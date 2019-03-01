Andrew Sullivan comes out as pro-choice, including third-trimester abortions

In his column in this week’s New York Magazine, Andrew Sullivan continues his shift to the Left. First, he takes up the problem of climate change and suggests that we need immediate intervention, suggesting we scale up the production of energy in nuclear power plants—something that, I believe, the Green New Deal abhors.
In the second part of his trifecta, he adds some ammunition to his indictment of the Vatican for its hypocrisy, damning homosexual activity while its high officials and cardinals engaged in homosexual activities with prostitutes and covered it up. (See my post from last week.)
It was Sullivan’s third bit, on abortion, that interested me the most. When he was younger, he opposed abortion, but he’s come around—and even farther than the Supreme Court or many liberals, and certainly farther than his Catholic Church. He thinks that there should be no restriction on abortions, all the while (like Hitchens) being personally opposed to them. This is an admirable stand: putting your own views second to those of the polity and, even more admirable, changing your mind in public—all out of empathy for others. There’s an interesting anecdote at the start of the segment (read it for yourselves), and then this ending.
And so I’m a little reticent on the subject; but if I were forced to offer the view I’ve come to take, it would be this awkward mess. I believe both that abortion is the taking of a human life, and that in a free society, rooted in property rights, an individual has complete autonomy over her body — autonomy which the state cannot violate. And so I used to believe that late-term abortion was particularly awful, as close to infanticide as one can get. One day, on my blog, I said as much, and then a flood of emails came in.
As this topic has come up again, I just want to add that, after reading and listening to the women who had had such abortions, whose testimonies are grueling and mind-expanding, I came to the conclusion that late-term abortions are actually the least objectionable. No woman waits till late in her third trimester to arbitrarily end her child’s life. Almost all of them were cases in which the child was desperately wanted, and in which some awful abnormality had emerged late in the pregnancy that essentially guaranteed that the child would be stillborn, or born and live only a short amount of time. For all the women involved, this was unimaginably painful. I urge you to take a second and read some of the accounts we posted at the Dish. They tore at my heart and soul and revealed just how abstract truths can become tangible agonies, once you see what is really at stake.
There is nothing to celebrate about such horrible choices, which is why I found lighting up One World Trade Center in pink to commemorate their full legalization under the Reproductive Health Act in New York State deeply inappropriate. But no one — no one — should have any say in that moment but the mother and her physician. Every case is unique. Every case is heartrending. And although I find much of the rhetoric on the far left on this subject too insouciant and glib about the profound moral dimensions of abortion, the slick and easy accusations from the right about “child killing” are simply inexcusable. I used to think that way. The women who actually went through such experiences changed my mind. They’ll change yours too.
See you next Friday.
I will, Andrew. And good on you, mate. Is it churlish of me to mention that you’ve parted ways with Catholicism in almost every possible direction, and yet you’re still a Catholic. If you must remain religious, what about becoming a Reform Jew, about as close to atheism as you can get?
h/t: Simon
Abortion is one of those things like drugs and sex work where most of the evidence suggests that making it illegal makes the problems worse.
Hence, even if you are personally opposed to any or all of these things, it still makes sense to support their legalisation.
So, the best solution to the opioid addiction epidemic would be for Walmart to run Blue Light specials on oxy?
No, but to legalize it like in switzerland, where you can go to special clinics and they give you heroin (along with a job and education program to help these people).
Good non sequitur, Matt.
Strawman…
cr
No, it would be a controlled but legalized program like they tried and had radical success with in Switzerland: heroin addicts can go to a clinic every day where they can get pure heroin from the state in any dosage they need (so long as it won’t kill them), shoot up there with a clean needle, etc. But the place also offers them support for getting jobs and therapy and other ways to reintegrate into society, but they don’t push it. Still, most of the users eventually come around.
Most people don’t want to be addicted to opiates. Give them a place where they can get it and use it safely, and get support if they want it, and it turns out that it reduces the problem drastically. This is the exact opposite of what we’re doing in this country and most others, which is pushing addicts further and further from society and increasing their desire to block out how horrible their lives are.
Portugal also succeeded on this front.
