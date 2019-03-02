Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania & Jerry
It’s Saturday, March 2, 2019, and National Banana Cream Pie Day. Welcome to the weekend.
It’s also the 102nd birthday of Desi Arnaz (“Lucy, you got some ‘splaining to do!”), who died in 1986. Google has a gif Doodle in his honor:
In history today:
- 537 – Siege of Rome: The Ostrogoth army under king Vitiges begins the siege of the capital. Belisarius conducts a delaying action outside the Flaminian Gate; he and a detachment of his bucellarii are almost cut off.
- 1561 – Mendoza, Argentina is founded by Spanish conquistador Pedro del Castillo.
- 1657 – Great Fire of Meireki: A fire in Edo (now Tokyo), Japan, caused more than 100,000 deaths; it lasted three days
- 1797 – The Bank of England issues the first one-pound and two-pound banknotes.
- 1882 – Queen Victoria narrowly escapes an assassination attempt by Roderick McLean in Windsor.
- 1919 – The first Communist International meets in Moscow.
- 1962 – Wilt Chamberlain sets the single-game scoring record in the National Basketball Association by scoring 100 points.
- 1990 – Nelson Mandela is elected deputy President of the African National Congress.
Notable Birthdays:
- 1930 – Tom Wolfe, American journalist and author (d. 2018)
- 1931 – Mikhail Gorbachev, Russian lawyer and politician, President of the Soviet Union, Nobel Prize laureate
- 1942 – John Irving, American novelist and screenwriter
- 1942 – Lou Reed, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (d. 2013)
- Jay Osmond, American singer, drummer, actor, and TV/film producer
- 1980 – Rebel Wilson, Australian actress and screenwriter
In honor of his birthday, here’s Lou Reed singing Perfect Day.
In Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus are sleeping together very cutely.
Hili: People should live with each other like a dog with a cat.A: I think so too.
In Polish:
Hili: Ludzie powinni żyć ze sobą jak pies z kotem.
Ja: Też tak myślę.
From Twitter:
A cuttlefish that can change color
Wasps blowing bubbles:
Be glad that humans don’t have to do this. Much.
From current events. You will have to click on the tweet to see the full picture.
Update from the mole
These are pretty disturbing
A Rube Goldberg machine
The cat is not impressed
A rare geode to marvel at.
More felid-related shenanigans
And a thread on Star-Cat:
I’m guessing the Pope doesn’t read his mentions.
There are other responses that are similar.
Hat-tip to Matthew.
I believe that talk show host and former Cincinnati mayor Jerry Jerry Jerry Springer wrote a check to pay his prostitute, thus ending his political career. Come to think of it, tRump is probably what you get if Nixon and Springer had a love child…🤢🤮
Money-launderers are always looking to convert their cash to checks.
Trump used the bogus “retainer” checks to Michael Cohen to disguise that Trump was the source of the hush-money payments.
Lindsey Graham has become Trump’s number one lapdog. I wonder what he expects to get out of it. He is right up there on my list of most repellent politicians, which includes Mitch McConnell, Mark Meadows, and Jim Jordan.
When Trump goes down he’s taking a lot of Republicans if not the entire party along with him. Their only remaining gambit is to delay this moment as long as possible.
The Google doodle here in the UK is celebrating Smetana’s 195th birthday.
Link here – it is quite a nice one.
Pretty sure it was the Third Communist International (aka “the Comintern”) that met in Moscow in 1919. The Second International dissolved a few years earlier, at the Zimmerwald Conference, over a dispute regarding whether participants should support their own nations’ participation in World War I. The First International took place in the 19th century, back during the days of Karl Marx.
Kzinti
The Lou Reed video gave me:
“Video unavailable: This video contains content from SME, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds.”
Here’s the same song on YouTube:
So the pope thinks god only listens to children. Sort of makes sense. I think Santa Claus also only listens to children.