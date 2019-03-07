Posting may be light today as I have to go downtown to TCB. But we have some swell herp photos from reader Alan Clarke, who lives in Liverpool. His comments are indented:

Here are some more of my wildlife photos, although they are taken in studio conditions. I hope you enjoy them.

I did, and you’ll see why.

New Caledonian Crested Gecko, Correlophus ciliatus. This species was thought to be extinct until it was rediscovered in 1994.

Gargoyle Gecko, Rhacodactylus auriculatus, also from New Caledonia, where its habitat is threatened by deforestation.

Frilled Tree Frog , Kurixalus appendiculatus, found in much of South-East Asia:

Mission Golden-eyed Tree Frog or Amazon Milk Frog, Trachycephalus resinifictrix. In nature, they live and breed exclusively in the canopy of Amazon rain forests, as high as 100 feet above ground. Males compete for water-filled tree holes, which are the only places they breed. In these holes, tadpoles develop and often cannibalise their own species’ eggs for food. The name comes from the milky secretions produced for defence.

Common Toad, Bufo bufo, found mainly in Europe: