Unresolved biology question of the day: Why do cats sprint out of the litter box?

Not all cats do this, but many of them do. After defecating, a cat will exit the litter box on the gallop, sometimes running like crazy around the house. (They don’t seem to do it after urinating.) Some of mine did it, too, and I’ve seen this behavior in many other cats. But why? There are many reasons given and many sites purporting to answer this vexing question (see here and here, for instance), but most of them don’t satisfy me. Perhaps there is a panoply of explanations, each of which might apply for some cats or some post-poop dashes, but I think the phenomenon is so general that there has to be an overarching explanation.
To show you how it looks, I wanted to put a YouTube video of the phenomenon here, and I was certain there would be one (after all, it’s the Internet and cats). But I couldn’t find one. If you do, send me the link. Here’s what it looks like, but this could simply be a cat “crazy hour”:
After contemplating every explanation, I think this is the solution: they feel better and lighter, and take off in celebratory joy.
That sounds wonky, but when I was in college I had a friend who would always raise this philosophical question: “When you feel better after pooping, when you’ve had to hold it for a while, is that pleasure or simply the absence of pain?” Now those can of course be conflated, but I think with cats it’s pure pleasure. After all, with a litter box there needn’t be any pain, as you don’t have to hold it until you find a bathroom.
I’m not convinced that attempting to explain the behavior of cats is going to be a profitable undertaking. They are cats, and that’s all you need to know.
The litter box is a horrible smelling place for all involved. Once you don’t have to literally stand in it anymore, you just want to run away fast and catch your breath.
At least that’s what I want to do when I get too near a litterbox, especially those ammonia smelling ones.
They are dancing with joy because now their owners have to clean up the odoriferous mess.
Well known in the cat world that there are all sorts of monsters who live in sandboxes, litter boxes, compost piles, and Grandma’s favorite flower gardens. Cats know to run like heck before one of these nasty parasites leaps up and enters into that nice chamber before the sphincter slams shut.
Sprinting after pooping is not limited to cats. My dog does the same thing.
Mine don’t run around, but one of them scratches grass on its poo (or attempts to anyway). Trying to cover it?
I have thought so. But the attempt to conceal must surely be fairly useless since their sense of smell is so good that other Canids would detect it anyway.
I had two dogs that regularly did this, too.
We are staff to six kitties of varying age, two males, four females.
We have served cats for many years.
None of our cats exhibit this behaviour with the exception of Sam a ten year young brown tabby who does something similar.
Sam has a wild dash around before using the litter box, only for solids, never for urine, then having used the litter box he calmly strolls off and washes.
The others generally are quite discrete and carefull with their ablutions, covering over and normally no mess and not much smell.
The secret is having plenty of litter boxes.
A good diet free of junk and kibble.
We have ten or eleven boxes depending on the season and never use clay or commercial litter, just softwood pellets which are good at odour reduction, absorbing liquids, biodegradable,non tracking and relatively cheap particularly if purchased In quantity e.g. by the pallet .
It could be related to some kind of potty training trauma.
I am staff to 9 formerly feral cats–all now strictly inside. Most of them and the others I’ve had over the years do the post-poop dash. I’ve always assumed they just feel better afterward.
I think they call you an animal shelter above 5.
Well, before pondering a putative phenomena I would like to see statistics that convincingly show it exists – here a causation between box use and running at or above some speed, say – against a null. (Of course I can accept as more or less given that cats can use the litter box, and that they can run. 🙂 )
Sorry, I did not mean to poop in your litter box, but hypotheses can run like crazy. I just learned a tall tale of pseudoscience (and the references seem to check out): http://www.lel.ed.ac.uk/~gpullum/EskimoHoax.pdf . Yes, it was a (chemical) engineer that started it, more or less.
I have two cats and observe them closely. I believe it is behavior evolved to avoid predators. They are nervous about anything that puts them in a position which can be predicted by a predator. Any place they are forced by circumstance to return to makes them nervous. A predator could have smelled them at a watering hole or a poop spot when they weren’t there and then simply lie in wait for them to return. Both our cats look over their shoulder as they drink water from the bathroom wash basin, especially if I don’t wait with them to put them more at ease. Once they finish, they leave quickly. I suspect it’s the same with the cat box. This also explains why they change their sleeping spot periodically. It’s a balance. They obviously choose these spots for their safety but they “know” they can be predictable and put them in danger. Their owners’ presence is a modulating effect on all this as big friends are also a protection from predators.
I agree with Paul
Yes. Absolutely.
This sounds very feasible.
I wonder if lions (or other apex predator felids) do this. If so, then the reason wouldn’t be fear of predators.
