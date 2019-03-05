Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on another chilly day (at present it’s 10° F or -12° C): Tuesday, March 5, 2019. But in three weeks I’ll be in balmy Amsterdam, eating rijstafel and visiting the once-in-a-lifetime Rembrandt retrospective, “All the Rembrandts” at the Rijksmuseum. I suppose it’ll be too early for the tulips to bloom.

It’s also Shrove Tuesday, which, says Matthew Cobb, ” is the only day we ate/eat pancakes in the UK. Very odd!” He also adds this, “a Here’s a Heath Robinson contraption for flipping them.”

"This is Pancake day," said the Professor, taking his four pairs of spectacles off, and getting them just as mixed up as he usually got his five pairs." (The Incredible Adventures of Professor Branestawm, 1933) #PancakeDay drawing by W. Heath Robinson, book by Norman Hunter. pic.twitter.com/jukYwTwEcX — Tim Dunn (@MrTimDunn) March 5, 2019

And the wags at St. Pancras station have gotten into the act (also via Matthew):

It’s also National Cheez Doodle Day, celebrating the popular snack made from of orange-colored styrofoam. Fuggedaboutit. It’s St. Piran’s Day in Cornwall, celebrating the patron saint of tin miners. Many pasties will be eaten, which are far better than Cheez Doodles and nearly as good as pancakes:

News of the day: a patient in England seems to have been completely cured of AIDS, only the second one known. Perhaps a permanent cure is in the offing; the disease is already regarded as mostly chronic rather than fatal.

On this day in 1496, Henry VII of England began that nation’s age of exploration by issuing letters to John Cabot and his sons, authorizing them to explore unknown lands. On March 4, 1616, Copernicus’s book On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres, proposing a Hili-centric solar system, was added to the Vatican’s Index of Forbidden Books—73 years after it was first published. (Being Polish, his universe was naturally Hili-centric.)

On March 4, 1770, the Boston Massacre took place, with five Americans, including the black/Native American man Crispus Attucks, were killed by British troops. Attucks is counted as the first death in the American Revolution, though the war war didn’t formally begin for five more years. On this day in 1836, Samuel Colt patented his first mass-produced revolver, the .34 caliber.

Two events happened on this day in 1933. In the U.S., President Franklin Roosevelt declared a bank holiday, closing all banks and freezing all financial assets in a vain attempt to stave off a financial collapse. Across the pond on the same day, Hitler’s Nazi Party got 43.9% of the vote at the Reichstag election, allowing him the tools to establish a dictatorship. On this day in 1940, six members of the Soviet Politburo, among them Joseph Stalin, ordered that Polish intellectuals and POWs should be executed; 27,500 of them were killed in the Katyn Massacre in April and May.

On this day in 1946, Winston Churchill, in a speech at Westminster College Missouri, coined the phrase “Iron Curtain.” Here’s a short video on the speech and its Cold War consequences:

On this day in 1953, Joseph Stalin died in Moscow after a cerebral hemorrhage.

Finally, exactly a decade later, three country music stars, Patsy Cline, Hawkshaw Hawkins, and Cowboy Copas, died (along with pilot Randy Hughes) in a plane crash in Tennessee.

Notables born on March 5 include Gerardus Mercator (1512), Rosa Luxemburg (1871), Zhou Enlai (1898), Rex Harrison (1908), Daniel Kahneman (1934), Lynn Margulis (1938), Penn Jillette (1955), Joel Osteen (1963), and Joshua Coyne (1993).

Those who expired on March 5 include Crispus Attucks (1770, see above), Allesandro Volta (1827), Edgar Lee Masters (1950), Sergei Prokofiev and Joseph Stalin (both 1953), Patsy Cline (1963; see above), John Belushi (1982), and Hugo Chavéz and Duane Gish (both 2013).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Editor Hili is inspecting Andrzej’s notebooks:

A: What are you doing? Hili: I’m trying to read what you’ve written here.

In Polish:

Ja: Co robisz?

Hili: Próbuję przeczytać co tu napisałeś.

A picture from Facebook:

Reader Barry sent a photo of a lovely Eastern lubber grasshopper (not sure if I posted this before):

Romalea microptera, also known as lubber grasshopper, is the most distinctive grasshopper species within the southeastern United States, and is well known both for its size and its unique coloration. It can reach nearly 3 inches (8 cm) in size https://t.co/DQw9V6ToS4 pic.twitter.com/wLS9BPFcZE — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 4, 2019

From Heather Hastie, a video of a lovely cryptic leaf mantid. Enlarged, this would make a good alien in a horror movie.

This insect looks like an Alien or a warrior from other planet

pic.twitter.com/D7rPsEpQRv — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 24, 2019

Tweets from Grania. This is something you don’t want to see in your snowcone:

Siberian Tiger Covered In Snow pic.twitter.com/N1NJKey51z — Physics-astronomy.org (@OrgPhysics) March 4, 2019

Intercat affection:

Wasps blowing water bubbles because housekeeping:

Malaysian Photographer Lim Choo How captures the rare moment a group of wasps blow water bubbles. Wasps remove excess moisture from their nest by sucking up water and then expelling it as tiny water droplets

(https://t.co/yGwE8scwKg) pic.twitter.com/WZriVxZj3s — 41 Strange (@41Strange) March 2, 2019

And a fantastic sky photo:

About a month ago, just before the dawn of the Sun, an impressive alignment of celestial objects was on display to the east. Moon, Venus, Jupiter & Antares taken along a picturesque seashore near the city of Syracuse, on the island of Sicily https://t.co/dqxCOgNIJJ pic.twitter.com/wBWN4JfiNo — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973b) March 4, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first paper shows an intriguing explanation for variation in egg color: thermoregulation. I have the paper and may summarize it on this website.

Temperature drives the evolution and global distribution of egg color in modern birds 🌍🥚🦜

What an awesome new Preprint by Wisocki et al., this is very important to better understand the evolution of egg color! Here's the link: https://t.co/sufGRcrpqL pic.twitter.com/x1231knFWh — Jasmina Wiemann (@jasmina_wiemann) March 3, 2019

Happy donkeys (Equus africanus asinus) gamboling and braying in a pasture.

This group of 146 boys at Woods Farm certainly enjoyed the sunshine earlier this week! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/wRob0cinim — The Donkey Sanctuary (@DonkeySanctuary) March 3, 2019

A bad biology pun:

This is scary, but I’d totally go on the ride:

That’s a massive nope from me. pic.twitter.com/wO6ALN9h5L — Darwin Award 🔞 (@AwardsDarwin) March 2, 2019