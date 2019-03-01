TGIF: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning, welcome to Friday.
It’s Beer Day in Iceland, which means we are all in the wrong country (unless you live in Iceland, of course).
In history today:
- 1565 – The city of Rio de Janeiro is founded.
- 1628 – Writs issued in February by Charles I of England mandate that every county in England (not just seaport towns) pay ship tax by this date. Yes, he’s the one who was executed some years later.
- 1692 – Sarah Good, Sarah Osborne and Tituba are brought before local magistrates in Salem Village, Massachusetts, beginning what would become known as the Salem witch trials.
- 1869 – Dmitri Mendeleev finishes his design of the first periodic table and sends it for publishing.
- 1901 – The Australian Army is formed.
- 1936 – The Hoover Dam is completed.
Notable birthdays:
- 1904 – Glenn Miller, American trombonist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1944)
- 1922 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli general and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Israel, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1995)
- 1951 – Sergei Kourdakov, Russian-American KGB agent (d. 1973)
- 1983 – Lupita Nyong’o, Mexican-Kenyan actress
- 1994 – Justin Bieber, Canadian singer-songwriter (no, I’m not linking to any of his music.)
I suspect that Hili has noticed a correlation between trips to the shops and subsequent food.
Hili: Where have you been?
A: Shopping.
Hili: In that case I’m going back home.
In Polish:
Hili: Gdzie byłeś?
Ja: Robiłem zakupy.
Hili: W takim razie wracam do domu.
Today on Twitter:
Damn, I remember when CPAC was a forum for legitimate conservative thought. Sure, I disagreed with almost everything they had to say, but I enjoyed tuning in from time to time on one of the c-span channels, or catching a speech later on youtube, just to get the juices flowing.
Now it’s deteriorated into a Trumpist infomercial, with the likes of Trump’s dumbed-down quasi-Nazi Dr. Strangelove, Seb Gorka.
Being a younger person, CPAC was always just a shill convention in my mind for the Republican Party/whoever it’s figureheads are at any given time. I never saw anything different from it. In what decade did it change? Because it’s possible it happened while I was still too young to know about it.
During Dubya’s two terms in office, CPAC acted as a cheerleader for many of his policies, but you also heard traditional conservative ideals — free trade, open markets, limited government, balanced budget, strict constitutional construction, maintenance of strong international alliances in opposition to Russian aggression, etc. — espoused at the annual conference. After all, such policies were congruent with much of what W had to say and what was set out in the Republican Party platform.
With the election of Barack Obama, and the concomitant rise of Birtherism and the Tea Party, CPAC jumped the shark. Nevertheless, one could still hear traditional conservative speakers sprinkled among the wingnuts.
That went out the window with the rise of Trumpism, since his positions stand traditional conservatism on its head. Hell, at last year’s conference, arch-conservative National Review writer Mona Charen got booed off the stage, and had to be escorted from the venue by armed security, merely for questioning Republican support for a credibly accused sex abuser like Roy Moore.
The octopus tweet made me wonder about the octopus lifespan, which led me to this article about the peculiar variability of species’ lifespans:
Stalin killed millions of his citizens, had an iron grip on what was considered to be a nigh-uncontrollable country, BUT HE COULD NEVER GET RID OF HAMBURGERS. But those socialist liberals? They’re finally going to do it if they get in power.
Anyway, has anyone else been sucked into the snooker rabbit hole of Youtube? I don’t know the rules (although I have some sense of them now, after watching about 20 vides) and have no idea what’s going on, but I can still see that there’s a ton of strategy and skill involved and I end up watching 25 minute snooker videos. It scares the shit out of me that Youtube knew I would want to watch something I had never seen before, have zero experience with, and basically doesn’t even exist in my country.
The best rejoinder to Sebastian Gherkin’s assertion came from Sputnik News: “Gorka Grilled for Saying Stalin Wanted to Steal Americans’ Burgers.”