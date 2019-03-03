Sunday: Hili dialogue

Thanks once again to Grania for filling in with the Hili dialogues, which have been a constant and daily fixture for years. If, some day, one doesn’t appear, then you’ll know that we’re both dead.

It’s Sunday, March 3, 2019, and National Cold Cuts Day. (Is there such a thing as warm cuts?) It’s also World Wildlife Day, so be kind to the animals, like this fine specimen of Anas platyrhynchos.

World Wildlife Day also has a nice Twitter site with plenty of animal photos, like this one:

This #WorldWildlifeDay is for #LifeBelowWater

This is also your day marine scientists, photographers, explorers of our #BluePlanet

You show us the beauty of #OurOcean

You show us what we need to protect

💙 #SDG14 #OceanEU

Majestic photo courtesy of https://t.co/vtlBSuks9U pic.twitter.com/v8gjZjX5E6 — EU Environment (@EU_ENV) March 3, 2019

It was not an eventful day in history. On March 3, 1873, Congress enacted the Comstock Law, making it illegal to send any “obscene, lewd, or lascivious” books through the mail. It was aimed not just at pornography, but at contraceptive devices. The law was repealed in 1957. Exactly two years later, Bizet’s opera “Carmen” was premiered at the Opéra-Comique in Paris.

On March 3, 1913, about 8,000 women, including black women, marched in Washington, D.C.’s first suffrage parade. Helen Keller was among the speakers, and here’s the program:

On this day in 1931, the U.S. adopted the unsingable “Star-Spangled Banner” as the official national anthem. “America the Beautiful” would have been a better choice. Exactly two decades later, what is sometimes regarded as the first “rock and roll” record, “Rocket 88” was recorded by Ike Turner (Jackie Brenston on vocals and sax) and his band at Sam Phillip’s recording studio in Memphis, Tennessee. As Wikipedia notes, “Ike Turner’s piano intro to the song was later used nearly note-for-note by Little Richard in “Good Golly Miss Molly”. . . Ike Turner was only paid $20 (US$193 in 2018 dollars) for the record. You’ll want to hear it, so here it is:

On this day in 1986, the “Australia Act 1986” made Australia “fully independent from the United Kingdom.” Except it isn’t. Exactly five years later, a video captured the beating of a black man, Rodney King, by Los Angeles Police officers, sparking riots in L.A. and the eventual conviction on federal charges of two of the four accused officers. King was later awarded 3.8 million dollars. You can see a video of the brutal beating, in which King was struck by more than 50 blows from police clubs, here.

Finally, on March 3, 2005, Steve Fossett became the first person to fly an airplane around the world, nonstop and solo, without refueling. His plane, below, was the Virgin Atlantic GlobalFlyer, and the flight took 2 days, 19 hours, 1 minute and 46 seconds. Imagine staying awake nearly three days to do this!

Notables born on March 3 include George Pullman (1831), Georg Cantor (1845), Alexander Graham Bell (1847), Charles Ponzi (1882; he devised the eponymous scheme), Cyril Burt (1883), Jean Harlow (1911), Doc Watson (1923), Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1962), and Brian Cox (1968). Please note that I am using the Oxford comma here, as I always do in these lists.

Those who expired on March 3 include Robert Hooke (1703), Oliver Cowdery (1850), Lou Costello (1959), Hergé (1983), Danny Kaye (1987), Sewall Wright (1988), Arthur Murray (1991), Albert Sabin (1993), and Roger Bannister (2018).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili blows off Andrzej:

A: Do you have a moment? Hili: Not now. I’m thinking.

In Polish:

Ja: Czy masz chwilę czasu?

Hili: Nie teraz, myślę.

Reader Merilee found a photo of an insouciant cat:

Here’s a double pun from Facebook (I might have posted it before, but it’s about flies!):

A tweet from reader Gethyn:

A rare picture of an 8-bit cat from the 90s pic.twitter.com/ueYY2JkY12 — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) March 1, 2019

Two tweets from reader Barry. Normally I’d object to the neologistic use of “unit” in this first one, but here it seems appropriate. Be sure to watch all the way to the end.

This bunny is an absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/d5DbNErHyC — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 27, 2019

Black squirrel fight club in Canada!

Meanwhile in Canada pic.twitter.com/FRJJcq4XJm — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 26, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. The first is a kakaopo chick growing up:

Tumeke-2-A after feeding last night, shortly before I put it in Queenie's nest. She was surprised to see her first ever #kakapo chick. More on that soon…. (when I have time to cash my breath!). #kakapo2019 #conservation #parrots #fieldwork pic.twitter.com/vCwscuvIdA — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) February 24, 2019

As Heather says, “Clever cat!”

When it's time to play with your cat !! 😼♥️👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/gxSPryhRLV — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) February 24, 2019

Tweets from Grania. The world turned upside down:

If someone told me when I was a gay, liberal seventeen-year-old that in a decade liberal publications would be censoring people and shaming them for their sexualities and conservatives would be defending sex workers, I would never have believed you https://t.co/WC58pUPoep — Mitchell Sunderland (@mitchsunderland) February 25, 2019

This isn’t just a kitten: it’s a baby kitten:

And GOOD GOD!

In the 19th century, a man drove a nail through his penis & then used a hammer to break a bladder stone apart until it was small enough to pass through his urethra. Lithotomy (pictured here) to remove stones would have been done without anesthetic before 1846. #TheButcheringArt pic.twitter.com/i7sc5ru9zn — Lindsey Fitzharris (@DrLindseyFitz) February 9, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. For the first one, here’s the etymology from Wikipedia:

The word “raccoon” was adopted into English from the native Powhatan term, as used in the Colony of Virginia. It was recorded on John Smith’s list of Powhatan words as aroughcun, and on that of William Strachey as arathkone. It has also been identified as a reflex of a Proto-Algonquian root *ahrah-koon-em, meaning “[the] one who rubs, scrubs and scratches with its hands”.

nobody: me: do you know about the wild early colonial spellings of Raccoon? pic.twitter.com/2bh8YAalJQ — Damian Fleming (@FW_Medieval) March 2, 2019

When I started reading this tweet I thought it was serious, but it terned out to be what we in the trade call a “groaner”:

I just read the strangest paper. The authors were giving THC to waterfowl, specifically terns, to check how well they fly under these conditions. I don't know how the paper got published, since there was no negative control group. They left no tern unstoned. — Iddo Friedberg (@iddux) March 1, 2019

What nice (and skillful) people!

The previous #nest of this #White_Stork was damaged by squall.

People help this lovely #White_Stork to rebuild it's #nest… Bukan, West Azerbaijan, #Iran,

Feb 2019 pic.twitter.com/dKAX1W9Ogt — Iran Birds and Power Lines Committee (@IBPLC2017) March 2, 2019