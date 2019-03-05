CNN uncritically covers a “miracle”

UPDATE: Now Seth Andrews has weighed in on the thread, and he has supporters! (Remember, Seth used to be a pious Christian.)
I suppose that if I weren’t an atheist, I wouldn’t notice things like this, nor pay attention to the media’s uncritical coverage of it. In this case the media is the liberal outlet CNN—so liberal that it swallows this story whole (click on the screenshot):
The entire story:
When firefighters arrived at Freedom Ministries Church in Grandview, West Virginia they were left stunned by what they saw.
A devastating fire — so hot that firefighters had to back out at one point — was ravaging through the building, the Coal City Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
But as they went through the charred wreckage, they noticed something extraordinary.
“In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!!” the department wrote.
The Facebook post, which went viral, features compelling photos of a pile of about a dozen intact Bibles surrounded by the rubble.
“Though the odds were against us, God was not,” the firefighters added. No firefighters were injured in the operation. The cause of the fire is still unclear.
Here’s the announcement and pictures from the Facebook page of the Coal City Fire Department, which clearly sees God’s hand in this miraculous non-immolation of crosses and Bibles:
A few comments. First, if God saved the Bibles and crosses, why did he allow the rest of the church to be burned down? After all, he had the power to render things immune to flames! Second, CNN covers this without casting any doubt on the “miracle” explanation. Perhaps they could have asked a fire expert if there could have been a naturalistic explanation for this “miracle”. (I’m going with Hume here.)
Finally, why is a fire department, which is a branch of the government, thanking God so effusively on its webpage? Police departments aren’t supposed to do this, so why fire department?
The comments on this post are uniformly in praise of God’s mercy, without any irony. I could not resist leaving the following comment, which of course will be removed. But I hope it isn’t, as I’d be delighted to see the responses and the layperson’s take on the Problem of Evil:
There are over 3,000 comments, almost all of them praising the power of the Lord. (One other cynic said that Bibles might just ignite more slowly because they’re thick and paper is hard to burn.) While I didn’t peruse them all lest I get terminally depressed, read some of the comments to see how delusional America remains. Nobody questions why God would burn a church but save the Bibles and crosses.
It is certainly interesting as a mystery. They’d have to test if they’d burn in the first place. Burn a Bible. Perhaps they were made of a particular pulp – was asbestos ever put in pulp for some reason? Or were these human-made books placed in a fire-resistant area? Resistance counts a lot. Or the air flowed from the books to the site combustion – creating a draft that protects the books.
Whatever the parsimonious explanation- an explanation that itself would simply be hailed as a god’s action – I no longer view these news stories as dopey side shows, but center-ring spectacles of Fantasyland.
When I first read the title I thought that the bibles were scattered in pews throughout the church rather than piled in one location. That would have been surprising, albeit not a miracle without some natural explanation. That they were in a pile knocks the stuffing right out of that miracle
Nobody questions why God would burn a church but save the Bibles and crosses
I think we all know how subtly he reveals his existence to the faithful. The rest of us are happy to know that fires are tricky things and the bibles could just have been in a favourable position and were somewhat shaded from radiant heat damage.
How subtly he reveals his existence – Amongst the anal glands of a pooch?
I lost a Facebook friend over a photo of said revelation. A liberal, meat-world, Unitarian friend, in fact. He couldn’t abide the disrespect shown by such a display.
It would be interesting to know what other objects survived the fire. Did books other than the bible make it? Perhaps God is just a general bibliophile.
Also, this has happened before. This link also provides a mundane reason why the bibles would not tend to burn.
https://friendlyatheist.patheos.com/2014/03/17/bible-survives-new-york-gas-explosion-and-church-collapse-that-killed-8-some-major-news-outlets-declare-it-a-miracle/
Further, maybe God really loves trees as well.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/photos-from-california-wildfires-reveal-lessons-for-b-c-1.4905324
The upshot here kids is that, gasp, some things are harder to burn than others!
It would be great if someone could conduct an experiment whereby they place a bunch of different books in a building similar to that of this church and set it on fire. See which books survive and which don’t.
Meanwhile, God fails to save twenty-three people, including three children, from being killed by tornadoes in Alabama. Strange priorities.
I bet most of those who died in Alabama believed in God. Oh Lord, why hast thou forsaken me? To make a point?
Jesus Christ, this stuff never ends.
Why did the church burn but not the bibles?
Maybe god’s kind of a “hate the movie, love the book” guy.
Sounds to me like God has an issue with their ministry, and wanted to tell them to go back to the bible. On the other hand, it doesn’t look like the fire demolished the building, so I am not sure what is miraculous about the bibles not being destroyed.
I wanted to post the same comment, that God didn’t save the building, only his own books. What a selfish jerk. But I can’t post because I don’t use Facebook or want a Facebook account. Facebook is the work of the devil.
Exactly. He saved the easily replaceable books but allowed the much more difficult to replace building to be destroyed. Makes no sense.
They do look heat damaged and scorched. The cross in the picture is well scorched.
And I bet one could track down any number of church fires where bibles and crosses are destroyed.
One might even be able to track down a few destroyed Bibles and crosses in that particular church, too.
Those wouldn’t be in the pictures because they wouldn’t count.
Wasn’t it Hannibal Lecter who collected records of church collapses when they fell on the congregation. Now that would be worth documenting!😊
Which kind of goes to the heart of the matter. Why on earth would anyone believe these claims? These people (Bible Belt Christians) lie with neither conscience nor consciousness.
They have been brainwashed at an early age in schools.