There’s an old saying among Catholics, namely that if men could become pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament. Andrew is right, it’s such a subjective decision.
The version I know is “if men had periods, menstruation would be a sacrament”. But the point stands, either way.
If men could become pregnant, abortions would be performed at the Downtown Athletic Club, in a booth between the shoeshine and towel concessions.
Wasn’t that a scene in Monty Python’s “Meaning of Life” that didn’t make the final cut?
Re suggesting Andrew consider Reform Judaism: If anyone can evidence *anything* non-physical (to worship, fear, etc), they’d likely soon win a Nobel Prize. Why bother revering imaginary things when nature is available?
I’m an atheist. I don’t believe we are made in the image of God. But I simply cannot support abortion. It’s the one thing I am fundamentally opposed to the Democratic party on.
Someone please explain to me: if we as a society express moral outrage at Nazis euthanizing the handicapped or the mentally retarded, or at a mother who kills her two week old baby because she’s decided having a child is too much of a hassle, or she’s noticed it’s got some kind of defect, how can we logically justify abortion, especially late term?
I’m not a hardliner — I believe there may be times when the drastic action of ending a child’s life in the womb is the only viable option, and I don’t believe a woman who has experienced rape or incest should be forced to carry such a child to term, but I’ve simply never understood the liberal cart blanche pro-choice position. In my view it completely undermines whatever moral high ground liberals think they have.
You equate a zygote, an embryo, a fetus with a baby and even grown adults. Explain your rational for doing so.
You (apparently) equate a zygote, an embryo, a fetus with an inanimate piece of matter that is not destined to become a baby and eventually a grown adult. Explain your rationale for doing so.
You made the assertion; the onus is upon you to support it. So please provide some scientific basis for your equation of ‘potential’ pieces of animate matter with full persons, and for extending the legal protections afforded the latter to the former.
What horrifies me about your position, and those who take this path, is that it is the exact same reasoning the Nazis used to justify killing invalids, the mentally retarded, and the handicapped, not to mention others such as gay people and Jews and Poles, etc. They’re not really “fully human”. They’re “deficient” in some way. “We’re going to decide that you don’t deserve to live.” I know you probably don’t see it like that, but that’s exactly how I see it.
What scientific basis do I have for equating potential pieces of animate matter with full persons? How about the universal observation and experience that when people have sex, they often conceive, and that process eventually leads to a human life. If a man and woman have come together consensually and conceived a child, the least they can do is allow it the dignity of coming into the world.
Really? Based on your logic, we should avoid any decision that involves a continuum for fear that we’ll quickly slide to its extreme. It’s always been a false argument.
“What horrifies me about your position, and those who take this path, is that it is the exact same reasoning the Nazis used to justify killing invalids, the mentally retarded, and the handicapped, not to mention others such as gay people and Jews and Poles, etc. They’re not really “fully human”. ”
Except they were applying that to people who were, in fact, fully human. Unless you can provide evidence that a clump of cells that doesn’t even have the form of a single human organ is a “human,” or even a life form in any way (considering it cannot actually exist as such), your argument is complete BS. You can’t just say, “but Nazis!” and expect people to accept your argument.
By the way, I don’t support abortion once the fetus is viable exactly because I think that’s when one can consider it human: when it can survive on its own, as a human being.
Ah, but who are you to decide what is “fully human”? That’s my point, really. In materialistic evolutionary theory, even full-grown adults are really nothing more than a clump of cells, albeit more organized, and of course fully conscious. If we don’t defend life from its very origins, knowing that it will, if Nature is allowed to take its course, result in an adult human, how can we defend life rationally at any stage of its development?
I’m not just throwing around the Nazis because it’s convenient, but because they are a very real world example of human beings deciding that a particular group or class of people was not deserving of life, for some of the very reasons I see people here arguing for abortion. It’s either about some perceived “deficiency” or one class of people’s perceived rights outweighing the other’s. These arguments just don’t work for me.
It’s not destined to become a human adult. It has the potential to become a human adult. It certainly isn’t conscious and can’t suffer as a zygote or early fetus. Does it have any sentience in utero? I think not.
I don’t think this is an easy issue.
