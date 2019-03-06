Selection for temperature regulation may drive the evolution of egg color in birds

A new paper in BioRχiv, submitted but not yet accepted, suggests that in some parts of the world the color of bird eggs may reflect selection for temperature regulation. In short: in colder northern climes, eggs may be darker because it helps them absorb sunlight and stay warm, a crucial factor in keeping embryos warm enough to develop. The paper is below (click on screenshot, and the free pdf is here):

I will try to be brief. The authors measured reflectance and color of eggs from 634 species of birds representing 32 of the 36 living orders. They also collected biogeographic data on where the birds nest and what kind of nest they made in terms of exposure: open nests, “cup” nests in dense foliage, or cavity nests.

As I noted above, the results show that egg color is correlated with latitude (e.g., temperature), but only in the north where nesting birds experience cold temperatures. Northern-nesting birds tend to have brownish eggs rather than bluer or whitish eggs, while birds that live in more southerly climes tend to have a variety of colors, implying that in those areas temperature is not as important as other factors (camouflage, etc.). In other words, the worldwide correlation between latitude and egg color comes entirely from northern birds having darker eggs. Outside the colder areas, there’s no correlation between latitude and egg color, implying that there are other factors influencing color. (I’m sure you can think of some.)

Overall the correlation between latitude and color was highly significant, but you can see from the plot below that this was entirely dependent on darker colors at higher (e.g., more northern) latitudes. Here’s the plot showing egg coloration with latitude (three colors are represented in the mix: brown, blue-green, and whitish):

Here are the correlations of color and luminosity with latitude (you can see how they collected the data by reading the original paper). As you see from the “bends” at the right side of the plots, the correlations come from higher (more northerly latitudes) alone: 40 degrees and higher):

You can see the same correlation with color and luminosity in the blue-colored plot here for “cold Köppen regions” (not sure what these are) versus the absence of a correlation in warmer regions (reddish areas):

Now if this is really due to temperature, you can make two further predictions:

a). If egg color really does reflect selection to warm up and retain heat for incubation, you should be able to demonstrate that in the lab by using eggs of different colors from a single species and exposing them to light.

b). In areas where there is a correlation between egg color and temperature, more exposed nests that receive more sunshine should be on average darker than those from nests in dense vegetation, which experience less sunlight and thus less selection for capturing sunlight, and that eggs in cavities, which experience very little sunlight, should be even lighter.

The authors demonstrated that a) is the case by using dark brown, light brown, blue-green, and white eggs obtained from commercial chicken breeds. They exposed them to direct sunlight after a control period of acclimation at lower temperature, and measured both internal temperatures and external temperatures through reflectance. Color made a highly significant difference in both rate of heating up and retention of temperature after light-based heating (p < 0.0001).

Here’s a graph showing the retention of temperature in dark brown (“db”), light brown (“lb”), blue-green (“bg”) and white (“w”) eggs after heated up (top lines, left scale) and the difference in temperature from the white egg (bottom eggs, right scale). You can see that dark brown eggs, more prevalent further north, retain heat substantially longer than do lighter eggs. This, of course, will help with the incubation of chicks, especially when the mother or father aren’t on the nest incubating them:

As for b), the correlations of egg color with nest site was highest for exposed eggs (ground nesters), weaker (but still significant) for cup-nesting birds who incubate in foliage, and even weaker (but still significant) in cavity-nesting birds. Presumably all these nests might be exposed to some light, and so might still select for darker colors in more northern areas:

There may often be conflicting selection on egg color, as dark eggs in warmer climes may be more cryptic, but they also may heat up too much, injuring or killing the incubated chick. In the north there is not as much danger of overheating, so eggshell color is free to darker (and more cryptic). In more southern areas, color may be freer to vary for other reasons. As the authors note:

In cold climates, the ability to maintain temperature for longer periods of time afforded by darker coloration is particularly important. This is not to say that species laying exposed eggs will leave their eggs unattended for longer, but instead, when unattended, dark eggs would have greater heat retention over comparable time periods. Eggshell pigmentation thus can confer an additional advantage over the chill tolerance found in some species. By contrast, in warmer climates dark eggs might be more costly because they heat relatively quickly (e.g., nearly twice as fast as white eggs). In these environments, species are subjected to competing selection pressures and while eggs may have greater luminance (less pigmentation) in these warmer climes the colour is unlikely to be selected for thermoregulation. Instead, in these environments eggs are likely impacted by a range of other selective pressures: solar filtration, anti-microbial defence , signalling of mate quality, and egg recognition. Additionally, crypsis and eggshell strength are known to influence egg coloration, and are likely important selective pressures globally. This interpretation is supported by our data. Egg colour was increasingly variable nearer the equator, indicating other selective pressures (e.g., ecological or behavioural) are acting on eggshell coloration.

Other information, such as how the authors phylogenetically corrected the color and nest-site data, can be found in the paper.

So, the upshot is that we have a tentative explanation for why birds that incubate in more northerly areas have darker eggs, and some experimental data that supports the explanation. As always, this idea makes other predictions that can be tested (for example, tropical eggs might be lighter colored if there are fewer egg predators around).