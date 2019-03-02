Reader Rik Gern sent some flower and bee photos, and, as he likes to do, some “psychedelicization” of the pictures. Rik’s notes are indented:

Here are some images I hope you can use for your Reader’s Wildlife Photos. There’s nothing unusual or exotic here, just some pretty flowers. Instead of going dormant, the rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) bush in my yard has had patches that have remained in bloom all Winter. I could easily send a batch of pictures showing nothing but their lovely blossoms, but I thought a little variety might be in order, so I’ve included images of a branch sans blossom, and a budding branch, along with some bees and a few psychedelic variations.

Seen alone, the flowers seem to have an extravagant and eccentric shape, but as soon as the bees come to feed you can see that they are an efficient feeding and pollenating station; as the bees feed, the anthers are perfectly placed to dust their backs with pollen. The honeybees (Apis mellifera) were initially irritated by my presence and chased me into the house several times, but they eventually got used to me and allowed me to get close enough to observe them going from blossom to blossom. Thank you bees for not stinging me!

The psychedelic variations were taken from a picture of the bush that wasn’t that interesting in itself, but had a lot of texture and angles to play with. With the addition of eyes and a nose–Van Gogh in one case and a cat in the other–voila, they turn into “portraits”! Here is a link to the Van Gogh self-portrait. (I forgot to save the cat image.