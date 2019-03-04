U of C President opposes Trump’s proposed executive order requiring universities to support free speech

Among Trump’s ways to obviate Congress is his spate of “executive orders” that may well be unconstitutional. The most ridiculous is his “national emergency” order to fund the Big Wall. Now, as many venues report (e.g., here and here), Trump is proposing to sign an executive order directed at colleges and universities. This one, he says, will withhold Federal monies from colleges and universities that do not “protect free speech” by allowing expression of free speech from all ideologies. The policy apparently arose in Trump’s mind after a conservative student was punched last month at UC Berkeley, though the puncher wasn’t a student. Trump probably saw this on Fox News and immediately conceived of his order.
At present, only public colleges and universities must adhere to the free-speech provisions of the First Amendment, as they’re considered part of the government. But all schools, if they want Federal money, must adhere to the provisions of Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination that affects equal access to education. I agree with that, though not with the Obama’s “dear colleague” letter that stripped some legal protections of those accused of sexual misconduct in college.
What about Trump’s executive order on speech? Shouldn’t I support that, too, since I’m pretty much of a free-speech absolutist? Well, I don’t like the idea of a President unilaterally being able to make policy that rightfully belongs to both the Congress (who makes the law) and the President (who signs or vetoes laws). Expanding the bailiwick of “Executive orders” is a recipe for totalitarianism. At least executive orders in the U.S. must be in line with the Constitution, and are subject to judicial review.
This morning all of us at the University of Chicago got this email from President Robert Zimmer, who is a huge supporter of free speech not just at our own non-public university, but at all universities. His take: he opposes legislation and executive orders mandating free speech on university campuses. The following email explains why (my emphases):
To: Members of the University Community
From: Robert J. Zimmer
Subject: Federal Action Regarding Free Expression on Campuses
Date: March 4, 2019
I am writing in light of news about a potential Executive Order concerning free expression on campuses.
As president of the University of Chicago, I have spoken forcefully and frequently about the importance of free expression, open discourse, and ongoing intellectual challenge as a necessary foundation for a truly empowering education and a research environment that fosters creativity and originality. Students, particularly, need and deserve an opportunity to develop the intellectual skills and habits of mind derived from such an education—to confront the complex challenges they will face in their futures, to give them the capacity their ambition should demand, and to reflect the courage of which they are capable. Failing to provide an education of deep intellectual challenge supported by an environment of free expression is selling students short and would fail to live up to our highest aspirations as educators.
The University of Chicago has embraced this perspective throughout its history, and the statement by the Faculty Committee on Free Expression articulated this long-held position in what is now widely known as the Chicago Principles. These principles have been adopted by over 50 higher education institutions since they were articulated in January 2015. However, the difficulty many institutions of higher education have in cultivating an environment of free expression on their respective campuses remains a serious challenge.
The question of whether this problem should be addressed through additional Federal legislation or executive action has been raised in multiple situations in recent years. In 2017, I testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, chaired by Senator Lamar Alexander. Senator Alexander asked me at that time whether I thought Congress should address free expression on campus through federal legislation. I replied unequivocally that I was opposed to any such federal legislation. The question of federal intervention in this arena arises again today, not with Congress, but with the Executive Branch. As was my position with respect to Congress, I believe that any action by the Executive Branch that interferes with the ability of higher education institutions to address this problem themselves is misguided and in fact sets a very problematic precedent.
There are two related features of potential Federal engagement on this issue that would threaten the mission of institutions of higher education. They would do so by creating the specter of less rather than more free expression, and by deeply chilling the environment for discourse and intellectual challenge. The first feature is the precedent of the Federal government establishing its own standing to interfere in the issue of speech on campuses. This opens the door to any number of troubling policies over time that the Federal government, whatever the political party involved, might adopt on such matters. It makes the government, with all its power and authority, a party to defining the very nature of discussion on campus. The second feature is the inevitable establishment of a bureaucracy to enforce any governmental position. A committee in Washington passing judgment on the speech policies and activities of educational institutions, judgments that may change according to who is in power and what policies they wish to promulgate, would be a profound threat to open discourse on campus. In fact, it would reproduce in Washington exactly the type of on-campus “speech committee” that would be a natural and dangerous consequence of the position taken by many advocating for the limitation of discourse on campuses.
Therefore, rather than improving the situation, further legislative or executive Federal action has the potential to reinforce and expand the difficulties regarding education and free expression that we are confronting now. It would be a grave error for the short and the long run.
