Osprey (Pandion haliaetus) have made an excellent recovery in Florida since the DDT ban. At T.M. Goodwin Waterfowl Management Area, we are lucky to be able to watch and track Osprey individuals through the seasons.

Over the past year, I have been able to track the bonding and care of one Osprey pair from first sighting through the fledging of one chick.

The nest was positioned in a terrible place for photography but a wonderful location for the pair. All images from 20 or more meters and I left as soon as they noticed me in order to minimize stress on the birds.