Jonathan Pie on the Will Smith “colorism” flap

I wasn’t aware of this controversy, which borders on the risible. It turns out, as reported by the BBC, that actor Will Smith is set to play Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in a movie about their lives (dad coached his two daughters).

Although Will Smith is black, he’s apparently not black enough, because he was immediately criticized—on social media, of course, which attracts the entire Offense Brigade—for playing an African-American who is blacker than he is. Some examples of the offense:

Why couldn’t they get someone like Idris Alba to play Venus’ and Serena’s dad in the upcoming movie? Why are they whitewashing the dad with Will Smith. 🌚 colourism is constantly subconsciously fed to us and we just eat it up… — Uncomplet_d (@TrillaKilla007) March 5, 2019

Colorism matters..love will Smith but there are other black actors for this role https://t.co/qrV1QuBiJH — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 5, 2019

Now of course in some segments of both the black and white communities, light-skinned blacks are treated better than darker-skinned blacks: “colorism” is a real thing, and has led to practices like darker-skinned blacks using “bleaching creams” to try to lighten their skin. But that’s about treatment, not about who’s playing the role of someone else in a movie.

Further, to use a black actor to play a black man, which is wholly appropriate, do you really have to do a “skin tone test” as well? Does the pigmentation of the actor have to match that of Mr. Williams? What if the actor was darker than Williams? Is that wrong, too? This way lies madness, as “Jonathan Pie” notes in one of his patented rants:

h/t: Heather Hastie