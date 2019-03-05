Do colleges have a responsibility to report the outcomes of “hate crime” investigations?

Here’s a hypothetical situation which may not be so hypothetical, but more on that later. I’m asking for reader input here.
The scenario: a college or university has several reports of “hate crimes”, which take the form of bigoted or threatening writings on walls (or posters), insulting or threatening Hispanics, blacks, and other minorities. The college or university, as it should, takes these incidents seriously and investigates them. In the meantime, these incidents are all assumed to be real by the student body and by the minorities in question, and create intense resentment against the college for fostering a climate of “violence” and hatred.
In one case, a student admits to writing the graffiti, but he/she is a member of the minority group that it attacked. The student goes public and apologizes.
In the other cases, university investigation proceeds but no outcomes are every announced. It is likely that, given their nature, most or all of these incidents were actually perpetrated by minority-group students, probably to confect an atmosphere of bigotry where none exists, allowing the students to claim that they are victims of violence and hatred.
Suppose that it’s also likely that university investigation demonstrates that these “hate incidents” were hoaxes, but the university doesn’t announce that finding, or any finding. All is silence. Thus the climate of divisiveness continues, with minority students using these incidents as evidence that they are continually endangered, hated, and victims of violence.
My question: is it the university’s responsibility to announce the outcome of “hate crime” investigations: whether they are real hate crimes, hoaxes, or that no conclusion can be reached?
My own take: Yes, the university must announce the outcomes, for it makes a difference to student morale and well-being if hate crimes are real or are hoaxes. The name of students don’t have to be revealed if the college keeps these things private, but it seems absolutely incumbent, to me at least, that if a hate crime is found to be real, it be announced as real, and if it’s found to be a hoax, it should be announced to be a hoax. Otherwise, the university, in a misguided attempt to keep the evidence of hoaxes quiet, is complicit in creating an atmosphere of hatred and divisiveness on the campus.
What say you?
yes
release results of investigation- protecting identities if possible.
and appeals… oof… could get complicated…
Yes, they should announce results. Although announcing them will create more anger, and be used by bigots in the majority group as evidence that problems of bigotry are overblown. Sigh.
yes. if investigations happen in the forrest but are never revealed, does anybody know the outcome?
I would say certainly the results of such investigation should be made public. At a much different level it is no different than the Mueller investigation. Regardless of outcome it should be made as public as possible. This is part of living in a free society. I would suggest more cameras if this sort of thing is becoming a problem.
Not so hypothetical….this happened at my alma mater. The results of the investigation were reported because it happened off campus, so local law enforcement was involved. Predictably, there was a backlash and certain occupants of a certain position on the political spectrum continue to use it as a point of reference. Even so, the results of any investigation, on or off campus, must be aired in public. Per Justice Brandeis “Sunlight is said the be the best of disinfectants…”.
Yes. The findings should be made public.
I agree with making public. If the investigation does not find out if fake or not, that should be made public also.
If the university reports the incident it should report the outcome.
In the above example, I think finding the perp was a member of the minority group in question would just be interpreted as a cry for help from the perpetrator against rampant bigotry on campus and an administration that ignored or even fostered the bigotry.
Questioning this scenario is what Tucker Carlson would do.
If it were a high school they should. If it were at a business they should. So it should be no different in a college.
In all three cases I disagree with schools or employees expelling or firing employees for hate crime. It is all of our responsibilities to try and re-establish good working conditions between members of our society, not ostracize them or shun them because they do something hateful. Pushing them away will likely make their hatred greater, not less.
I agree with… everybody else. There should be a thorough and impartial investigation, and the results should be made public. If a crime has been committed, the perpetrator should be called to account. Keep in mind, even if it was a hoax, it was still a hate crime. The targeted minority group were still terrorized, even if by a member of their own group.
“Keep in mind, even if it was a hoax, it was still a hate crime. The targeted minority group were still terrorized, even if by a member of their own group.”
Not exactly. In the case of a revealed hate hoax, the group that’s being maligned is the group the hoaxer was intending to malign.
So for example, in the case of a false KKK hoax on a black dorm that turns out to be committed by a black person, it becomes a type of hate crime against white people.
It makes no sense to hide the results of the investigation
The results should be made public. If they were kept secret, the minorities targeted by the hateful material would continue to live with the anxiety of not knowing who the unseen bigots are, nor how many there are, nor what their true intensions (violent or otherwise) are.
If the results are released, these fears can dissipate. They will be replaced, of course, with consternation that yet another hoax will be used to downplay real racism by the Tucker Carsons of the world. One hopes that repeated bad publicity and shaming over hoaxes will discourage further hoaxes, and this would certainly be a good outcome.
Since a majority of “hate crimes” on college campuses are anonymous graffiti, most outcomes will be classified as neither “hate” nor “hoax” but instead “undetermined”.
That being said, releasing all the evidence would still have a salutary effect in the “undetermined” cases. The public could make up its own mind without the college having the power to interpret.
They should be made public. All outcomes should be reported, the real as well as the hoaxes.
Yes, they should be public. First, it is part of institutional oversight to make sure that things are being done on the up and up. Second, it is important for students to know that actions are punished.
The university should do whatever it determines in good faith, in light of all of the facts and circumstances, would be in the best interest of the university and its beneficiaries (students and alumni), with preference to the beneficiaries.
Report it all, though the heavens may fall.
Is there some evidentiary basis for this assertion?