Unresolved biology question of the day: Why do cats sprint out of the litter box?

Not all cats do this, but many of them do. After defecating, a cat will exit the litter box on the gallop, sometimes running like crazy around the house. (They don’t seem to do it after urinating.) Some of mine did it, too, and I’ve seen this behavior in many other cats. But why? There are many reasons given and many sites purporting to answer this vexing question (see here and here, for instance), but most of them don’t satisfy me. Perhaps there is a panoply of explanations, each of which might apply for some cats or some post-poop dashes, but I think the phenomenon is so general that there has to be an overarching explanation.

To show you how it looks, I wanted to put a YouTube video of the phenomenon here, and I was certain there would be one (after all, it’s the Internet and cats). But I couldn’t find one. If you do, send me the link. Here’s what it looks like, but this could simply be a cat “crazy hour”:

After contemplating every explanation, I think this is the solution: they feel better and lighter, and take off in celebratory joy.

That sounds wonky, but when I was in college I had a friend who would always raise this philosophical question: “When you feel better after pooping, when you’ve had to hold it for a while, is that pleasure or simply the absence of pain?” Now those can of course be conflated, but I think with cats it’s pure pleasure. After all, with a litter box there needn’t be any pain, as you don’t have to hold it until you find a bathroom.