I mean no insult: But I think your description of the defense of the woman’s control of her reproduction and her body as carte blanche isn’t quite fair. I’ve known many women who have had abortions and none of them were cavalier about it. It was a very difficult and painful decision. The Left defends the right because, if they didn’t, the GOP would whisk it away in a heartbeat. The right would prefer to have women dying regardless of the viability of the fetus*. And they are continuing, every day, to try to limit a woman’s access (for instance with the ridiculous admitting requirement laws).
There is a clear threshold between born and unborn. (I recommend looking up what happens to the large blood vessels around the heart during/just after birth.) Until a child is born, it only a potential child. I felt this very forcefully as my son developed inside my wife and then was born. This transition was visceral for me.
(* As the cliche goes: The Right cares about people before they are born and after they die. But in between: No so much.)
We can play semantics — okay so it “has the potential” to become a human life. But it’s certainly not going to become a rock, a blade of grass, or a fish. Right? IF all goes as planned, it WILL become a human adult — eventually. If a man and a woman enter into a sexual union consensually and conceive such potential, why should they, or anyone else for that matter, have a right to terminate that potential life unless there’s a damn good reason — such as the mother’s life being in danger if she takes it to term?
I don’t find these arguments distinguishing potential from actual, and conscious from unconscious, as particularly helpful. One might argue that someone who is severely mentally disabled cannot really feel pain, or “know” what’s happening to them if we just decided to kill them to take them out of their misery. I don’t think that justifies the action at all.
We simply can’t know what lives we are bringing or are not bringing into the world when we choose to have a child or to abort a child. It could be the next Ted Bundy or Joseph Stalin, sure, but it could also be the person that cures cancer or that writes the greatest symphony of all time. We just don’t know. And maybe in hindsight it would have been good for Hitler’s mother to have gotten an abortion. But it’s not something we can know beforehand. So I say err on the side of life.
Huh? Who’s making this plan? You?
Nature. Have you heard of it?
Nature doesn’t make plans.
An embryo destined to become a baby and eventually an adult is still not yet either of those things. An embryo demands the moral consideration due an embryo; if it becomes an adult, then it gets the moral consideration due an adult, but not before.
So the question is, does an embryo deserve the same moral consideration we give an adult? I say “no”. Killing an adult that’s conscious, self-aware, and has dreams, hopes, and friends & family that love and depend on him, etc. has a significant negative impact in terms of suffering and well-being on the individual and those around him. An embryo is not conscious or self-aware, has no thoughts let alone dreams or hopes, has nobody depending on it, and is unlikely to have anybody who loves or cares about it besides its parents – the ones who’d be making the decision and thus bear responsibility for whatever personal suffering they endure.
And there are positives to abortion. Having an unwanted child can ruin the lives of people not prepared for it, and what child should have to grow up with parents that didn’t want and resent being forced to it?
Now, there is an inconsistency regarding newborns. Newborn babies are likely not conscious, self-aware, etc. either so why should they be protected when a fetus in the womb is not? I resolve this conflict by saying they should not be protected either. The arguments that justify abortion also justify infanticide up to a certain age.
How about the poor little sperm then? Isn’t a condom just as bad?
Yours is the very essence of a slippery slope argument.
No, not everything is like everything else. A foetus is not a baby.
cr
“I don’t believe a woman who has experienced rape or incest should be forced to carry such a child to term, but I’ve simply never understood the liberal cart blanche pro-choice position. In my view it completely undermines whatever moral high ground liberals think they have.”
Fails to see the irony of the comment.
And you apparently fail to see the larger point. There are obviously times when abortion will be the lesser of the two evils, but nonetheless justified because of the particular circumstance. Rape, incest, or danger to the mother’s health are examples. But I simply fail to see how some people can equate those situations with a willy-nilly “I think I’ll go have an abortion today because I don’t want to be inconvenienced by having a child.” Maybe you’re not one that thinks that way, but I’ve talked to plenty of people who do.
“And you apparently fail to see the larger point.”
Being that abortion is OK when you want want it, but not when others do.
“justified (ending a child’s life in the womb) because…Rape, incest”
How do you know you weren’t conceived in that way? And if you were?