I’m not sure whether I fully agree with Dr. Zimmer’s arguments. First of all, the courts already have the power to “interfere with the ability of higher education institutions to address this problem.” Courts can and have overturned campus “speech codes” and can defend First-Amendment rights of students at public universities. The judiciary is one branch of the federal government; the executive branch (including the President) and the legislative branch (Congress) are the other two. Is it okay for the judiciary to determine policy but not the executive branch? For surely judicial rulings on speech also make the “government a party to defining the very nature of discussion on campus.” And remember that the judiciary always has the power to modify or overturn any executive orders deemed unconstitutional.
Further, I’m not sure whether universities, especially public ones, should be able to alter constitutional rights by tinkering with speech rights and “addressing the policy themselves.” Surely public universities cannot have policies violating the First Amendment, and that has nothing to do with Federal monies. To what ends should universities be able to water down the First Amendment on campus? I can’t envision any.
Zimmer raises the possibility of a slippery slope here: allow the President and government the right to make speech policy and, soon enough, we’d have restrictions on speech. While this may be possible, it would also be overturned by the courts, and mandating freedom of speech is different from somehow restricting speech.
As for the bureaucracy needed to enforce governmental policy on speech, I’m not sure if that’s deeply problematic. It is presumably the courts that would enforce a simple executive order, not necessarily a bureaucracy. Remember, Trump wants to enforce freedom of speech, not restrict speech. This is not the same as the “on-campus speech committees” that exist now.
I am not going to have a kneejerk opposition to this proposed policy simply because it comes from Trump. And the thoughts above are simply my initial reactions to Zimmer’s letter. I need to ponder the issue more. Readers are, however, welcome to weigh in below.
I should think that making the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment applicable to private universities with one fell swoop of the presidential pen would make religiously affiliated universities nervous that another president might come along and make the Establishment Clause similarly applicable.
That was my first thought. I am not sure the Administration has considered the potential impact on religious schools.
Is it okay for the judiciary to determine policy but not the executive branch? Yes. I find the judiciary much less likely to become intrusive than the legislature or executive branches. It is supposed to function as an objective review WRT laws and the constitution. Thus, they are less likely to decide on a political basis what is and is not free speech.
Yeah, the jurisdiction of the courts is limited to deciding “cases and controversies” brought before them by litigants and, when called upon by the case before them, to interpreting the statues and/or constitutional provisions that apply. The courts have no authority to issue advisory opinions or otherwise to enact laws or policy. That’s why Alexander Hamilton referred to the judiciary as “the least dangerous branch.”
It was a bedrock principle of (pre-Trumpian) conservatism that the constitution should be construed narrowly so as to interfere as little as possible in the decisions made by private citizens and institutions (such as private universities).
Conservatives that have jumped on the Trump bandwagon will come to rue the day that they abandoned this principle in their quest for more favorable public policy.
I agree with the UC president, but for a different reason. As long as students are free to vote with their feet and their tuition dollars, let the various colleges and universities go their various ways. If a student feels the need to be protected from very leftist or rightist viewpoints, let them go to a university that provides that; they won’t have any trouble finding one. It’s their funeral.
” As long as students are free to vote with their feet and their tuition dollars, let the various colleges and universities go their various ways.”
So, public universities, which are controlled by the government and thus considered bound by the Constitution, should be allowed to expressly violate the Constitution as long as they don’t keep their students from voting? Or are you only referring here to private universities? Because if you’re referring to public ones as well, then there’s no reason that precedent can’t and wouldn’t be applied to any and all public spaces.
I too am something of an absolutist when it comes to free speech, believing that it is always better to allow all viewpoints and let the truth emerge, or not, from the arguments presented. On the other hand, I generally resist unnecessary government interference, especially in the area of higher education.
That said, there’s no question that the proposed executive order addresses a very real problem. It just so happens that, at the present juncture, most of the threats to free speech at universities originate with the left, whether it be banning a pro-life speaker because it might cause emotional trauma to students who have had abortions (as happened at Reed College when I taught there) or banning climate change “deniers” a forum because the science is “settled.” But certainly it’s conceivable, albeit hard to imagine, that the shoe might shift to the other foot in some unforeseeable future. In short, I think we need to be careful not to support or oppose such legislation based on where we land ideologically.
Given that very real harm to the concept of free speech currently exists—and indeed is widespread—on college campuses, I’m reluctantly inclined to favor the proposed executive action as long as it cuts both ways. But I’m open to being persuaded otherwise.
