up a joke just now :

    What do you call the children of an owl and toad that get married?

    Bufo bubo babies

    I have no shame

    • Dominic
      Posted March 7, 2019 at 8:28 am | Permalink

      I hope they do not get the plague – & end up with bubos!

      • ThyroidPlanet
        Posted March 7, 2019 at 8:33 am | Permalink

        Indeed

        Alternative punchline:

        Bufo bubo bambinos

  2. Serendipitydawg
    Posted March 7, 2019 at 8:12 am | Permalink

    Re: robots category: am I missing something?

  3. jblilie
    Posted March 7, 2019 at 8:59 am | Permalink

    Nice work! Beautiful photos!

  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 7, 2019 at 9:04 am | Permalink

    Very nice! The milk toad has the most impressive toes.

  5. CAS
    Posted March 7, 2019 at 10:21 am | Permalink

    Beautiful Crested Gecko!

  6. Jenny Haniver
    Posted March 7, 2019 at 10:26 am | Permalink

    These are cool. I agree with Mark Sturtevant that the milk toad has the most impressive toes.

    The crested gecko has the most impressive eyelashes, especially for a critter that has no eyelids.

  7. Diana MacPherson
    Posted March 7, 2019 at 10:30 am | Permalink

    Very cute herps.

  8. Joe Dickinson
    Posted March 7, 2019 at 11:43 am | Permalink

    Very nice. I assume the vertical slit in the gecko eye is the pupil. Any ideas on the adaptive significance of that shape?

  9. Mark R.
    Posted March 7, 2019 at 12:50 pm | Permalink

    I really enjoyed all of these stellar photos. I love the common toad’s binomial. It looks like a Bufo bufo. How can that be?

  10. mayamarkov
    Posted March 7, 2019 at 2:30 pm | Permalink

    Wonderful photos! I am glad for the crested gecko.

