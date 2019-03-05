A montage of stirring photos

Sometimes when I eat lunch I watch YouTube videos, and of course they suggest other videos on the right margin because the damn site collects your history. Well, that’s not all bad, because I like to look at photography, and so this 15-minute video was suggested to me. There are some wonderful photos here, and some affirmations of humanity, as well as some sad photos and amazing ones, too. Each photo in the 77-picture series is described in words.

My favorite are these:

2

3

5

6

13

16

17

26

28

34

40

46

48

65

71

72 and

74

I like the ones with cats, of course, but there are many with tragedy, including war, and many showing human compassion. I don’t see any real theme in what I like, but after seeing this I thought, “What a fantastic and varied thing is this life that we’re granted. It’s a mixture of happiness and tragedy and the wonder of quotidian things that we often fail to notice. Why would anybody get tired of this and want to die?”