Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s a frigid and gloomy Monday in Chicago: March 4, 2019, with a temperature of -3°F (-19°C) and a wind chill of of about -20°F (-29°C). In other words, I’m cold. It’s National Pound Cake Day, a food too dry to eat unless smothered in something like strawberries. And its National Grammar Day in the U.S. (don’t correct me here).

On this day in 1493, Christopher Columbus arrived in Lisbon after his voyage to the New World, and made it back to Spain in March. On March 4, 1519, conquistador and bad buy Hernán Cortés landed in Mexico in search of conquest and wealth. Within a short time the Aztec civilization has been brought low. On this day in 1789, the U.S. Congress met for the first time, putting the Constitution into force and writing and proposing the Bill of Rights. Exactly 8 years later, John Adams was inaugurated as the second President of the United States.

On March 4, 1837, the City of Chicago was incorporated, and, of course, it’s still here—and as cold as ever. They should have incorporated it in southern California. On this day in 1917, Jeannette Rankin of Montana became the first woman member of the U.S. House of Representatives. She died in 1973 after fighting for women’s right and civil rights for her whole career. Here’s a photo of Rankin:

I remember this furor: on March 4, 1966, John Lennon, in an interview with the London Evening Standard, declared that the Beatles were “more popular than Jesus now.” That’s probably true, but British Christians hated it and boycotted and destroyed Beatles records. In fact, there’s an entire Wikipedia page on Lennon’s statement and the ensuing controversy.

March 4 was not a day for famous people to be born or to die. Notables born on this day include Casimir Pulaski (1745), Knute Rockne (1888), George Gamow (1904), Jim Clark (1936), and Rick Perry (1950).

Those who fell asleep on March 4 include Nikolai Gogol (1852), Amos Bronson Alcott (1888), Willi Unsoeld (1979), Richard Manuel (1986), John Candy (1994), Minnie Pearl (1996), Thomas Eagleton (2007), and Pat Conroy (2016).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being a stark realist, casting a cold eye on life, on death. Cat, hunt on!

A: There are more and more reasons for optimism. Hili: Don’t make me laugh.

In Polish:

Ja: Jest coraz więcej powodów do optymizmu.

Hili: Nie rozśmieszaj mnie

A picture contributed by Heather Hastie:

From reader Barry, a first—a cat using a water cooler:

No big deal; just a cat using a water cooler… (!) pic.twitter.com/koeZSoVlNH — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) March 3, 2019

A tweet found by reader Malcolm. My mallards didn’t much fancy peas, but these domestic ducks are in paradise!

Ducks love Peas 🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/836Wkvwcic — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 3, 2019

I found this on the same Nature is Amazing site:

Mother Nature is the best artist! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/rJCfdFmyHz — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 2, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. This first technique is very clever!

The Doctor said he needed to cut the finger to remove the ring.

The Goldsmith said he needed to cut the ring to remove it.

What did the Engineer do? pic.twitter.com/qUy7SARTG4 — Perorationer (@Perorationer) March 3, 2019

This hungry, tidy and ineffably cute raccoon is much lighter brown than normal American raccoons. It’s clearly a genetic variant (though not an albino), and Matthew tells me that many of the raccoons introduced to the wild in Germany have evolved coloration like this. Be sure to turn the sound up!

Raccoon enjoy to eating fruitspic.twitter.com/N9JvV496d7 — Pure Nature (@purenaturepage) March 1, 2019

Matthew adds that “Super Mario” (below) was a big favorite of the fans when he played for Manchester City (he now plays for Marseille). You can see his post-goal Instagram below and, after that, a video of what Balotelli was so proud of:

Mario Balotelli just scored a goal for Marseille and celebrated putting a video on his Instagram story. This is crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/TjMYTwbyEx — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 3, 2019

The goal at issue:

Tweets from Grania. First, a nudibranch:

Holy Batman 🦇 Have you ever seen one?

Actually called the Aplysia fasciata or common name the "mottled sea hare"!

FACT:

If threatened, sea hares release a purple dye that works as a smoke screen, enabling them to escape from predators. 📹ig: foscadivers pic.twitter.com/N19byWHfWa — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) February 26, 2019

A pod of belugas and a NARWHAL tagging along!

🐳the Beluga squad! Incredible footage from Project Beluga ©️ pic.twitter.com/D9JYTSkzAF — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) February 25, 2019

This shows you the power of the catapults used on aircraft carriers to launch jet planes:

MEDIA: Trucks launched off USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier to test its jet catapult system pic.twitter.com/DGfETzdtaa — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 8, 2019