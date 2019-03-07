Censorship at Harvard Law school: A lawyer disinvited for views irrelevant to his proposed talk

The article below, from the station WGBH in Boston, is by Harvey Silverglate, a co-founder of FIRE (the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education), a former member of the Massachusetts board of the ACLU, and a civil rights and criminal defense attorney. And the story he tells is both unbelievable and chilling, for it relates a stupid case of disinvitation at, of all places, Harvard Law School.

In short, the Harvard Law School Forum invited Bruce Fein, a constitutional lawyer from Washington, D.C. to speak to their group. After some back and forth, they agreed that Fein would talk about “the beleaguered rule of law in the age of Trump”, which sounds like something that would be both interesting and non-Trumpish. The inviter was Radhika Bora, a law school student, who told Fein when inviting him that “Your presence would be a valuable contribution to the Forum’s dialogue on today’s political climate.”

But that didn’t last long, for one day after the invitation Fein found himself subject to an ideological inquiry. As WGBH reports:

Bora sent Fein an unexpected, ominous-sounding inquiry that bore no obvious relationship to the topic of his proposed lecture. “What are your views,” Ms. Bora asked Mr. Fein, “as to the historical accuracy of the claim that an Armenian genocide occurred after the First World War?” Fein should have recognized immediately the import of the question. He and others who have studied, written, and litigated about the historical and legal controversy over the “Armenian Genocide” have learned that the debate is more of a war than a routine scholarly, historical, or legal debate. A certain tyranny governs this whole area of historical inquiry on both sides of the divide. Armenians and their supporters claim that Ottoman Turkish forces, in the waning days of World War I, committed Genocide against their Armenian neighbors. Turkey and its supporters, while generally admitting that there was large-scale killing of Armenians, deny that the conflict rose to the United Nations’ technical legal definition of “genocide” – the attempt to wipe out an entire ethnic or national community on the basis of ethnicity or nationality and for no other reason sanctioned by the laws of war. The debate remains bitter to this day, with neither the Armenians nor the Turks giving any quarter.

I recognize this subject is controversial, though from what I know there’s no doubt that the Turks wiped out thousands of Armenians—and on the grounds that they were Armenian. Whether this rises to the technical level of “genocide” is above my pay grade. But who cares? It happened and it is reprehensible.

But what’s also reprehensible is that because Fein gave his own views that didn’t align with Bora’s, he was disinvited. And the Armenian/Turkish matter had absolutely nothing to do with his talk:

Fein, from his vantage point of lawyer and scholar, takes the position that the slaughter of the Armenians, while ghastly, does not rise to the legal definition of “genocide.” He has written on the subject and has even provided expert evidence, and legal representation, to groups seeking to rebut accusations of an Armenian Genocide. Fein explained to Bora the nature, nuances and historical basis of his views on the Armenian Genocide question, but it was, predictably, to no avail. Facts do not much matter when someone in Fein’s position is being accused, in effect, of being an apologist for, rather than a scholar of, genocide. The “denier’s” invocation of facts does not assuage the mind-set of the accuser.

Clearly Bora or someone else had looked up Fein’s views on the Armenian genocide and didn’t like them. On those grounds, she disinvited him from speaking at Harvard:

On February 6th, Fein received an email from Bora stating: “I regret to inform you that the Board of the Harvard Law School Forum must retract its invitation to speak at the Forum this spring. Unfortunately, the rest of the Board is not comfortable with inviting you to speak this spring as it appears our views on the Ottoman action against Armenians after World War I diverge slightly from yours.”

Diverge slightly, she said! And on those grounds Fein was disinvted. From speaking at Harvard Law School!

I happen to have some affection for my Ph.D. alma mater, and some hope that it would foster free speech. To disinvite Fein because he explained his views on the Armenian genocide, and on the grounds that those views didn’t align with those of the Law School Forum, is the height of stupidity. I am in fact flabbergasted.

Harvard has become more social-justicey in recent years, especially under the Presidency of the now departed Drew Faust. The Dean issued social-justice placemats to student to give them “talking points” for the holidays, and they banned Harvard students from having leadership positions if they joined off-campus single-sex “finals clubs,” which applied to both men and women. Maybe things will change under the new President, but here we see how Authoritarian Leftism has infected Harvard, and how it’s preventing students from hearing what sounded like an enlightening talk.

Shame on you, Ms. Bora and your censorious Law School Forum!