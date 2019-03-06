Today being the first day of Lent, there’s a special edition of Jesus and Mo called “lenten”, in which the two prophets engage in badinage.
-
« Home
-
-
-
Twitter Updates
- Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’@Lent whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2019/03/06/jes… https://t.co/zibuISZb49 32 minutes ago
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
DrBrydon on Jesus ‘n’ Mo… ratabago on Jesus ‘n’ Mo… merilee on A montage of stirring pho… ratabago on Wednesday: Hili dialogue Bruce on Jesus ‘n’ Mo…
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
😄
This one really appeals. I love the last panel.
Yes, that whole “sacrifice” thing has always seemed lame.