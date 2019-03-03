In honor of World Wildlife Day, we shall have mallards (and a falcon). The ducks come from Al Blazo, whose commentary is indented. It’s a good reminder that we should take care of our wildlife—even the humble mallards (Anas platyrhynchos).

First, a photo and Al’s notes from August 28 of last year.

I thought to share this wonderful photo with you. About a month ago five ducks who were born on our property showed up looking around for some nosh. I showered them with a mixture of cracked and whole corn. In about a week 10 ducks showed up. Last week about 50 showed up. Today I was able to count 62! These guys show up religiously twice a day. They all come at around 6:30am, wait around the tree you see until I come out with food, and gobble it all up like Pacmen. They then fly to the other side of the lake for siesta and eventually all take off for parts unknown. At about 6:30pm they repeat their fly-in visit and just loiter around the tree until I come out with more! Each time I give them approximately 5 lbs of a cracked and whole kernel mix that I spread all around the tree. It is a fantastic event to watch.

These photos were sent on February 6. They’re BAAAAACK, and in even larger numbers!

I don’t enjoy dredging up memories of your beloved Honey but I want you to know that if she and hubby flew east and hooked-up w/ a NE Ohio gang that made our lake their winter home, they’ve been very well cared for. The pictures below were taken during last week’s “polar vortex.”

1) I step out a door leading to a deck where I store whole and cracked kernel corn. The moment they see me stepping out, they start their trek towards me. The large, circular, unfrozen area you see is the result of an aerator that runs 24/7 to bring water from the bottom of the lake to the top. They spend most of the day frolicking in that area despite the frigid weather.

2) Within seconds they’re amassed on the lawn waiting for me to start spreading their meal over a wide area. This strategy gives them all an opportunity to eat without fierce competition for the food.

3) They all approach their meal and gobble it up in a few minutes.

4) I spread a lot on the deck and stairs. They come right up and provide great amusement for us and our kitties.

The number of mallards that assemble here range from 150-200. We given them a good meal 2-3 times a day. They’re all pretty plump!

And we have a predatory bird from Joe Dickinson:

I don’t have a complete new set for you, but I thought you might like this single to put in with other contributions. I consider this to be a once in a lifetime close encounter with a peregrine falcon [Falco peregrinus]. Eating a pigeon near the end of the “cement ship pier” in Aptos, CA, this beautiful bird allowed us to approach within about ten feet. Just amazing!