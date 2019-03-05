Good news and bad news. First, the good news: New Zealand repeals its blasphemy law

When I was a kid, my dad would ask me this question. “Jerry, I have some good news and some bad news. Which do you want to hear first?”
I’d say, “The good news.”
My father would respond: “The good news is that there’s no bad news.”
Then I’d ask, “Well, what’s the bad news, then?”
And my father would respond, “The bad news is that’s the only good news there is.”
You can do the same if the person asks first for the bad news. You then say, “The bad news is that there’s no good news.” When the person responds by asking, “Well what’s the good news?”, you answer, “That’s the only bad news there is.”
But today we have genuine good and bad news. The good news is that today New Zealand finally repealed its law against blasphemous libel, passed in 1961, which stated this:
Note that what they’re talking about here is, as this site reports, anything that “condemns Christ or Christianity.” But the proviso in (3), which says that you’re not blaspheming if you’re making arguments in good faith and decent language, pretty much rendered the law toothless. And indeed, there’s been only a single prosecution for violating this law in sixty years:
To date the only prosecution for blasphemous libel in New Zealand has been the case of John Glover, publisher of the newspaper The Maoriland Worker in 1922, although the poem was widely available at the time. The Crown laid a charge of blasphemous libel over the 12 October 1921 issue of The Maoriland Worker which included two poems by British poet Siegfried Sassoon. The alleged blasphemy was the closing lines of Sassoon’s poem ‘Stand-to: Good Friday Morning’:
- O Jesus, send me a wound to-day,
- And I’ll believe in Your bread and wine,
- And get my bloody old sins washed white!
The case was tried in the Supreme Court in 1922. The jury returned a verdict of not guilty with a rider: “That similar publications of such literature be discouraged”.
NZ authorities also tried to censor Monty Python’s Life of Brian and an episode of South Park using this statute, but both efforts failed. The law is, as are all such laws, a vestige of an earlier and more religious time, and, at least in the West, hardly every used.
So today the New Zealand Parliament voted to scrap it. According to the NZ site Newshub,
[On] Tuesday the Government scrapped the law it labels as “archaic” with the passing of the Crimes Amendment Bill.
“The offence of blasphemous libel has not been prosecuted in New Zealand since 1922, and raises potential Bill of Rights Act concerns,” said Justice Minister Andrew Little.
“This obsolete provision has no place in a modern society which protects freedom of expression.”
Mr Little said laws should be relevant to modern society and the last time a blasphemous libel case was considered, in 1998, the Solicitor-General rejected it.
“The view was expressed that it would be inconsistent with the freedom of expression as protected by the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act,” said Mr Little.
As the Wikipedia page notes, “The Bill passed the second reading on the 11 December 2018, the Committee of the Whole House on the 20 February 2019, and the third reading on 5 March 2019. It awaits the royal assent to become law.”
For crying out loud, Kiwis, you are still under the thumb of Queen Elizabeth. Can a bill not become law without the fricking Queen assenting?
Curiously, I have yet to find a single Kiwi who wishes their land to be free from any sort of royal oversight, which seems to me an equally vestigial remnant of an earlier time. A land full of royalists! I’m sure some readers will defend the fact that Elizabeth is officially the Queen of New Zealand, but this makes no sense in a democracy, nor does the idea that the Queen of England should have any iota of power over the citizens of New Zealand.
h/t: Grania
I’m English, I agree… But why has the Queen any influence on my Democratic rights…let alone Bishops in the House of Lords…
How many times did you fall for Daddy Coyne’s good news/bad news ruse?
It was a running joke so I always fell for it.
It is rather ridiculous and unnecessary. It’s no more than a rubber stamping exercise as in the UK. Here it hasn’t been withheld since Queen Anne in 1708.
The president of the USA however can veto bills, and does.
It’s the power of myth, Jerry, the power of myth. When we stop thinking in terms of what we think things are and start thinking about how things really are, this, too, shall pass.
It beats the hell out of declaring an emergency where there is none.
The Queen’s assent is just a formality, and practically automatic. New Zealand is a member of the Commonwealth, after all, and has the Union Jack as part of its national flag.
OK, then, I’ll try to defend it.
1. Many – most? – nations have a non-political Head of State. One of their duties is to give formal assent to Government legislation.
2. The people of New Zealand have freely chosen to retain HM the Q as their Head of State.
3. HM the Q is represented personally in NZ by an individual known as the Governor-General. (What’s in a name?)
4. The G-G of NZ is a distinguished NZ citizen.
5. In practice, therefore, the Government and people of NZ are totally in control of everything that pertains to their country.