If I were conceived in that way and then aborted, I wouldn’t know it, would I?
Really? “Willy-nilly”? I know several women who have had to make hard choices, but none who made them casually – indeed, they all did so with a great deal of heartache. The fathers of the putative offspring? Who knows, they didn’t care enough to face up to their responsibilities.
I agree with Matt – a cytoplast, zygote, fetus, and baby are very different yet you’re putting them all together as the same.
We’ve already gotten a hint of the hackneyed ‘potential life’ argument; the ‘unique genetic combination’ trope is sure to follow.
I have a date tonight and plan on ‘murdering’ untold thousands of my ‘potential persons’ with their myriad ‘unique genetics’, so I’ll check back in the morning for Greg’s defense of his position.
Lucky you
😎
cr
+1
Can’t believe I just upvoted a Nazi!
Yes you are. Did you even read Sullivan’s thoughts on this?
Greg,
When I was very young, I was against abortion because I identified with the fetus. Then I changed my opinion to support the right to abortion, though personally I would be horrified to have one, and I organized my life during my reproductive years to minimize the chance of any event that would make me resort to an abortion.
To explain why I changed my mind, I’d better take not abortion but “natural” birth. Imagine a woman who is about to give birth, but for some reason, Caesarean section is needed to bring out the baby alive and healthy. However, she has been brainwashed against CS and refuses it. Imagine how the medical team feels, as the beautiful healthy baby dies or becomes severely disabled in front of their eyes, preventably, just because of his mother’s idiocy.
Yet they could not and should not intervene. Not without the mother’s consent. Her bodily autonomy takes precedent.
(The situation I described is not really imagined – it has happened, multiple times.)
maya, I completely sympathize with your position. That’s a reasonable position to take.
And I understand your argument using the example you did.
Let me try to put things in perspective, in terms of where I’m coming from. My wife is a NICU nurse, and every day she sees terrible, tragic situations where babies are born with all sorts of ailments, maladies, handicaps, etc. You name it, she’s seen it. Yet whose right is it to determine that someone else’s life is not worth living? I’m sure many people would see some of these babies she deals with as unviable — perhaps they should’ve been aborted. And honestly, I do understand the concern for minimizing suffering. But what one person may determine is a life not worth living, is for the person living it worth everything.
I am not religious, in the least. I don’t believe God injected an eternal soul in there at the moment of conception, but to dismiss what that thing is — a potential human life — as just a blob of meaningless matter is for me just as horrifying as the Nazis dehumanizing the disabled.
I don’t think the only choices are ‘human with full rights and protections’ versus “blob of meaningless matter”. I don’t think anyone considers it meaningless matter in the same sense they would a ball of dust under the bed.
The thing is, though, that those crippled newborns aren’t independent entities. Somebody has to raise them, and depending on the disability it can be a tremendous amount of work. When you read of elderly parents still diapering their 40-year-old adult child who can’t care for himself, being regularly beaten and injured whenever the child throws a tantrum, unable to ever leave the house… you can see how their lives have been destroyed. Who has the right to inflict that on them? Even a healthy child imposes a huge, life-changing burden on people – and I just had one so I know.
I don’t see opponents of abortion volunteering to raise these children, especially the most damaged and demanding ones. So when the choice comes down to destroying the life of a mindless (but not meaningless!) fetus or straining (at best) and ruining (at worst) the lives of two grown adults, why shouldn’t it be resolved in favor of the adults, who can actually think and feel and care about their situation? A moment of pain (or likely none) for a fetus versus decades of potential suffering for the adults? It hardly seems a difficult choice to make.
(As for rights… there’s really no such thing, strictly speaking. Rights are just privileges more strongly enshrined legally and culturally than other privileges, and they’re subject to reinterpretation and revision by society, as much as we may hate it in some cases. A religious person can claim certain rights derive from God, but what grounding does a non-religious person have for rights?)
