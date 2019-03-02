The recurrent laryngeal nerve as evidence for evolution

On pages 82-84 of Why Evolution is True I discuss the recurrent laryngeal nerve of humans (and other tetrapods) as an example of evolution. It’s evidence via “retrodiction”, which is what I call the situation when a previously unexplained and puzzling phenomenon can be understood only in light of a theory, thus supporting that theory—in this case, evolution.
Rather than describe it again, here are two videos showing it and explaining how the configuration of that nerve supports evolution.
Creationists have an explanation for it, too (there’s nothing they can’t explain via God’s will, except perhaps the peculiar species composition of oceanic islands), but the goddy story is unconvincing and less parsimonious. Whereas the evolutionary explanation tells us why only one of the twinned cranial nerves does its crazy loop, and why it’s completely comprehensible via the known evolution of tetrapods, the creationist explanation is based solely on how the nerve works: a post facto “functional” explanation of why the creator would create the nerve’s tortuous path. But it doesn’t explain why the creator made that big loop to enervate the larynx when he could have sent a branch directly to the larynx without the loop.
Here Dr. Rohin Francis, a cardiologist and researcher in London, uses his expertise to show how the nerve supports the “tinkering” aspect of evolution:
Below Richard Dawkins attends the dissection of a giraffe, which has an extraordinarily long (5 meter) recurrent laryngeal nerve. Rohin, however, notes above that some long-necked sauropod dinosaurs certainly had a recurrent laryngeal nerve about 28 meters (92 feet) long! I believe I’ve posted this video before, but it goes well with the video above:
In my only visit ever to a human anatomy lab (I get freaked out by corpses), I myself watched the dissection of this nerve by an anatomy professor. And it’s just like the one above, only shorter.
I love the recurrent laryngeal nerve example! It is such an elegant “paper trail” left behind by evolution, and so confounding to creationists.
I didn’t think I had anything to learn here, but I did! I didn’t know that the nerve cells themselves are also elongated. I just thought the the recurrent laryngeal nerve had ‘more’ cells, not longer cells. Very cool. I also liked the doctor’s corny sense of humor.
As an equine veterinarian the tortuous course of the recurrent laryngeal nerve plays a particular relevance. A common cause of exercise intolerance is laryngeal hemiplegia. It is almost 100% left sided as the left recurrent pharyngeal nerve is much more prone to damage because of the long distance it travels.
I wondered what damage to the nerve might do and never considered the larynx involvement during inspiration.
Does the condition only affect a patient during exertion?
At rest they are perfectly normal. With high intensity exercise they will make quite a loud noise(they are referred to as “roarers”). The left RLN has to travel further because it must pass around the L subclavian artery which originates from the 6th aortic arch while the right side regresses during development and the R subclavian artery develops from the 4th aortic arch. This extra distance can be significant in large breeds of horses such as thoroughbreds and drafts.
… meaning each of the sauropod’s laryngeal axons were the length of a basketball court! Or not, since we know little of their soft anatomy, the sauropods may have made a genius hack.. perhaps rewiring from a nearby nerve controlling their feathered crest. After all, the archosaurs had all the neat stuff!
The doc’s video was entertaining and informative, now all we want is for evolution to remove it…
(wikipedia)Function. The recurrent laryngeal nerves control all intrinsic muscles of the larynx except for the cricothyroid muscle. These muscles act to open, close, and adjust the tension of the vocal cords, and include the posterior cricoarytenoid muscles, the only muscle to open the vocal cords.
… from creationist so we don’t have to listen to their ‘delusional spread of misinformation’ in short: LIES.
Very good. There are other ‘dumb’ aspects of design because embryos are constrained to tinker with the developmental programs of their ancestors rather than inventing new programs.
The dumbest of these that I know are that we develop a series of kidneys, only to then discard them. First there is a pair that develops in our thoracic region, and as they are discarded a second and very large pair of kidneys form a bit farther down. These are then discarded to be replaced by a third pair, which is what you have now.
Those first two pairs of kidneys correspond to those made by our earlier fish and amphibian ancestors.
Why do we do this? There is more than one reason but one is that we need the various ancestral embryonic structures that we then discard because they provide essential cell-cell interactions for development of other structures that we need to keep.
The list of these discarded ancestral structures is fairly long, and they include kidneys, the notochord, those additional aortic arches mentioned in the video, and a very large but empty yolk sac.
Another anatomical feature I find counter to “intelligent design” is the fact that our respiratory tract and digestive tract cross. Why would you design a system where the air intake has to pass through the fuel intake? Especially why would a designer place the lungs ventral to the esophagus? Of course, the elaborate protections that evolved gives mammals the ability to vocalize. But if the systems didn’t cross there would be a much lessened danger of choking or aspirating.
