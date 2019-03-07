Jonathan Pie on the Will Smith “colorism” flap

I wasn’t aware of this controversy, which borders on the risible. It turns out, as reported by the BBC, that actor Will Smith is set to play Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in a movie about their lives (dad coached his two daughters).
Although Will Smith is black, he’s apparently not black enough, because he was immediately criticized—on social media, of course, which attracts the entire Offense Brigade—for playing an African-American who is blacker than he is. Some examples of the offense:
Now of course in some segments of both the black and white communities, light-skinned blacks are treated better than darker-skinned blacks: “colorism” is a real thing, and has led to practices like darker-skinned blacks using “bleaching creams” to try to lighten their skin. But that’s about treatment, not about who’s playing the role of someone else in a movie.
Further, to use a black actor to play a black man, which is wholly appropriate, do you really have to do a “skin tone test” as well? Does the pigmentation of the actor have to match that of Mr. Williams? What if the actor was darker than Williams? Is that wrong, too? This way lies madness, as “Jonathan Pie” notes in one of his patented rants:
h/t: Heather Hastie
Good grief. Monty Python couldn’t have written a better comedy routine.
At least we now know there’s no one qualified to play trump in his biopic. So there’s that!
lol.
Pantone should do a smartphone skin colour-matching swatch so we all know where we are & a freckles one for ‘gingers’
As much as I LOVE Idris Elba, it makes much more sense to have an American play the dad. Who’s playing the sisters?
Tilda Swinton & Cher – can’t remember which Williams they each play though.
😀
Excellent choice!
I assume you’re joking, Michael🤓
Can’t get much whiter thsn Tilda.
I’ve seen white tenors sing Otello with no makeup and it works fine. And a version of Much Ado About Nothing (I think that one has twins) with the twins played by a dark black guy and a white guy (two famous actors whose names escape me at the moment.)
No color involved here but remember Arnie S and Danny de Vito playing twins?
Keanu & Denzel [I looked it up]. Later it was made into a stage play by William Shakespeare, his version had an all male cast!
Tilda is a great actress – cool as cucumber [but not green].
Never saw the Arnie & DeVito vehicle though I see it was a hit here. Wiki says there’s a sequel coming called Triplets [not kidding now], but I think that’s died. Fortunately.
And what if the *family* really wanted Will Smith? And what if Idris Elba- for whatever reason- doesn’t want the role?
well,it goes to the default candidate, Scarlett Johansson….
Or Zoe Saldana.
Idris Elba, Terence Howard, Morgan Freeman, Dennis Haysbert, Danny Glover, and Sidney Poitier — covering the gamut from high yella to dark brown — all played Nelson Mandela in one biopic or another (and somebody please tell Mr. Pie it’s “bio-pic” not “bi-opic”), without anybody getting their panties in a twist.
So I think there’s room for Daddy Williams to be played by Will Smith (who, after all, did a helluva job playing Muhammad Ali).
“bi Opic” is Mr. Pie’s little joke. I’ve heard that pronunciation going around for a week or two, but I can’t recall who started it nor why.
Just noticed that the complainer couldn’t even get Elba right…
Two thoughts:
(a) That’s not how to spell Idris Elba’s surname.
(b) He’s English. He’s from Hackney, London.
They want an English actor to play a Black American because the Black American they have already isn’t Black enough?
I dare say that Smith’s name isn’t nearly Black enough, either.
i think it’s a disgrace that no-one ever calls him out over the blatant cultural appropriation; trying to pass himself off with a Welsh woman’s name…
🙂
Third thought. They contrast a photo of Smith taken in direct sunlight with one of Williams’ face shaded by a baseball cap just to make the difference look greater.
The fuck you say.
In local theater, I’ve seen plenty of black actors play “white” roles, such as the Ghost of Hamlet’s father. And it was just fine (even though those Danes typically are pretty pale and in the production I’m thunking of, Hamlet himself showed mo trace of African ancestry). And I would argue that a white actor could play Othello if he was the best in an audition (obviously not in blackface). Theater asks us to suspend disbelief in so many ways, why not extend that by ignoring race altogether in casting decisions?
What’s next, casting goys as Rosencrantz and Guildenstern? 🙂
if i were in a punning mood, i’d suggest that Tim Roth and Gary Oldman would Stoppard nothing to get that gig…
“Our Judas is as fine a Christian man in real life as we have in our village.”
I posted the quote below in yesterday’s discussion of the UNESCO sponsored parade. This from an article written in 1933 re Hitler exploiting the Oberammergau Passion Play because of its depiction of jews. One of the actors defends the play. It’s perhaps more apt here,so I repeat the entire quote here:
‘“Herr Stuckl, guardian of the Passion Play Theatre and depicter of the ‘Public Prosecutor’ of the Jews, the Priest Nathaniel, said: ‘We shall none of us feel the least reluctance to play our Jewish roles. Our Judas is as fine a Christian man in real life as we have in our village. No, no; I am a good German, and I believe something like what is happening now in Germany was inevitable. The Nazis will be inclined to help forward this 300-year-old tradition of our village.’”
Crazy but then it happens. Old Thomas Jefferson had some to say and by action this was rationalized back on the Plantation. His Sally Hemming was roughly half and half being the offspring of his father in law and a slave. However the children of Hemming and Jefferson were closer to 75/25 and very light skinned. They were therefore, appropriate for freedom.
“the children of Hemming and Jefferson were closer to 75/25 and very light skinned. They were therefore, appropriate for freedom.”
I don’t get the 75/25 business. According to the ‘one drop’ rule they were still black, and no matter how light-skinned, though many enjoyed a higher status on the plantation (as long as they were obsequious and subservient to their masters). If freed, they were still subject to the same odium that darker blacks had to endure and could be kidnapped and re-enslaved. Further freed blacks came in all colors and light=skinned blacks not infrequently married dark-skinned blacks according to what I’ve read.
Wikipedia says that “Of the hundreds of slaves he owned, Jefferson formally freed only two while he was living: Hemings’ older brothers Robert, who had to buy his freedom, and James Hemings, who was required to train his brother Peter for three years to get his freedom. Jefferson freed five slaves in his will, all males from the extended Hemings family, including Madison and Eston Hemings, his two “natural” children. Harriet was the only female slave he allowed to go free. In addition to manumission for the Hemings men in his will, he petitioned the legislature to allow them to stay in the state.
I am guessing that make-up is out of the question. . . .
I also found this absurd. It’s Will Frakking Smith. A-list Hollywood. Practically guaranteed to make any movie a financial success. Pretty much universally acknowledged to be a good actor with a literal lifetime of experience across multiple genres.
…and someone’s suggesting they hired him for his skin tone?
It’s ridiculous. They want an answer to the question of why they didn’t hire some alternative? Because, simply, Will Smith is the best they could get.