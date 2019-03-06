Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, March 6, 2019, with 300 days left to go in 2019. It remains cold in Chicago, though the temperatures may get up to the freezing point today. It’s National Oreo Day (watch for their limited special-edition flavors), and The Day of the Dude, stemming from the film The Big Lebowski, which I recently saw but didn’t much care for. It’s also the first day of Lent, so you have to give up Oreos.

In news for those of you who live in Oz or NZ and favor royalism, here’s an article from news.com.au about how the Royal Family is mistreating Megan Markle. Of course, nobody would have any interest in this, or in Prince Philip or Prince Harry or Prince Charles if these mundane people weren’t part of an anointed Special Class of People, unelected and unworthy, who get to live their whole lives in palaces and have servants prepare their food and wait on them.

On this day in 632, Muhammad is reported to have given his Farewell Sermon, which can be summarized as “Do what I told you to do!” On this day in 1521, Magellan and his fleet reached Guam. It was to be the end of the line for him, for in April he was murdered by natives in the Philippines. And on March 6, 1788, the “First Fleet”, carrying convicts to Australia, hauled up at Norfolk Island to found the first convict settlement.

It was on March 6, 1836, that the end of the Battle of the Alamo came after a 13-day siege by the Mexican army. All 187 Texas defenders, including Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie, were killed. On this day in 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court settled the case of Dred Scott v. Sandford. The judges ruled that blacks could not be citizens, and the U.S. government could not regulate slavery in territories created after the founding of the country. It is not, of course, regarded now as a legally binding precedent.

On this day in 1869, Dmitri Mendeleev presented his first periodic table to the Russian Chemical Society. Here is his draft of the table and a transcription:

On this day in 1951, the espionage trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg began. They were convicted and electrocuted on June 19, 1953. And on March 6, 1953, one day after Stalin’s death from a cerebral hemorrhage, Georgy Malinkov succeeded him as Premier of the Soviet Union and First Secretary of the Communist Party. He lost all powers two years later. On this day in 1964, Elijah Muhammad, head of the Nation of Islam, rechristened Cassius Clay as Muhammad Ali. Finally (and I remember this), it was on this day in 1970 that an explosion in a Weather Underground safe house in Manhattan killed three WU members.

Notables born on this day include Michelangelo (1475), Cyrano de Bergerac (1619), Elizabeth Barrett Browning (1806), Ring Lardner (1885), Lou Costello (1906), Alan Greenspan (1926, still with us at 93), Gabriel García Márquez (1927), Loren Maazel (1930), Kiri Te Kanawa (1944; she’s 75 today, see the celebration at Radio New Zealand), Rob Reiner (1947), Carolyn Porco (1953), and Glenn Greenwald (1967).

Here’s Dame Kiri (the honorific derives from Royal decree) singing my favorite operatic aria thirty years ago. The London Philharmonic accompanies:

Those who bought the farm on this day include Jim Bowie and Davy Crockett (1836, died in Battle of the Alamo), William Whewell (1866), John Philip Sousa (1932), Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. (1935), Nelson Eddy (1967), Pearl S. Buck (1973), Ayn Rand (1982), Georgia O’Keeffe (1986), Hans Bethe (2005, Nobel Laureate), and Nancy Reagan (2015).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is in her usual state: ravenous.

Hili: We have a problem. A: What problem? Hili: We have to feed me.

A picture from Facebook:

From reader Barry, a sin-absolving app:

Every sin has a price. This new app has them all !!!

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hEGhsOCIbg — The Caring Atheist (@Caring_Atheist) March 4, 2019

Heather Hastie says, “I hate humans for doing this”, and I have to agree that creating mutants that have medical or thermoregulatory issues is not the best idea. Behold the Gollum Cat:

Say something about this Sphynx Kitten 😍 pic.twitter.com/T9nOGUwncj — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 24, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Here’s the first known species to go extinct because of climate change, but of course they mean anthropogenic climate change, as many species have gone extinct over evolutionary history because of climate change. Next: the polar bear.

It’s not a big, iconic or ‘sexy’ species and it won’t get much coverage in the media but this is important. The Bramble Cay melomys is now extinct … the first mammal to be declared extinct due to human-caused climate change. Don’t let this go unnoticed.https://t.co/9XppUNWe8A pic.twitter.com/5hpN5nbv4F — Prof Ben Garrod (@Ben_garrod) February 19, 2019

It’s so sad that the species below is extinct, despite some ornithologists who think otherwise based on unreliable “sightings”:

Did you know that Arthur Allen & company captured video of a nesting pair of Ivory-billed Woodpeckers during their 1935 media collection expedition? The Macaulay Library preserved this invaluable piece of the species' life history. Still amazing to watch! #history #birds pic.twitter.com/ijLfZCJNxH — Cornell Lab: Macaulay Library (@MacaulayLibrary) February 28, 2019

Do you think this pigeon really is having fun, or is just dumb?

This is how pigeons in New York have fun. pic.twitter.com/2YmkhW4znZ — Jeffrey Ward (@JeffreyMWard) March 1, 2019

Let’s see this one again. What a nice man to not offer the peas until both ducks show up! If you snooze with such fast eaters, you lose!

Ducks love Peas 🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/836Wkvwcic — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 3, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first one is a dime-sized spider nest, or, as Matthew calls it, “Spiderhenge”:

Look what we found! First night out in Tambopata and my first silkhenge sighting in 3 years. pic.twitter.com/hbzYZTSLkd — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) March 5, 2019

This is from March 2, and I don’t know who Cherry Wainer is, but Matthew thought this was noteworthy:

Remembering Cherry Wainer, born on this day in 1935 in East London, South Africa. Here she is on the Hammond organ with Don Storer on drums playing the “Peter Gunn” theme in 1966. pic.twitter.com/pSEtIynB1q — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) March 2, 2019

Ivan once was lost. . . but now he’s found (after two days):

HE’S BACK!!!!!!! Better go rip down those missing cat posters…… thanks Walthamstow pic.twitter.com/wi5fUs7ust — Alice Grier (@AliceMaryGrier) March 4, 2019

I am fond of hamsters (the name alone make me smile), but I hope this one didn’t hurt its baby: