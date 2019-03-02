Rare photos from the past

If you have 13.5 minutes to spare, watch this succession of many moving images from the past. I find the iron lungs at 5:37 ineffably sad. Thanks to Jonas Salk, Albert Sabin and science, we no longer have to see these scenes.

There’s a lot to see and ponder in this montage. If you want more, another montage video is here, including, 53 seconds in, Jackie the MGM lion recording his roar for the movies.