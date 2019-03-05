Do colleges have a responsibility to report the outcomes of “hate crime” investigations?

Here’s a hypothetical situation which may not be so hypothetical, but more on that later. I’m asking for reader input here.

The scenario: a college or university has several reports of “hate crimes”, which take the form of bigoted or threatening writings on walls (or posters), insulting or threatening Hispanics, blacks, and other minorities. The college or university, as it should, takes these incidents seriously and investigates them. In the meantime, these incidents are all assumed to be real by the student body and by the minorities in question, and create intense resentment against the college for fostering a climate of “violence” and hatred.

In one case, a student admits to writing the graffiti, but he/she is a member of the minority group that it attacked. The student goes public and apologizes.

In the other cases, university investigation proceeds but no outcomes are every announced. It is likely that, given their nature, most or all of these incidents were actually perpetrated by minority-group students, probably to confect an atmosphere of bigotry where none exists, allowing the students to claim that they are victims of violence and hatred.

Suppose that it’s also likely that university investigation demonstrates that these “hate incidents” were hoaxes, but the university doesn’t announce that finding, or any finding. All is silence. Thus the climate of divisiveness continues, with minority students using these incidents as evidence that they are continually endangered, hated, and victims of violence.

My question: is it the university’s responsibility to announce the outcome of “hate crime” investigations: whether they are real hate crimes, hoaxes, or that no conclusion can be reached?

My own take: Yes, the university must announce the outcomes, for it makes a difference to student morale and well-being if hate crimes are real or are hoaxes. The name of students don’t have to be revealed if the college keeps these things private, but it seems absolutely incumbent, to me at least, that if a hate crime is found to be real, it be announced as real, and if it’s found to be a hoax, it should be announced to be a hoax. Otherwise, the university, in a misguided attempt to keep the evidence of hoaxes quiet, is complicit in creating an atmosphere of hatred and divisiveness on the campus.

What say you?