Rare photos from the past

If you have 13.5 minutes to spare, watch this succession of many moving images from the past. I find the iron lungs at 5:37 ineffably sad. Thanks to Jonas Salk, Albert Sabin and science, we no longer have to see these scenes.
There’s a lot to see and ponder in this montage. If you want more, another montage video is here, including, 53 seconds in, Jackie the MGM lion recording his roar for the movies.
I liked all of those but I think the prisoners playing chess somehow was very impactful.
Hard to imagine sitting and watching the mushroom cloud from a nuclear explosion either from pleasure or curiosity. Times have changed. Even in the early sixties in the RAF we were instructed to avoid the blast, light, cloud and all the invisible stuff and this was only ten years or so previous.
A very impressive and moving collection. Thanks.
I remember being in lines for polio vaccine in the 1950s; it was a sugary substance on the tongue. We were told we could once again go swimming. My biggest fear before nuclear bombs and drills in school was living in an iron lung.
And the Hartford circus fire . . . we lived in Hartford. Even though the fire was before my time, we were indoctrinated to never, ever go into a tent for a public event. I still won’t do it, even though conditions are much better now. Everyone knew people who had died. Driving by the site now (which last I knew was unmarked 20 years ago) still breaks my heart.
Thank you for the link.
Dunno about you guys, but I think that gal winked at me at the end.
For historically minded folks, I think many of the photos were thought provoking, particularly those of WWII. But, I wonder what people lacking historical context will make of them. Perhaps they will stimulate them to learn more about some of the topics. I hope so.
I saw Peter Jackson’s WWI documentary, They Shall Not Grow Old, a few weeks ago. It’s frickin’ outta sight.
Watching XY phenotypes try to manhandle Katherine Switzer and prevent her from running the Boston Marathon (second video) is incredibly infuriating.
That was an obscure comment (‘XY phenotypes’? srsly?), I thought it was some recent transgender thing. About which opinions can legitimately differ.
But no, it was pure sexism –
“In 1967, she became the first woman to run the Boston Marathon as a numbered entrant. During her run, race official Jock Semple attempted to stop Switzer and grab her official bib; however, he was shoved to the ground by Switzer’s boyfriend, Thomas Miller, who was running with her, and she completed the race. It was not until 1972 that women were allowed to run the Boston Marathon officially.”
I can only imagine what it would have been like to live in Europe during either of the world wars, but these kinds of photos move me to tears.
In the 60s, I knew a young woman (in her late teens at the time) who had suffered from a polio infection – even that late. She was injured by it, unable to walk without a sever limp. She was a fine person, but, I found her personality had been adversely affected. She was somewhat subdued and often depressed. Sadly for her, she was probably among the last victims.
Unfortunately, many of the survivors are suffering again with a sort of recurrence or flare-up, which was, I guess, unknown back then. Victims are suffering new symptoms now and a friend of mine here in Vermont who survived is now suffering again with severe mobility issues. But she is up and about, thank goodness. I don’t know the medical details.