And I personally would far sooner have a non-political Head of State than an executive President, even a benign one, let alone the present US incumbent.
Yes. I agree. I’m actually not a monarchist and would prefer Canada leave the Commonwealth but lately, seeing how the world is falling apart, perhaps I will change my mind. The whole royal assent is not a view of the bill by the actual queen but a ceremony to get the bill passed and it’s done by a citizen of the country.
Is there a notion more inimical to Enlightenment principles than that power and privilege should descend along bloodlines?
Indeed. As Gibbon says in chapter 7 of “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire”: “Of the various forms of government which have prevailed in the world, an hereditary monarchy seems to present the fairest scope for ridicule.”
He was talking about the Severan emperors, but the principle holds wherever actual power is involved. The key point about modern constitutional monarchies is that actual power is not involved.
Reality is no one in the USA has any moral superiority in this. Constitutional monarchy coupled with MMP has given NZ a government system that has been benign Including benefits foreign to most citizens of the USA. It’s better to be ruled by an old queen that an orange gibbon.
Need I point out that at least people elect our leaders. You don’t have any choice about your Queen. And I should also point out that the Orange Gibbon can last no more than 8 years, while the queen can go decades.
I, for one, would not curtsey or bow to any head of state, which is what Kiwis have to do to the queen.
Don’t you see how ridiculous it is to argue that last sentence? You could use that to say that it’s better to have a benevolent but absolute monarch than a President because the President could turn out to be Trump. That argument is ridiculous.
Jerry, we’ve told you many times that no one is forced to bow and curtsey. I even pointed to an article in Canada about greeting monarchy and no one expects that. Some people do it because they want to but no one forces them and it isn’t required by the queen or anyone else. I mean really, do you think we would face fines or go to jail if we didn’t do what she wanted? Pierre Trudeau, as head of the Canadian government, famously pirouetted behind the queen’s back!
As for not electing the queen, she doesn’t get to run the government. I’m anti-monarchist but not for these reasons….I just think Canada is grown up enough now that we don’t need it but recently, I’m starting not to care so much given democracy is so under siege lately that I don’t want to mess with what’s a good thing and what is working.
The Queen isn’t personally involved. Royal Assent is given by the Governor General, the monarch’s representative in New Zealand, who is appointed by … the NZ Prime Minister, thus ensuring that actual accountability remains with the elected head of government. (Notionally, the prime minister “recommends” the appointment to the Queen; no such recommendation is ever turned down.)
These are the hoops that countries jump through when their head of state is a different person to their head of government. In many countries (like France or the US) the two roles are combined, but I don’t think the record of those that have a constitutional monarch for the ceremonial role (not just the Commonwealth but Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands) have anything to be embarrassed about, since they’ve evolved to ensure that arbitrary abuses of power by the monarch don’t happen. In fact it seems to me that having a head of state who’s uninvolved in party politics helps provide a unifying figure that’s especially useful when party politics becomes fractious.
The fact that you’ve never met a New Zealander who objects is surely an indication that the arrangement works pretty well.
And you certainly can’t say that NZ has suffered for it as they’ve passed laws that were ahead of other countries – being the first to allow women to vote (1893) for example.
Every country has their burdens. We have the Senate and for what purpose. To keep the current executive in office?
“Curiously, I have yet to find a single Kiwi who wishes their land to be free from any sort of royal oversight…”
Have you met Heather Hastie? I’m making an assumption, of course, because I can’t recall if she stated her preference in a post on her site but I can’t imagine that she likes being ruled by a monarchy, unless it were a monarchy of hedgehogs and kakapos.
Here’s a post she wrote in 2015 about the blasphemy law https://www.heatherhastie.com/abolish-new-zealands-blasphemy-law-must-be-abolished/.
Heather’s okay with the monarchy. Most Kiwis tend toward monarchists. They see it as part of their tradition.
Yes, Heather and I argue about this all the time. But she admits that she doesn’t have a good defense (as I recall) and is adhering to the Queen’s authority (via the GG) largely out of tradition. That is in fact the reason I think many Kiwis don’t object: tradition.
But I think that there are many anti-royalist Brits, Hitchens among them.
It is interesting to me to see atheists argue for a Queen who gets to inherit power and wealth and who has to be curtseyed and kowtowed to. “No gods, no masters” apparently doesn’t apply to Queen Elizabeth.
While it is an anachronism, scrapping the figurehead G-G/Queen is not trivial. The Treaty of Waitangi was between iwi (Maori tribes) and the Crown. If the ‘Crown’ no longer has status then who is the Treaty with? The whole relationship and ‘constitution’ framework would need to be rethought and consented to.