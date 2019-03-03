Sunday: Hili dialogue

Thanks once again to Grania for filling in with the Hili dialogues, which have been a constant and daily fixture for years. If, some day, one doesn’t appear, then you’ll know that we’re both dead.
It’s Sunday, March 3, 2019, and National Cold Cuts Day. (Is there such a thing as warm cuts?) It’s also World Wildlife Day, so be kind to the animals, like this fine specimen of Anas platyrhynchos.
World Wildlife Day also has a nice Twitter site with plenty of animal photos, like this one:
It was not an eventful day in history. On March 3, 1873, Congress enacted the Comstock Law, making it illegal to send any “obscene, lewd, or lascivious” books through the mail. It was aimed not just at pornography, but at contraceptive devices. The law was repealed in 1957. Exactly two years later, Bizet’s opera “Carmen” was premiered at the Opéra-Comique in Paris.
On March 3, 1913, about 8,000 women, including black women, marched in Washington, D.C.’s first suffrage parade. Helen Keller was among the speakers, and here’s the program:
On this day in 1931, the U.S. adopted the unsingable “Star-Spangled Banner” as the official national anthem. “America the Beautiful” would have been a better choice. Exactly two decades later, what is sometimes regarded as the first “rock and roll” record, “Rocket 88” was recorded by Ike Turner (Jackie Brenston on vocals and sax) and his band at Sam Phillip’s recording studio in Memphis, Tennessee. As Wikipedia notes, “Ike Turner’s piano intro to the song was later used nearly note-for-note by Little Richard in “Good Golly Miss Molly”. . . Ike Turner was only paid $20 (US$193 in 2018 dollars) for the record. You’ll want to hear it, so here it is:
On this day in 1986, the “Australia Act 1986” made Australia “fully independent from the United Kingdom.” Except it isn’t. Exactly five years later, a video captured the beating of a black man, Rodney King, by Los Angeles Police officers, sparking riots in L.A. and the eventual conviction on federal charges of two of the four accused officers. King was later awarded 3.8 million dollars. You can see a video of the brutal beating, in which King was struck by more than 50 blows from police clubs, here.
Finally, on March 3, 2005, Steve Fossett became the first person to fly an airplane around the world, nonstop and solo, without refueling. His plane, below, was the Virgin Atlantic GlobalFlyer, and the flight took 2 days, 19 hours, 1 minute and 46 seconds. Imagine staying awake nearly three days to do this!
Notables born on March 3 include George Pullman (1831), Georg Cantor (1845), Alexander Graham Bell (1847), Charles Ponzi (1882; he devised the eponymous scheme), Cyril Burt (1883), Jean Harlow (1911), Doc Watson (1923), Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1962), and Brian Cox (1968). Please note that I am using the Oxford comma here, as I always do in these lists.
Those who expired on March 3 include Robert Hooke (1703), Oliver Cowdery (1850), Lou Costello (1959), Hergé (1983), Danny Kaye (1987), Sewall Wright (1988), Arthur Murray (1991), Albert Sabin (1993), and Roger Bannister (2018).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili blows off Andrzej:
A: Do you have a moment?Hili: Not now. I’m thinking.
Here’s a double pun from Facebook (I might have posted it before, but it’s about flies!):
A tweet from reader Gethyn:
Two tweets from reader Barry. Normally I’d object to the neologistic use of “unit” in this first one, but here it seems appropriate. Be sure to watch all the way to the end.
Black squirrel fight club in Canada!
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. The first is a kakaopo chick growing up:
As Heather says, “Clever cat!”
Tweets from Grania. The world turned upside down:
This isn’t just a kitten: it’s a baby kitten:
And GOOD GOD!
Tweets from Matthew. For the first one, here’s the etymology from Wikipedia:
The word “raccoon” was adopted into English from the native Powhatan term, as used in the Colony of Virginia. It was recorded on John Smith’s list of Powhatan words as aroughcun, and on that of William Strachey as arathkone. It has also been identified as a reflex of a Proto-Algonquian root *ahrah-koon-em, meaning “[the] one who rubs, scrubs and scratches with its hands”.
When I started reading this tweet I thought it was serious, but it terned out to be what we in the trade call a “groaner”:
What nice (and skillful) people!
Sad to say the chap with the nail and a hammer was relatively well off when he conducted his transurethral autocystolithopaxy. The traditional method of lithotomy was to raise the supine patient’s legs (we still use the term ‘lithotomy position’) and take a transperineal approach (’tain’t nice, as it were) to the bladder with a sharp knife, reach in and hook out stones with a finger. The wound was left open to heal by granulation, and the survival rate was low. If you survived, the risk of urinary fistula was very high, and of course you were doomed if the knife nicked the rectum on the way in. Such a dangerous procedure was known even in ancient Greece, and Hippocrates included a line against it in his oath – “I will not cut for the stone…” Obviously no anæsthetic for any of this, but the condition brought such misery that sufferers volunteered. Famously Samuel Pepys hosted a celebration of thanks each year on the anniversary of his surgery.