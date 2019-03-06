Hipster inadvertently proves that all hipsters look alike

Reader Julian called my attention to this post on The Register, a post that could have come from The Onion, but it’s TRUE.
The headline tells it all:
What happened is that a paper appeared on the AMS Journals website with a mathematical theory explaining why hipsters (or anything that behaves like hipsters) tend to eventually resemble one another. The Register tells more:
At the end of February, MIT Technology Review emitted a pithy rundown of a 34-page research paper from maths-modelling boffins at Brandeis University in the US; the paper essentially posited that in a bid to make that all-important “countercultural statement”, hipsters can end up looking alike. For groovy models of how random acts by hipsters “undergo a phase transition into a synchronized state” – along with some knotty network equations – see here [PDF].
Accompanying the article was an edited stock image of a generic millennial chap in plaid shirt and standard-issue beanie, or “trendy winter attire”, as Getty put it.
. . .The MIT journal’s editor-in-chief, Gideon Lichfield, took to Twitter to tell a “cautionary tale” about what followed the article going live:
“We promptly got a furious email from a man who said he was the guy in the photo that ran with the story. He accused us of slandering him, presumably by implying he was a hipster, and of using the pic without his permission. (He wasn’t too complimentary about the story, either.)”
That hipster picture is below. The thing is that the photo was a stock picture from Getty and it wasn’t the complaining guy at all. By complaining, he’d proved the article’s point!
As I said, this story could have been in The Onion, and people would have laughed and assumed it was satirical. But it wasn’t, for life was imitating art (or, in this case, science).
This is wonderful. Just glancing over the paper I spotted the following caption for a figure:
Space-dependent delays and connectivity in a hipster-only situation
Even the Onion would have a hard-time coming up with something that good.
My oldest son is also (proudly) a hipster, and the only significant difference between him and the above picture is that he wears the kind of glasses that hipsters wear. His longterm gf knitted him his stocking hat, as is recommended.
The Getty license link in the tweet shows more images from the ” same series,”, which includes I believe the same guy with glasses, along with a different hat and jacket, and still a hipster.
Back in the 1950s beatniks were ridiculed for being madly individualistic but all wearing the same uniform. As I recall, black beret, black or striped turtleneck, black pants or skirt. A cigarette, preferably Gauloises.
I contemplate the connection if any between hippies and hipsters.
I gather that the former are “groovy” and the latter “cool.”
What articles like this demonstrate most of all is the debasement of the nomenclature “Hipster.”
Hipsters originally arose in the post-War 1940s and 1950s, as part of a twofold rejection of Eisenhower-era conformity — the Hipsters and the Beats. There was much overlap in these groups (and some people could be said to have a foot in both camps), but there were differences, too, including in their tastes in music (Link Wrey’s “Rumble”, for example, was a quintessential Hipster tune), drugs (Hipsters favored harder and speedier), and transportation (Hipsters favored motorcycles).
During the Sixties, the Beats morphed into the Hippies (“Hippie” being a misnomer derived from Hipster, coined by San Francisco Chronicle columnist Herb Caen, who managed to get everything regarding the counterculture backasswards, as he got
most other things backasswards, too).
Some of the Hipsters became Greasers, but most simply disappeared, although relict members of the species would occasionally make atavistic appearances. (I used to think of Hunter Thompson, for example, as one of the last of the red-hot Fifties-style Hipsters, especially in his early years).
But the people grouped under the rubric “Hipster” now bear no genealogical relationship to the originals.
Monty Python anticipated this in “Life of Brian”:
Brian: Look, you’ve got it all wrong! You don’t need to follow me. You don’t need to follow anybody! You’ve got to think for yourselves! You’re all individuals!
Crowd: [in unison] Yes! We’re all individuals!
Brian: You’re all different!
Crowd: [in unison] Yes, we are all different!
Thank you, Ken, for the etymological and sociological review. I might mention one related sobriquet. In the 60s, I was involved in several counter-cultural, more or less anarchist media (a magazine, a non-commercial radio station, and a legendary prank political campaign). We saw nothing wrong with the designation we received from the conventional world: “hippy-freaks”.