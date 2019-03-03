The BBC touts creationism

Here’s a new 2-minute clip from the BBC’s faith-friendly “Heart and soul” series (click on screenshot). It’s a narration by Charles Duke, an astronaut who in 1972 became the tenth man to walk on the Moon. In 1968, though, he was an Earth-based observer of the Apollo 8 mission, which orbited the Moon without landing and returned safely to Earth. As the BBC notes:
On Christmas Eve in 1968, the crew of Apollo 8 read from the Book of Genesis as they orbited the Moon. It was the most watched television broadcast at that time.
Astronaut Charlie Duke was listening from Earth. He was a ‘Sunday Christian’ back then – but hearing the message of Genesis was part of the reason why he’s come to personally believe that God created the world in seven days.
If you listen for the two minutes, you’ll hear Duke say this at the end:
“I look back now and I believe not in evolution but I believe in a creation by God—of everything: the heavens, the stars (which he calls each by name), life on the earth and I believe that process is described in Genesis. So I’ve come from an old Earth, ancient days, to a young Earth. And I have a lot of arguments with people about that and I said, ‘Look—it’s a matter of faith! You can’t prove your point, and I can’t prove my point scientifically, so we both stand on a matter of faith. What do you believe? And belief is faith. I believe in God’s creation. I used to believe in accidental life and here we are, you know, four billion years later or whatever, but I changed my mind.”
Sorry, Mr. Duke, but I have scientific evidence in favor of evolution and scientific evidence that conclusively disproves your creationist view. Read my damn book, which overrides your book. Finally, belief is not the same thing as faith. I “believe”—in the vernacular use of the term—that the sun will come up today, but that “belief” means “confidence born of experience.” That’s different from religious faith like yours, which is “belief in the absence of convincing evidence.” As for evolution being “accidental life,” well, that’s just deeply misleading.
So here we have the BBC showing someone who gave up their acceptance of an old earth and of evolution in favor of pure woo. Why did they put this up? Just to show one astronaut’s delusions? I don’t think so: the BBC loves to osculate faith and is getting worse about that all the time. Do they put it up to show how easily someone can slip into confirmation bias? I doubt it. Will the BBC put on 2 minutes of an atheist evolutionist like me refuting Duke’s nonsense? Are you kidding me? It’s the Beeb!
As reader Laurie, who found this broadcast, wrote me:
How someone could have had any existence in space and NOT be cognisant of the deep time required to form the solar system? Not that deep time connects “directly” (more of an indirect factor) to evolution; but, that belies the ten minutes Christians think it took to form the cosmos AND life here. Jerks.
Not very logical, is he.
A recent BBC 4 Science Hour podcast was partly recorded at the AAAS meeting in D.C. and they were just pleased as punch that one of the talks was about how there’s no conflict between science and religion. They also got overly excited about science being racist. I know another BBC podcast or perhaps the same podcast but different episode shared the same or similar interview with Duke and gushed over his godification of space while whinging about how nobody talks about how religious most of the astronauts are/were. The faithists and SJW’s are taking over the Beeb, just like they did NPR and The NY Times.
And also the CBC in Canada. It’s unfortunate to see those organizations that are such powerful counterpoints to conservative nonsense and misinformation become mired in a different sort of irrationality.
The Wikipedia article on Charles Duke links to a Texas Monthly article from 1988. That article states that Duke found God in 1978, not 1968. He attributes his religious fervor to saving his marriage, which was on the rocks at the time. Apparently, his wife brought him to his fanatical beliefs. The article relates that his wife supposedly had a tumor in her lungs, which disappeared after a bizarre ritual. However, the article goes on to say that doctors said that the wife didn’t have a tumor, but pneumonia, which cleared up after treatment with antibiotics. Near the end of the article, Duke cautions that rebellion against God can bring dire consequences. It would seem that more than 30 years later, Duke’s views have not changed much. Duke’s situation seems to illustrate that for many people, perhaps most, once gripped by religion, it is unshakeable. Duke seems impervious to reason.
Note how he levels the playing field at first: “You can’t prove your point, and I can’t prove my point scientifically..”, so in his mind he then can stand on his side without challenge. This will be the ‘ol False Equivalence fallacy.
