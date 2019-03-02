Caturday felid trifecta: “Turnstile cat” up for adoption; cat unlocks door for staff; Amsterdam cat art museum (and lagniappe)

You may have seen this viral video of a chill cat at a train station, languidly watching the passengers as it lay atop a turnstile:

“Who is this cat?”, I wondered, Now we find out from the Jerusalem Post that her name is Mitzi (nearly 100% of calicos are female), she was at the Petah Tikva train station, and she’s up for adoption. As the paper reports:

Calico cat Mitzi, who became famous earlier this month when she was filmed by Israeli advertising executive Dan Kashani greeting passengers at the Petah Tikva train station as they passed through the turnstile, is now looking for a new home. The cat has been living in the Petah Tikva station, but according to the Hebrew internet site Mako, the station is set to undergo a major renovation. Railway execs are worried construction could disturb the famous feline’s habitat. As such, Mitzi will soon be out of a home. Israel Railways has launched a nationwide campaign to find her a family. “It’s very hard for the station’s staff to part with the beloved cat,” station manager Eliyahu Yifrach told Mako.

If you’re in Israel and want to adopt Mitzi, send an email to house4mitzi@gmail.com. But I suspect she’ll be taken by the time you read this!

************

This story is, of course, from the Dodo.

Boko, a rescued stray, found a sweet way to return the favor. Last year, college student Gabby Tropea took in the lonely tabby cat after finding him living as a stray on her campus in Texas. Since then, the two of them have been inseparable. But recently, a mishap at home threatened the connected-at-the-hip thing Boko and Tropea have going. The other day, Tropea left Boko at home for a moment so she could walk her sister Isabelle to school. What Tropea didn’t realize, as she stepped out the door without her keys, was that her sister had set the door to lock behind her. Upon returning, Tropea realized she was unable to get back inside. She wasn’t the only one concerned. “I got to the front door and Boko could hear me trying to get in,” Tropea told The Dodo. “He started crying and scratching at the door.” . . .“I went to the back patio and he saw me waiting there,” Tropea said. The patio door was secured with a stick to prevent it from being opened. It was no problem for the clever cat.

My sister accidentally locked me out of the house so I went to check if the back door was unlocked and this happened pic.twitter.com/2zkjeyFJk5 — Gabby Tropea (@gabbytropea) February 18, 2019

“He was so proud of himself when I got in and I gave him a couple treats,” Tropea said. “He was all clingy and snuggly after that for a good while.”

Indeed!

***********

I’ll be heading for Amsterdam in a few weeks for 6 days of R&R before I head up to Brussels and Louvain, where I’ll be giving two talks (the public one is here). I hope that when I’m in Amsterdam, besides revisiting the Rijksmuseum, the Van Gogh Museum, and having a rijstafel, I’ll be able to make it to the Amsterdam Cat Museum, or the KattenKabinet (Cat Cabinet). It’s a museum dedicated to cats in art, and although it may not have the allure of the Van Gogh Museum, it will surely be worth seeing.

The BBC has a piece on it:

Bob Meijer founded Amsterdam’s KattenKabinet (Cat Cabinet) in memory of his beloved pet John Pierpont Morgan, which he owned as a student. The museum features depictions of cats in film, posters, photography, sculptures and music. It’s also home to two young cats, who are popular with the visitors. “The character of artists and cats are very close to each other because a cat is a very independent creature, he doesn’t listen to his master. An artist is also very independent, and that is why most artists love cats and not dogs,” says Meijer.

It is true, I think, that artists favor cats over dogs. But that aside, here’s a video made by two women about their visit to the KattenKabinet.

***********

Lagniappe: a poor fat moggie tries his best to get into a chair. He makes it!

h/t: Su, j.j., Malgorzata