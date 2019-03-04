Reader Paul Peed sent a series of great osprey photos. His notes are indented:
Raptors at T.M. Goodwin Waterfowl Management Area [Florida]Osprey
Osprey (Pandion haliaetus) have made an excellent recovery in Florida since the DDT ban. At T.M. Goodwin Waterfowl Management Area, we are lucky to be able to watch and track Osprey individuals through the seasons.
Over the past year, I have been able to track the bonding and care of one Osprey pair from first sighting through the fledging of one chick.
The nest was positioned in a terrible place for photography but a wonderful location for the pair. All images from 20 or more meters and I left as soon as they noticed me in order to minimize stress on the birds.
The Female
The Male
Hunting
The Nest
A Chick
Time to Fledge
Proud Ospreys Ready for Another Year
I heard that bald eagles specifically steal catch from osprey.
Absolutely true! I live near a large headpond frequented by both and have witnessed this many times. The bald eagles fish too, but apparently the osprey are much better at it so the balds just steal their lunch. They can be real jerks! 😀
I would expect it to be the other way around, since larger birds can scarcely defend themselves against smaller, more nimble birds. But once again nature does not care what I think.
Ospreys are successful on 25% of their attempts which is by far the highest success rate amongst raptors. Watching one hunt is a thrilling experience as long as you don’t cheer for the fish.
That’s a very fine photographic record of the Osprey. What a wonderful bird. The eye makes them look like they’ve had too much coffee, or they think your camera looks like food. 😎
These are fantastic pictures, with very good documentation of these beautiful birds. First rate stuff!
I never noticed that ospreys wear a continually shocked look on their face
You’re right about that expression both re the ospreys and me when I check out the “People of Walmart,” which is such an uncharitable thing to do, but I can’t help myself. No free will when it comes to “People of Walmart.” In fact, thanks for reminding me because I haven’t visited the site in several months and must catch up.
I’m the same way with fail videos. And I always feel ashamed and dirty afterwards, like I need to scrub my conscience clean for wallowing in such dreck.
Wonderful sequence. You must have a high perch to look into the nest.
No perch. I was on an access road at T.M. Goodwin which afforded an overlook of the nest. A 200-500mm lens with teleconverter provided the intimate views. The Ospreys were quite tolerant of relatively close human traffic but a single look from those incredible eyes let you know it was time to move on.
BTW, the Osprey pair have nested and are on egg in the same general area but out of range and in an inaccessible area for photography. Still delightful to watch