Here are a line or two from a comment on the Facebook page regarding a photo of the burning Church: “Wow I just showed my mom this picture. We definately [sic] could see what we believe is Jesus in the smoke. You all are not alone through this.” I always thought it was the Other Guy who traveled within the fire and smoke. Praise the Lord, anyway?
Yeah, I saw a similar item on one of the cable channels regarding the tornadoes that ravaged Alabama over the weekend. A news crew accompanied one of the survivors back to his home. The place was destroyed, but there, on a rafter where the guy and his wife had originally hung it when they moved in, was a crucifix. The guy saw it and broke down on camera, praising the Lord for sparing their lives.
It was impossible not to be moved by the man’s emotion, and who am I to begrudge him his faith? But part of me couldn’t help but think, Jesus, dude, what about the 23 poor bastards who croaked in the storm — the Lord saw the twister heading their way and said “fuggit”?
This would have been a non story in Canada, if it was the skeptics would be out in mass.
The reason for why God would allow a church to burn but save the Bibles is obvious: it increases the faith of those who are open to having their faith increased. Same reason He sent the tornadoes. If someone dies, their loved ones turn to God for comfort. If someone lives, then they and their loved ones turn to God in gratitude. Those who fail to respond properly have only themselves to blame.
“Increasing faith” is an almost perfect apologetic response to the Problem of Evil. Oh, it’s a crap explanation — an explanation which explains everything by placing the onus on the listener’s “responsive” character isn’t a proper explanation. But apologetics invariably involve some sort of trickery somewhere. Shifting focus from the harmful act to the elaborately self-confirming virtue of faith is a great trick.
The broader implication of this episode is how so many people (particularly in the most religious states of the U.S.) need religion or some other form of superstition to get through the day. In the poorer states in the country, which West Virginia is one, religion provides hope, albeit a false one, to a life crushed by grinding poverty and such phenomena as opioid addiction. It is no surprise that this state went overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016. Religion, demagogues and guns provide meaning to shattered lives. Higher incomes, better jobs, and better healthcare could turn many of these people around (or at least their children). Such conditions are unlikely to appear in the immediate future.
If you have ever had a trash fire or have one frequently to get rid of old files, magazines and paper, you would see how hard it is to burn up magazines or books in an open fire. Usually it requires using a long stick or something to stir the fire many times to actually burn up the magazines or books.
It is very common actually to see these items left whole if you do not continue to stir things up while you still have a fire. I would also consider the location of this miracle fire – West Virginia.
Something that g*d and some fire fighters actually know. It takes oxygen to make a fire.
Gotta get the fire up to a toasty 451 degrees Fahrenheit, way Mr. Bradbury tells it.
Well, he should know. I would think that any fireman/woman who has been in the business for a few years would see this “miracle” in many fires. Maybe not so in W Virginia.
Clearly God burned down the church but not the bibles as a statement against the corruption of organized religion. He’s telling them to back away from monuments of might and telling them to get back to the hippie-dippy nice bits in the book. Also, this will allow them to demonstrate their great faith by meeting in God’s natural temple – the great outdoors. This way they can also be witness to the ravages of climate change. Right?
Ah! A chance for a scientific experiment. In a large hall, scheduled for demolition, place a number of holy books, from different religions, on a number of tables in the centre of the hall. Set a fire going evenly around the edges hall.
Which holy book, if any, will survive, and would that convince people of other religions to convert? If not, why not?
There may have been back copies of Playboy in the preacher’s desk. Let’s see if they’re still there.
I’d be more impressed if on the same bookshelf were the ashes of the Koran, Jerry’s Faith vs. Fact, Dawkins’ The God Delusion, and Darwin’s Origin of Species. Now that would be a neat trick by god.
“First, if God saved the Bibles and crosses, why did he allow the rest of the church to be burned down? ”
It is pretty clear that God is telling us he wants us to burn churches down to the ground to demonstrate his awesome glory and love for us.
In the same vein, God ends the majority of pregnancy with miscarriage in his repeated teachings that abortion is good and Holy.
How more obvious does he need to get?
It’s obviously a message from God to read Bibles but not go to church. I would take the message with a grain of salt since it was a message of fire because God is too stupid to talk to people though. Not exactly a rocket scientist.
Mysterious ways, doncha know.
I think it might have been more accurate to have said “not a single bible, that was still recognizable as such, was burned”.
The KKK had no trouble getting crosses to burn when they wanted them to.
Well then, if the church had burned down in Michigan or New York, I doubt the firemen would have mentioned what burned and what didn’t burn in the fire. When I lived in Arkansas, local newscasters always “thanked Jesus” before the start of the program😛
A less important variation on the aircraft crash…200 passengers…one survived…it’s a miracle!
Kind of looks like a hoax to me. Those books ought to be soaks by the firefighters water but they are not.
Someone should let God know that with modern printing technology Bibles are easily replaceable.
There are so many comments about the unburnability of Bibles I’m thinking fire-fighters should get rid of those clunky suits and just cover themselves with Bibles. That would have the added benefit of preventing demonic possession and scaring away vampires.
With my luck I’ll one day be lost in a harsh frigid landscape as the sun sets with only Bibles for kindling.
I left my own comment in FB. I mentioned a housefire here in Stamford that killed children. These people must realize that by implication God could have saved them but didnt’
Many xians try to have it both ways – God’s wrath when AIDS afflicts homosexuals, when earthquakes hit California, when Katrina hit New Orleans, and so on but do a 180 on events like this, proclaiming God’s power and mercy.