I’m no legal expert, but I’m going to guess this EO would be found unconstitutional.
The question would be how deep into academics this government oversight would go. Would it apply to curricula, forcing teachers to allow any opinion to be presented, including creationism in science classes, or climate change denial?
Usually Trump’s ideas are planted in his brain by somebody with such an agenda. After all, he is easily manipulated.
“Your speech shall be free, or you will suffer the consequences!”
Even if the courts have some ability to enforce free speech already, surely making it part of Title IX will increase that power. I fear that it would give an administration like Trump’s one more tool to be wielded in selective acts of retribution. He has demonstrated a willingness to use whatever he can to lash out at his perceived enemies.
I simply don’t like that Trump puts coercive strings on funding.
Is there someone who you would like to put coercive strings on funding?
The courts can enforce the prohibitions in the Bill of Rights against public universities because public universities constitute “state actors” for constitutional purposes. Private universities do not constitute “state actors,” so the courts have no authority to enforce constitutional proscriptions against them.
Such private universities are, however, subject to federal statutes, to the same extent as are all private citizens. Among those statutes is Title IX; like other civil rights statutes (such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964), Title IX was enacted pursuant to the broad authority given congress by the Commerce Clause of Article 1, section 8, clause 3 of the US constitution.
The authority to regulate commerce is uniquely congress’s under our constitutional separation-of-powers scheme. The president has no authority under Article 2 of the constitution to regulate in this area, absent an act of congress.
“The authority to regulate commerce is uniquely congress’s under our constitutional separation-of-powers scheme. The president has no authority under Article 2 of the constitution to regulate in this area, absent an act of congress.”
Does Federal funding always fall under the commerce clause? It seems you’re saying it does in your second paragraph. If this is true, and if the executive order is predicated on the protection of Constitutional rights, then doesn’t the President have the authority to sign this order?
Congress has the sole authority to regulate commerce under our constitution. It does so not by controlling commerce directly, but by enacting statutes. Where congress has enacted such a statute, it is the duty and province of the executive branch to enforce that statute. Title IX was enacted pursuant to congress’s commerce clause power, which is why the president has the authority to issue regulations enforcing it.
Congress has not enacted a statute requiring private universities to enforce the Free Speech clause of the First Amendment on campus (and I have grave doubts whether it would constitute a proper exercise of its Commerce Clause powers if it did). And the president — whose powers are expressly limited to those set out in sections 2 and 3 of Article 2 — has no authority to do so directly absent such a statute.
I too am strongly committed to protecting free speech but am concerned about the use of executive orders to rule by decree.
To move toward a good result by use of bad means is a Faustian bargain. But sometimes Faustian bargains are the only game in town, such as when the governing processes cease to be deliberative and instead become combative.
When watching the news, I am disheartened to see debates about policy largely replaced by attacks on political rivals and their positions of power, with matters of policy being invoked usually only in the service of attacks on persons.
Is it not somewhat ridiculous from the republicans that they want additional government interference in college administration policy? For that matter, in any part of society. The hypocrisy is beyond belief. Let us ask Trump to provide an executive order keeping guns off of campus since this one is also covered by legal opinion. How about a special executive order from Trump on sexual harassment on college campus since they seem to be having a hard time with that one. And finally an order to put a photo of Trump in every building on campus that we might speak to as we pass.
I don’t see this as additional government interference. Withholding funds isn’t interference; if anything, it’s a lack thereof. I don’t see why public colleges that are violating the Constitution should still get to receive federal funding. If Obama signed this order, would you disagree with it?
Furthermore, your other examples do not match up well with this one.
“Let us ask Trump to provide an executive order keeping guns off of campus since this one is also covered by legal opinion” To which legal opinion are you referring? As far as I know, the legal opinion has been that public colleges either don’t have the right to completely ban guns from campus if carrying them comports with state law, and/or that state law supercedes public college policy (except in specific instances regarding certain areas of campus).
” How about a special executive order from Trump on sexual harassment on college campus since they seem to be having a hard time with that one.” This is also not a Constitutional issue, and would be far more of an intrusion by the government into campus policy.
Surely you jest. Withholding of funds is not government interference? Trump would immediately use this to selectively punish colleges and universities that did something he didn’t like, and not for their lack of free speech. And, yes, I would be against this even if Obama were still POTUS and for the same reasons.
I threw the one in there on guns because, if the conservatives have screwed up anything more than the second amendment, I don’t know what it would be. They want people to carry guns just about everywhere including to church on Sunday and who does more hunting than college kids in science. It is simply stupid so Trump should like it.