“religious faith […] which is ‘belief in the absence of convincing evidence.’”
Worse, it’s belief which persists in the presence of a preponderance of contrary evidence.
Jerry: You were wondering in a previous post about whether Andrew Sullivan ever undertook a close examination of the grounds for his Faith. He engaged with Sam Harris in an on-line exchange a few years back. I believe in those exchanges that he went as far as his limitations would permit. Sam came off as far the better debater—and thinker. I could never quite recover my conviction that Sullivan was a serious thinker. Have you read these exchanges?
Yes, other readers mentioned this exchange as well. Truth be told, I don’t remember reading it, though I might have. But I need to go back and reread it. If you can post or send me a link I would be grateful.
I had a bout of insomnia last night and, while looking for something else, I chanced upon one of the joint interviews that Sullivan and C. Hitchens did with Brian Lamb on C-SPAN. They mixed it up a bit about religion. The full interview is here. The religious discussion, or at least one of them, begins about an hour and sixteen minutes in.
Here’s the Harris / Sullivan email exchange:
https://samharris.org/sam-harris-vs-andrew-sullivan/
And I presume he believes humans co-existed with dinosaurs as well?
Well, no one ever accused astronauts of being, you know…rocket scientists.
Apparently they may suffer from Engineer/Physician/Dentist Syndrome: Too much training, not enough education.
“So here we have the BBC showing someone who gave up their acceptance of an old earth and of evolution in favor of pure woo.”
Indeed. But, Jerry, your reaction to it is determinedly eccentric. The Beeb hasn’t endorsed the perspective. It gave it airtime. Period. It’s a matter of historical curiosity that astronaut Duke found faith in space. No more, no less.
You’ve pitched an argument inside a soggy paper bag.
I reject your criticism. I didn’t say the BBC approved of creationism, I said it “touted” it, meaning that it presented someone endorsing creationism. It’s like giving airtime to an anti-vaxer. The BBC is presenting someone pushing an antiscientific lie, someone who was an astronaut to boot.
Your last line is not only superfluous, but rude.
As an aside the person in charge of religious programming at the BBC is openly an atheist. This caused a bit of a kerfuffle a couple of years back.
Of course some his “underlings” are likely religious, but to refer to the BBC as somehow touting religion is a little unfair. The taxpayer and licensees pay for the BBC, so surely its programming should reflect its audience to some degree.
https://metro.co.uk/2017/12/20/head-bbc-religious-programming-atheist-7174771/
Look, I told you what I meant by “tout”, okay? And PBS is also paid for by the taxpayers in the US, but that doesn’t mean that it should have religious pro-Christian programming. Britain is a secular nation, despite the fact that the Queen is the head of the Church, and the idea that programming should adhere to an audience’s views is bogus.
Disappointing as it is to be reminded, it’s easy to forget after fifty years that these guys weren’t scientists of any kind (apart from the last of them, Harrison Schmitt), but test pilots. For a certain kind of unreflective personality even personally travelling to the Moon might not be enough for them to really ponder on the deep time necessary for the stars and planets, let alone life, to evolve.
Indeed, more proof that astronauts aren’t exactly rocket scientists.
This is also from a time when, if an astronaut came out as an atheist, they would have probably been quietly dropped from the program. This is similar to Colin Kaepernick being dropped from the NFL, though perhaps without the nudge from POTUS.
For historical reasons the BBC is constitutionally obliged to provide religious broadcasting and so we have to cut them some slack for obeying their legal obligations. It is not my impression that they are increasing their publication of this kind of creationist viewpoint – over the long term pro-religious broadcasting is in steady decline matching the views of the population. Much of the ‘religious’ content these days has a healthy dose of atheism and also quite a bit of mushy spirituality.
Young-earth creationism is pretty much unheard of over here, ours being a much more secular country than the US, and so this is likely to be taken mostly as a ‘look what nonsense those Americans will believe in’ freak show.
I look back now and I believe not in evolution but I believe in a creation by God—of everything: the heavens, the stars (which he calls each by name), life on the earth and I believe that process is described in Genesis.
Why does this guy think that Genesis describes a ‘process’? What is this process? And I wonder what kind of name god gives each star, and in what language? Man, this is beyond dumb.