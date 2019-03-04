U of C President opposes Trump’s proposed executive order requiring universities to support free speech

Among Trump’s ways to obviate Congress is his spate of “executive orders” that may well be unconstitutional. The most ridiculous is his “national emergency” order to fund the Big Wall. Now, as many venues report (e.g., here and here), Trump is proposing to sign an executive order directed at colleges and universities. This one, he says, will withhold Federal monies from colleges and universities that do not “protect free speech” by allowing expression of free speech from all ideologies. The policy apparently arose in Trump’s mind after a conservative student was punched last month at UC Berkeley, though the puncher wasn’t a student. Trump probably saw this on Fox News and immediately conceived of his order.

At present, only public colleges and universities must adhere to the free-speech provisions of the First Amendment, as they’re considered part of the government. But all schools, if they want Federal money, must adhere to the provisions of Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination that affects equal access to education. I agree with that, though not with the Obama’s “dear colleague” letter that stripped some legal protections of those accused of sexual misconduct in college.

What about Trump’s executive order on speech? Shouldn’t I support that, too, since I’m pretty much of a free-speech absolutist? Well, I don’t like the idea of a President unilaterally being able to make policy that rightfully belongs to both the Congress (who makes the law) and the President (who signs or vetoes laws). Expanding the bailiwick of “Executive orders” is a recipe for totalitarianism. At least executive orders in the U.S. must be in line with the Constitution, and are subject to judicial review.

This morning all of us at the University of Chicago got this email from President Robert Zimmer, who is a huge supporter of free speech not just at our own non-public university, but at all universities. His take: he opposes legislation and executive orders mandating free speech on university campuses. The following email explains why (my emphases):

To: Members of the University Community From: Robert J. Zimmer Subject: Federal Action Regarding Free Expression on Campuses Date: March 4, 2019 I am writing in light of news about a potential Executive Order concerning free expression on campuses. As president of the University of Chicago, I have spoken forcefully and frequently about the importance of free expression, open discourse, and ongoing intellectual challenge as a necessary foundation for a truly empowering education and a research environment that fosters creativity and originality. Students, particularly, need and deserve an opportunity to develop the intellectual skills and habits of mind derived from such an education—to confront the complex challenges they will face in their futures, to give them the capacity their ambition should demand, and to reflect the courage of which they are capable. Failing to provide an education of deep intellectual challenge supported by an environment of free expression is selling students short and would fail to live up to our highest aspirations as educators. The University of Chicago has embraced this perspective throughout its history, and the statement by the Faculty Committee on Free Expression articulated this long-held position in what is now widely known as the Chicago Principles. These principles have been adopted by over 50 higher education institutions since they were articulated in January 2015. However, the difficulty many institutions of higher education have in cultivating an environment of free expression on their respective campuses remains a serious challenge. The question of whether this problem should be addressed through additional Federal legislation or executive action has been raised in multiple situations in recent years. In 2017, I testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, chaired by Senator Lamar Alexander. Senator Alexander asked me at that time whether I thought Congress should address free expression on campus through federal legislation. I replied unequivocally that I was opposed to any such federal legislation. The question of federal intervention in this arena arises again today, not with Congress, but with the Executive Branch. As was my position with respect to Congress, I believe that any action by the Executive Branch that interferes with the ability of higher education institutions to address this problem themselves is misguided and in fact sets a very problematic precedent. There are two related features of potential Federal engagement on this issue that would threaten the mission of institutions of higher education. They would do so by creating the specter of less rather than more free expression, and by deeply chilling the environment for discourse and intellectual challenge. The first feature is the precedent of the Federal government establishing its own standing to interfere in the issue of speech on campuses. This opens the door to any number of troubling policies over time that the Federal government, whatever the political party involved, might adopt on such matters. It makes the government, with all its power and authority, a party to defining the very nature of discussion on campus. The second feature is the inevitable establishment of a bureaucracy to enforce any governmental position. A committee in Washington passing judgment on the speech policies and activities of educational institutions, judgments that may change according to who is in power and what policies they wish to promulgate, would be a profound threat to open discourse on campus. In fact, it would reproduce in Washington exactly the type of on-campus “speech committee” that would be a natural and dangerous consequence of the position taken by many advocating for the limitation of discourse on campuses. Therefore, rather than improving the situation, further legislative or executive Federal action has the potential to reinforce and expand the difficulties regarding education and free expression that we are confronting now. It would be a grave error for the short and the long run.

I’m not sure whether I fully agree with Dr. Zimmer’s arguments. First of all, the courts already have the power to “interfere with the ability of higher education institutions to address this problem.” Courts can and have overturned campus “speech codes” and can defend First-Amendment rights of students at public universities. The judiciary is one branch of the federal government; the executive branch (including the President) and the legislative branch (Congress) are the other two. Is it okay for the judiciary to determine policy but not the executive branch? For surely judicial rulings on speech also make the “government a party to defining the very nature of discussion on campus.” And remember that the judiciary always has the power to modify or overturn any executive orders deemed unconstitutional.

Further, I’m not sure whether universities, especially public ones, should be able to alter constitutional rights by tinkering with speech rights and “addressing the policy themselves.” Surely public universities cannot have policies violating the First Amendment, and that has nothing to do with Federal monies. To what ends should universities be able to water down the First Amendment on campus? I can’t envision any.

Zimmer raises the possibility of a slippery slope here: allow the President and government the right to make speech policy and, soon enough, we’d have restrictions on speech. While this may be possible, it would also be overturned by the courts, and mandating freedom of speech is different from somehow restricting speech.

As for the bureaucracy needed to enforce governmental policy on speech, I’m not sure if that’s deeply problematic. It is presumably the courts that would enforce a simple executive order, not necessarily a bureaucracy. Remember, Trump wants to enforce freedom of speech, not restrict speech. This is not the same as the “on-campus speech committees” that exist now.

I am not going to have a kneejerk opposition to this proposed policy simply because it comes from Trump. And the thoughts above are simply my initial reactions to Zimmer’s letter. I need to ponder the issue more. Readers are, however, welcome to weigh in below.