If you don’t think it is government interference for the president to threaten withholding funds for a freedom of speech law that already exist, then I cannot help you. It would be like withholding federal highway funds if you don’t think the state is writing enough speeding tickets.
Let’s remember what the republicans are suppose to stand for. KEEP GOVT. OUT OF MY BUSINESS. So how does that work with this redundant executive order on speech?
Enforcement of the Executive Order would have to depend on a bureaucratic determination of whether University X was adequately upholding free speech or not. Dr. Zimmer therefore hits the nail on the head when he points out that “In fact, it would reproduce in Washington exactly the type of on-campus “speech committee” that would be a natural and dangerous consequence of the position taken by many advocating for the limitation of discourse on campuses.” A further step, easy to envision, would be a growth of campus bureaucracies to monitor whether or not the campus was complying adequately with the dictates of the bureaucracy in Washington. It would be rather like extending the “human subjects” review committees in Med Schools to anything that involved “speech” on campus. Imagine that, and picture representatives from various Grievance Studies departments on those committees. Hmmm.
“I’m not sure whether I fully agree with Dr. Zimmer’s arguments. First of all, the courts already have the power to “interfere with the ability of higher education institutions to address this problem.” Courts can and have overturned campus “speech codes” and can defend First-Amendment rights of students at public universities.”
This was going to be exactly my reaction.
If colleges are expressly denying students their Constitutional rights — especially if they are public schools, and are therefore required by the Constitution to follow the First Amendment — then they should not receive federal funding. If Congress will not act on this, and if the courts can’t unilaterally force the colleges to do so (they can’t, as they can only do it on a case by case basis), then I have no problem with the President himself using an executive order to do it. Obama signed plenty of executive orders (and Presidential memorandums) that reached at least this far. I’m not a big fan of executive orders being used to create policy, but that’s where the Presidency is at now (and has been since the W. years, and was ramped up significantly by the Obama administration).
I’m not a big fan of executive orders being used to create policy, but that’s where the Presidency is at now (and has been since the W. years, and was ramped up significantly by the Obama administration).
Where did you get this? Nothing has been “ramped up” during the W. years or Obama. First of all, Obama signed less EOs than W. Bush, Clinton, Reagan, Carter, Nixon, Johnson and Eisenhower. During WWII, (not surprisingly) thousands were singed by FDR and Truman signed 907. Presidents who signed less than Obama since the 1950’s are Kennedy (signed 214 in the little time he held office), Ford and H. Bush. Trump is on track to sign double of what Obama signed. Just wanted to set the record straight. I don’t know why there is this wild idea that Obama was abusive when it came to EOs- quite the contrary.
Good comment, though I suspect you actually do know why “there is this wild idea that Obama was abusive when it came to EOs”.
Yes, I do know why. But I forgot to add that Ford didn’t serve a full term and H. Bush only served 1 term. So in actuality, when it comes to 2-term Presidents, Obama signed the least amount of EOs since Grant (1869-1877). So the least in over 100 years! (Don’t tell Fox news.)
Trump’s executive orders are almost always brought on by emotion, not rationale. He announced this abruptly at his 2-hour rambling CPAC speech (should be re-titled TPAC as Conservatism wasn’t on display, only Trumpism). So to me, it’s just another way to rally the crowd, distract the detractors and piss off the Libs. There is nothing substantive behind the declaration. He’s not thinking how this could be administered, the “big government” aspect of it, or how it can be used by Democrats once he’s out of office. Just like his ludicrous National Emergency to build his pet project. Lacking foresight while signing broad changes to law via a stroke and a whim is dangerous…and again, leaves the door open for when the evil Libs have control again.
Perhaps the strongest argument against this executive order, we would have to listen to Trump pontificate on free speech. I’m sure he’d find a way to make it disgusting.
Just saw this subject discussed on the daytime chat show GMA Strahan and Sara (don’t judge, I’m home from work (again!) due to weather and going a bit stir crazy). I was surprised to hear full support for free speech on such a mainstream, middle of the road, politically vanilla type of show. They also supported the Satanists having the right to give an invocation in Boston.
On the fence here. I’ve actually thought for a few years that the Federal government should tie aid to not suppressing speech. Zimmer is concerned about a new bureaucracy, but that’s what the Department of Education already does for Title IX. As Ken points out above, though, I am not sure the Trump administration has thought this through (shocking).