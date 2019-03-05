Monument to Wallace unveiled in Indonesia

by Greg Mayer
George Beccaloni, fellow Wallaceophile, has sent word that a monument to Alfred Russel Wallace has been erected on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.
As described at the Alfred Russel Wallace Website of the Wallace Memorial Fund by George and Simon Purser, the monument is a full bust, greater than life size (about 5-6 feet tall), on a nearly 9 foot tall plinth. It’s in the Tangkoko Nature Reserve, near Batu Putih, in the northeastern part of Sulawesi, an area Wallace visited during his travels in the East Indies. Wallace described the area in The Malay Archipelago as a particularly wild spot, with anoa (dwarf buffalo) and babirusa (an endemic pig) common. Those ungulates are gone from the area today, but it remains a popular spot for birding and seeing the Celebes black “ape” (actually a monkey; “Celebes” is an earlier, Portuguese, spelling of the Indonesian name of the island).
Bill Wallace, Alfred’s great grandson, prepared a video greeting shown to the assembled dignitaries at the monument’s inauguration.
Here at WEIT we’ve often commented on the great British naturalist, and readers will recall our several Wallace Year (2103) commemorations.
Lovely!
Very cool. I don’t think I’ve seen a statue wearing spectacles.
Teddy Roosevelt on Mt Rushmore.
Yes, Teddy is bespectacled. As he is chiseled out of rock, the glasses are more or less suggested and do not actually form an open loop.
Yeah, only the bridge is clearly visible. But I imagine there are other statues of TR that are bespectacled.
I never heard of Wallace until I came to United States about 46 yrs ago. In my high school education first time we had science education on Darwinian evolution by natural selection. This is great to think about Wallace who equally contributed to our understanding of evolution.
Thanks Jerry for your enormous effort to educate and appreciate.
Bapu
Well, Wallace didn’t contribute “equally,” I think, but he did make a big contribution. However, this post was by Greg Mayer, not me.
JAC
Wallace contributed much to science and was an excellent naturalist, biologist and the, “father of biogeography “. It’s too bad he was so credulous as to believe in that ridiculous nonsense, spiritualism.
And biogeography remains one of our strongest arguments against creationism. Kudos to Wallace!
He also got involved with Flat Earthers. He conclusively showed the Earth was curved by hanging a weight from three bridges in line exactly one meter (well I guess one yard) above the water and showed they were not in line. So elegant. To no avail of course, Flat Earthers are impervious to reason. But still he tried.
What I find so great about Wallace is that when he lost all his collections (years of collecting) from South America due to a ship-fire (and sinking), he indefatigably resumed his collecting in Indonesia and Arau. What energy!
His weakest point is/was of course what he shares with the RCC and Francis Collins: Humans are special, natural selection could not have formed human brains and morality.
His posting his Natural Selection hypothesis (still a hypothesis at that stage) to -of all people- Charles Darwin, still remains one of the greatest, what shall I call it, coincidences (?) of history.
I am quite happy the Indonesians saw it fit to honour this extraordinary man with a statue.
Wallace Year is 2103? I’m sorry but I’ll likely miss it.
Sub
Bill Bailey (Black Books) was a big fan of Wallace and made a documentry on his life or more to the point, Wallace’s exploratary efforts in Indonesia to coincide getting a statue erected in the Natural History Museum in London. Have to say he was a rugged and determined individual and deserves his place next to Darwin.
http://wallacefund.info/bronze-statue-wallace
or YouTube the Bill Bailey series, a good watch i thought.