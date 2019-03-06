Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos)

We’re running a bit low on photos, at least sufficiently low that I’m getting nervous. I may have to suspend this feature in a week or so unless we get some good readers’ photos. If you have ’em, please send ’em. And remember to give the Latin binomial and to try to limit each submission to ten picture. Thanks!
Today we have some nice underwater photos (and videos given in links) from reader Peter Klaver, whose words are indented:
Here is a third batch from diving trips in Egypt. We saw bluespotted ribbontail rays, Taeniura lymma, on several occasions.
Sometimes they cover themselves with sand a bit.
But we saw them swimming too, like in the video here.In addition to hard corals, giant clams, Tridacna gigas, grow there too. If you come near them they can sense that and they will sometimes close up, as you can see in the video here. I estimate the one in the picture below was ~30 cm long.
Crocodile fish, Papilloculiceps longiceps, blend in well with the bottom.
Box fish (no idea which one this is, or its Latin name) on the other hand stand out clearly.
I think this pufferfish is Arothron stellatus.
Moray eels are a common site but mostly just their heads sticking out of rock openings. But we did see one out and about, see video clip here.
And finally, we did our diving from liveaboard boats. At one point we had dolphins (Delphinus capensis or Delphinus delphis?) playing around our vessel.