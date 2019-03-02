Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania & Jerry

It’s Saturday, March 2, 2019, and National Banana Cream Pie Day. Welcome to the weekend.

It’s also the 102nd birthday of Desi Arnaz (“Lucy, you got some ‘splaining to do!”), who died in 1986. Google has a gif Doodle in his honor:

In history today:

Notable Birthdays:

1930 – Tom Wolfe, American journalist and author (d. 2018)

1931 – Mikhail Gorbachev, Russian lawyer and politician, President of the Soviet Union, Nobel Prize laureate

1942 – John Irving, American novelist and screenwriter

1942 – Lou Reed, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (d. 2013)

Jay Osmond, American singer, drummer, actor, and TV/film producer

1980 – Rebel Wilson, Australian actress and screenwriter

In honor of his birthday, here’s Lou Reed singing Perfect Day.

In Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus are sleeping together very cutely.

Hili: People should live with each other like a dog with a cat. A: I think so too.

In Polish:

Hili: Ludzie powinni żyć ze sobą jak pies z kotem.

Ja: Też tak myślę.

From Twitter:

A cuttlefish that can change color

The cat is not impressed

The ducks on our lawn seem to be the same as last year, but not everyone in the house has seen this phenomenon before. pic.twitter.com/Sf8G5S9jUq — Frank McNally (@FrankmcnallyIT) March 1, 2019 A rare geode to marvel at. A rare geode called Rainbow Aura Amethyst Geode

by monomotive pic.twitter.com/uKGJashagJ — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) March 1, 2019

More felid-related shenanigans

How’s your Friday night? pic.twitter.com/TFolfs7V7K — Sarah Elizabeth Cox (@spookyjulie) March 1, 2019 And a thread on Star-Cat: This raises an important question: what would a transit by a Habitable Zone Cat (HZC) around a Sun-like star look like? https://t.co/63BQunwUZW — Alex Parker (@Alex_Parker) February 28, 2019

I’m guessing the Pope doesn’t read his mentions.

I thought human sacrifice was more of a Mayan thing but who am I to second guess the Pope? https://t.co/qVprDRm2mB — James O'Malley (@Psythor) March 1, 2019

There are other responses that are similar.

Hat-tip to Matthew.