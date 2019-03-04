When sexism is okay

Here’s one of the funnier articles I’ve seen from The Onion, and it’s only just outside the boundaries of reality. It’s surely something that Titania McGrath could have written. The entirety of the article is below:
NEW YORK—Decrying the label as “shamelessly sexist,” media watchdog Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting issued a statement Monday condemning the American press for only referring to Alabama-born jihadist Hoda Muthana as “bride of ISIS soldier.” “Ms. Muthana is an accomplished ISIS member in her own right, having joined one of the top terrorist organizations in the world at the age of only 20,” said FAIR spokesperson Keith Finneran, explaining how terms like “ISIS bride” and “wife of ISIS soldier,” routinely used to refer to Muthana in news headlines, are derogatory in that they credit the woman’s hard-won contributions to the war on infidels to her husband. “To be identified simply by her role as a bride is disrespectful and does a great disservice to all she has achieved for the caliphate. You wouldn’t call a man ‘husband of ISIS fighter,’ would you? So show Ms. Muthana the same consideration.” Finneran clarified that you shouldn’t refer to Muthana as a “female terrorist” either, because the countless hours she’s allegedly spent online calling for the death of Americans makes her just as much of a terrorist as anyone else.
Very clever. Sadly realistic.
Too bad we never got to know the whole Hoda Muthana. Maybe it’s the wardrobe.
Thank you for the good laugh!
Yoh!
Sad and funny.
It’s a shame the Onion published this themselves, for I have no doubt they could have freelanced it out to Vice, Buzzfeed, HuffPo, the Guardian, NPR, BBC…
Oh man, I actually didn’t read your blurb before the article at first and thought it was real as I read it. Only after I read the excerpt and then read the beginning of your post did I realize this was satire. It truly does seem completely in line with something that would be said by a “woke” organization or activist.
I can’t believe I just became one of those people who fell for an article from The Onion. I never thought that would happen.
But that is the beauty of it, no? News media does too frequently ‘wife’ otherwise very qualified and accomplished women. And here, the only reason the usual folks aren’t calling it out is because these ladies are being rather accomplished at something unpalatable. Props to the Onion, for sure, and feel no shame! This was well done.
Very funny. I had a related thought when I heard about those two recent ISIS brides, one from the US and one from the UK, who want to come back home. They’ve been rejected by both countries. I have yet to see any mention by the MSM as to the extent each participated in terrorist activities. Are they mostly prevented from doing so because they are women? I suspect no one really knows. Still, it is so sexist to assume they weren’t active participants.
The one from the U.S. was announced as not being a citizen but her family here says that she is.