Well you make a great point in your last paragraph. Maybe Dostoevsky was right after all, “Without God, everything is permissible.” As an atheist, I root my views in the intrinsic value of human life based on an extraordinary evolutionary journey and this “miracle” of consciousness we experience. I extend to others the rights I’d like extended to me. One of those is existence itself, whether said entity is fully aware or not. But maybe it is just subjective. Without some objective grounding for things like rights and values and even the concept of life itself, maybe social consensus is the best we can hope for. But if this is what we’re saying, then we have no objective grounds for vilifying a Nazi soldier tearing a Jewish baby from its mother’s arms and putting a bullet in its head. It may have been a “hard choice” even for him, something he didn’t really want to have to do, but knew duty to nation and the betterment of his folk demanded it. They were at war after all.
It’s definitely interesting to think about. If there’s no god and humans are just an evolved species then it’s hard to see where a universal morality could come from. (There’s a lot of “evil” in nature.) But the extraordinary evolutionary journey of humans thankfully seems to include some rough agreement on fairness, reciprocity, etc. that can serve as the basis of a shared morality. Unfortunately, we can squabble endlessly over the details.
But it’s tricky. We want to be able to say that Nazis were wrong and slavery is wrong, not just that we agree to forcefully reject genocide and slavery as a personal and social preference. But for myself I can’t think of what else it comes down to. The most I can hope for is that no topic or question is taboo and we can discuss and argue freely and fairly, in hopes of arriving at a good enough consensus/compromise that works well for most people. Unfortunately, certain topics and beliefs are taboo. Anyway, nice talkin’ to ya.
“My wife is a NICU nurse, and every day she sees terrible, tragic situations where babies are born with all sorts of ailments, maladies, handicaps, etc. You name it, she’s seen it.”
Whose right is it to inflict a lifetime of suffering (however short) on the infant and a disabled child on the parents? Yours? You’re not the one being faced with looking after a deformed child for the rest of its life. How dare you decide to impose that on anybody.
These are NOT natural births. They are achieved by artificial means. In the past those babies would not have survived childbirth. So an unnatural result is being achieved ‘because we can’. This is as much playing God as abortion is. More so, if the parents don’t want it.
cr
If you don’t want to be burdened with such a responsibility, fine. No one’s forcing you to. Give it up for adoption in that case. THAT’S the choice anyone and everyone should be allowed to make, not life or death for the child itself.
As for playing God, of course humans play God. We have to, because we’re forced to do so. My advice: always err on the side of life. You never know what potential a “deficient” life may have.
I really think in reading some of these comments that it’s quite possible that decades or centuries from now the culture of abortion in this country may be seen as no better than the Nazis.
Arguing that abortion is immoral is not the same thing as arguing that it should be illegal. There are numerous things generally considered to be immoral that are nevertheless still legal. Cheating on your spouse, for instance.
Are there reasons not to make abortion illegal, even if it is immoral? Why yes there are.
It doesn’t stop abortion, for one thing, it just makes it messy and creates medical issues. Prohibition didn’t work either. The year before Roe v. Wade, there were 500,000 emergency room admissions for women under 45 with septicemia or severe abdominal hemorrhaging. They couldn’t be reported as botched abortions because abortion was illegal. Cost paid by taxpayers as well.
Second, it would difficult and expensive to enforce and prosecute, and it is not clear who should be charged or what sort of penalties should be imposed. Nor is it clear if it is local, state, or federal agencies who should do the enforcing, and pay the costs of enforcing it.
Third, it always depends on a medical evaluation whether a given case is the moral or immoral version of an abortion, a decision best left to medical professionals. That is not nearly as feasible if it is illegal.
By all means recommend that people not get abortions, if that is how you see it. But don’t adopt the view that all things immoral should also be illegal. It is simply not the case.
But why does Sullivan remain a Catholic? I asked a friend about this. His reply was succinct: “Sullivan is a moron.” That works.
He is moving and changing, based on facts as they make themselves known to him. I find that changing ones’ mind on that basis is a rare form of intelligence.
I think so, too. And the accusation that a politician is a flip-flopper for changing positions should be considered a compliment.
I hope he changes his mind on that too. I asked the same of one of my friends given her liberal feelings on many social issues. She couldn’t answer me satisfactorily. Another Catholic friend is Catholic simply because her family is – she doesn’t strike me as someone how believes anything the church preaches.
I cannot agree that he is a moron.
