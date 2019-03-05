Good morning on another chilly day (at present it’s 10° F or -12° C): Tuesday, March 5, 2019. But in three weeks I’ll be in balmy Amsterdam, eating rijstafel and visiting the once-in-a-lifetime Rembrandt retrospective, “All the Rembrandts” at the Rijksmuseum. I suppose it’ll be too early for the tulips to bloom.
It’s also Shrove Tuesday, which, says Matthew Cobb, ” is the only day we ate/eat pancakes in the UK. Very odd!” He also adds this, “a Here’s a Heath Robinson contraption for flipping them.”
And the wags at St. Pancras station have gotten into the act (also via Matthew):
It’s also National Cheez Doodle Day, celebrating the popular snack made from of orange-colored styrofoam. Fuggedaboutit. It’s St. Piran’s Day in Cornwall, celebrating the patron saint of tin miners. Many pasties will be eaten, which are far better than Cheez Doodles and nearly as good as pancakes:
News of the day: a patient in England seems to have been completely cured of AIDS, only the second one known. Perhaps a permanent cure is in the offing; the disease is already regarded as mostly chronic rather than fatal.
On this day in 1496, Henry VII of England began that nation’s age of exploration by issuing letters to John Cabot and his sons, authorizing them to explore unknown lands. On March 4, 1616, Copernicus’s book On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres, proposing a Hili-centric solar system, was added to the Vatican’s Index of Forbidden Books—73 years after it was first published. (Being Polish, his universe was naturally Hili-centric.)
On March 4, 1770, the Boston Massacre took place, with five Americans, including the black/Native American man Crispus Attucks, were killed by British troops. Attucks is counted as the first death in the American Revolution, though the war war didn’t formally begin for five more years. On this day in 1836, Samuel Colt patented his first mass-produced revolver, the .34 caliber.
Two events happened on this day in 1933. In the U.S., President Franklin Roosevelt declared a bank holiday, closing all banks and freezing all financial assets in a vain attempt to stave off a financial collapse. Across the pond on the same day, Hitler’s Nazi Party got 43.9% of the vote at the Reichstag election, allowing him the tools to establish a dictatorship. On this day in 1940, six members of the Soviet Politburo, among them Joseph Stalin, ordered that Polish intellectuals and POWs should be executed; 27,500 of them were killed in the Katyn Massacre in April and May.
On this day in 1946, Winston Churchill, in a speech at Westminster College Missouri, coined the phrase “Iron Curtain.” Here’s a short video on the speech and its Cold War consequences:
On this day in 1953, Joseph Stalin died in Moscow after a cerebral hemorrhage.
Finally, exactly a decade later, three country music stars, Patsy Cline, Hawkshaw Hawkins, and Cowboy Copas, died (along with pilot Randy Hughes) in a plane crash in Tennessee.
Notables born on March 5 include Gerardus Mercator (1512), Rosa Luxemburg (1871), Zhou Enlai (1898), Rex Harrison (1908), Daniel Kahneman (1934), Lynn Margulis (1938), Penn Jillette (1955), Joel Osteen (1963), and Joshua Coyne (1993).
Those who expired on March 5 include Crispus Attucks (1770, see above), Allesandro Volta (1827), Edgar Lee Masters (1950), Sergei Prokofiev and Joseph Stalin (both 1953), Patsy Cline (1963; see above), John Belushi (1982), and Hugo Chavéz and Duane Gish (both 2013).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Editor Hili is inspecting Andrzej’s notebooks:
A: What are you doing?Hili: I’m trying to read what you’ve written here.
Ja: Co robisz?
Hili: Próbuję przeczytać co tu napisałeś.
Nice going, Vatican.