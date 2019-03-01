TGIF: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, welcome to Friday.

It’s Beer Day in Iceland, which means we are all in the wrong country (unless you live in Iceland, of course).

I suspect that Hili has noticed a correlation between trips to the shops and subsequent food.

Hili: Where have you been?

A: Shopping.

Hili: In that case I’m going back home.

In Polish:

Hili: Gdzie byłeś?

Ja: Robiłem zakupy.

Hili: W takim razie wracam do domu.

Today on Twitter:

You can’t trust scientists for anything:

Neanderthals had fully upright posture and regularly beat modern humans at snooker pic.twitter.com/rL4kctzxIF — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) February 28, 2019

Okay, maybe for this:

Scientists have discovered the second-ever pair of semi-identical twins: twins that inherit identical DNA from the mother but not the father, and are thus 75% genetically identical, rather than 100% (like identical twins) or 50% (like fraternal twins). https://t.co/YMrta0vP4N pic.twitter.com/dhBw5XZ7Bo — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) February 28, 2019

Cats are permanently in the Friday mood:

Prettiest flower in the garden pic.twitter.com/HskyweyhFh — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) February 28, 2019

Must-have accessory of the 15th century:

Italian book box, c.1465. Now housed at the Morgan Library in New York. More info on this extraordinary object: https://t.co/VRZudjKlGw pic.twitter.com/ip3BsPjVE1 — Lindsey Fitzharris (@DrLindseyFitz) February 28, 2019

Do octopuses dream of electric eels?

Do octopus dream? They do have something similar to REM. And they do change colour while they are asleep. So maybe they really do dream. (Vid via Instagram OctoNation) pic.twitter.com/MHIlkxmWGW — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) February 27, 2019

Well, it’s better than their attempt at cats and the babies:

The best peacock ever commited to manuscript. (Ox, Bod, MS Ashmole 1504, c.1520-30). pic.twitter.com/i9PxAeMuNg — Eleanor Baker (@EleanorMayBaker) February 26, 2019

And some happy dogs to put you in the mood.

hi. please don’t ask me to do anything for, say, the next 6-8 weeks – because i will only be watching this pic.twitter.com/kPVPMPJp1D — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) February 28, 2019

Click through for all the photographs in this thread:

Yesterday was a good day of walking around Binna Burra, got to see this land mullet (Egernia major) devour a mushroom, stem and all. #wildoz #binnaburra #lamington pic.twitter.com/RJymAnNKF0 — Nicolas Rakotopare (@le_rako) February 27, 2019

A baby flamingo:

This is a baby flamingo pic.twitter.com/ACPhvC9pnD — 41 Strange (@41Strange) February 28, 2019

Another smart felid:

Wouldn’t have guessed cats could do this 😺 pic.twitter.com/Cbw6B0rVNt — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) March 1, 2019

Wait, what?

First they came for my hamburger, and I said nothing. https://t.co/EkFmmJYiQ2 — Bryan Druzin (@BryanDruzin) March 1, 2019