Even lions have enemies. Hyenas are particularly problematic I believe. And let’s not forget humans.
I came to the exact same conclusion as I was reading through peoples thoughts.
That would be a perfectly reasonable evolutionary explanation for that behavior.
They had been in one place too long and not particularly been concentrating on possible predator awareness. By dashing around, if there was a predator stalking, they would at once both lure it out and be in a position to try to make an escape at the same time.
I meant to add that I have never not had cats, currently 3, at the most 6, only one now occasionally will do this behavior. In the past I would say one in four cats would occasionally do this if I look back at the 50 years or so of cat defecating history that I can recall.
I too pretty much agree with Paul. When a cat poops, it will be hampered in detecting predator movements, especially towards its back. In addition to pure escape, sudden bounding could be designed to induce a startle response in a lurking enemy, making it reveal itself. I have owned cats (4 at present) all my life but have never noticed this particular behavior. Darwin commented that the variable occurrence of a trait may mean that is no longer under selection. As Mark R. comments, a survey of the behavior in wild felids of different sizes might help pare down the hypotheses.
Have not seen this in either one of our two cats. They have their own litter box which is cleaned daily and changed weekly. I do see this trait in one of the cats after getting something good to eat. This cat pays attention to all human food as well as her own. If we are having fish or chicken it is best to give her some. Sometimes that causes her to shoot around the place.
My cat only does the poop dash if he’s got one stuck halfway. He’s old. The real mystery is why after a cat pees in the evening does rocket cat engage and they race around, chasing and pouncing on everything.
I haven’t seen our cats do this. The one that poop indoors in a tray spends an inordinate amount of time covering her poo.
The behaviour that has mystified me is that she “digs” the floor in front of the water bowl before she drinks.
Mine, who insists on a drink from the tap, does the same thing, digging in the sink basin before imbibing. No ruddy idea why.
One of ours does the “digging” in the water but the other doesn’t. I think the one that digs is very fussy about the quality of the water. He’s also a finicky eater. He evidently has a strong fear of being poisoned. I suspect the digging is related to that. He seems to be equally satisfied if I swish the water instead. I think he’s just trying to ensure that it is running water and not a dirty puddle though I don’t really get how us doing the swishing helps. Although he is somewhat afraid of the running tap, he also likes it because occasionally he tries to drink from the running water and not the bowl. If he could tell us, I’m sure he’d say “It’s complicated.”
Does she paw at the floor in front of the water, or at the edge of the bowl? Cats have trouble seeing water if it’s completely still, so they’ll paw at water in a bowl so they can figure out where the water line is before lapping some up (nobody wants a nose-full of water). Even if she’s pawing at the ground in front of it, it may be to get the water to ripple a bit.
They don’t usually paw at the water if you provide a fountain for them.
She paws at the floor in front of the water bowl. I will have to observe closer to see if it is so that the water ripples. Her bowl is outside so I will see if she does it only when there is no wind to disturb the surface of the water.
Hmmm… would it be that in the wild predators might be attracted to the smell? Running away from the dumping ground would be a sensible option rather than just ambling off.
But then again, as Steve Gerrard suggested, the probable answer is that they are just cats.
Just seen Paul making the same suggestion !
I love that theory. Which is yours = )
My cats do that. Frankly I always assumed they were instinctively moving quickly from potential predators after a period of vulnerability.
I have a couple vthat spring out of the litterbox and run to the next room, but most don’t (I have 7 cats, aged 2-16.) I think maybe they afraid of being stalked and confronted there as I have one that will run to the boxes when he hears another cat scratching there. Some will randomly fly around the house, unprovoked, but often just after I return from work or if I’ve been out of the house for awhile. I call these, “The Zoomies”.
I actually think they do it to get…all…the cat litter…off…of their paws. And that’s probably…only why they do it! Less effort for self-grooming time. Self groom time saver. Less litter in their mouth when grooming!
Agreed. It’s a saying in my house when you’ve had a bad day you need either a nap or a crap.
Funny, none of my cats have ever done this.
The more important question: why do cats have “crazy time,” or, as my family and I have always called it, “bonking out”? Where does it come from, why does it happen, and why does it suddenly start and stop?
🐾🐾😺
The difference in weight pre- and post-poop are trivial, so the explanation is unpersuasive to me. When I set down a heavy barbell, I don’t go skipping out of the room.
Interesting! I’ve never heard poop referred to as a “barbell” before. “Log”, certainly, but not “barbell”. Oh, I get it. You are just referring to the release of a heavy weight. 😉
I have only had one cat (1993-2011) and I thought this behaviour was idiosyncratic to him. I always thought he must have felt lighter after pooping 🙂