No moron can write like that.
I think he is just skilled in maintaining contradictory ideas in his head. Many people are good at this.
I recommend reading the debates between AS and Sam Harris on Sam’s site.
I don’t think the verdict is just.
From Sullivan’s piece, about the anti-abortion sermon he heard while attending Mass with Rose Kennedy at the family’s Hyannisport compound:
That one really did make me laugh out loud.
+1
“I believe both that abortion is the taking of a human life, and that in a free society, rooted in property rights, an individual has complete autonomy over her body — autonomy which the state cannot violate.”
This still seems to be Sullivan’s view of abortion, even though later in the piece he confusingly talks about the moral aspect. Notice the bind that Sullivan gets himself into. What is the rationale he uses to justify abortion? The answer is property rights. In other words, owning something, in this case the woman’s body gives her the right to do whatever she wants to it, including murdering a human being (as abortion opponents would argue) – the fetus. The implications of this philosophy, based on the sanctity of property rights, the bedrock of conservative ideology, is staggering. For example, if a person owns a body of water, such as a lake, he can do anything he wants to it, including polluting it and everything that implies, because property rights allow him to do so. I suppose that as a philosophical conservative Sullivan had no problem in invoking property rights.
Getting into a debate on abortion is a morass a person finds usually difficult to get out of. My position on third semester abortions is that even if one defines the fetus as a “person,” the woman has a right to abort not out of her property rights, but out of morality – the decision to bring the child to term would doom it to a probable very short life, characterized by horrifying suffering.
” For example, if a person owns a body of water, such as a lake, he can do anything he wants to it, including polluting it and everything that implies, because property rights allow him to do so.”
Only if that person owned the entire lake, and the pollution didn’t affect any property that wasn’t his or hers, which is impossible.
I disagree there, Historian.
I strongly agree that ‘private property’ as applied to, e.g. land or lakes, is not absolute. Nobody has the right to ruin it for future generations.
Private property as applied to e.g. my computer is different. It’s mine, I paid for it, I can put what I like on it, it has no impact an anybody else (so long as I don’t spread viruses).
Even more private property is my own body. I control it (insofar as nature lets me), I decide whether I’m going to have an operation or not, I can even cut off my finger if I want (I hope someone would dissuade me but legally they can’t stop me). And the same applies to any unwanted growth and that includes pregnancy. If I choose to let it be born (were I female of course) *then* it acquires rights.
I also agree with your practical grounds on the issue of third-term abortion for impaired foetuses (you didn’t say ‘impaired’ but I guess from the context that’s what you meant).
cr
The Cultural Catholic movement is proceeding well. May they join the Secular Jews.
I know of many Catholics who wish to reform their own religion from within until it is nearly indistinguishable from a personal spirituality project. These efforts, paradoxically, undermine the foundation of Catholicism. Like watching them sink their own ship.
The question I have for such Catholics is “What would you do if push came to shove and you were threatened with excommunication for failing to comply with the Church’s demands?”
The Vatican is a lot like the NFL.
NFL has concussions and kneeling, both are real, unavoidable, and sensitive topics. NFL has to tread lightly about avoiding an exodus of players and/or fans. Don’t stand for the anthem…some fans will love it, some fans will burn their teams shirts. Confess head injuries and mothers will put their sons into other sports….supply problem.
Vatican is also stuck in the middle. Stay too close to doctrine and they lose the educated, appease the progressives and the latin-is-our-mass fans will abandon ship.
A most deserved satire.
I do not understand your point. My question is to be directed at Catholics like Sullivan.
sub
While being firmly pro-choice, I agree with this sentiment. Well said, Sullivan!
<1% of abortions occur in 3rd trimester, nearly universally for the extreme circumstances Sullivan enumerates. Late-term abortion for such reasons is protected by Roe — and even by some of the ‘pro-life’ legislation proposed at the state level.
To focus the debate on late-term abortions, just to satisfy some theoretical argument about ‘women’s bodily autonomy’, is highly counter-productive to pro-choice advocacy, risks a status quo that is extremely favorable to pro-choice, and about as unpragmatic & foolish as the People’s Front of Judea’s defense of Stan’s right to have babies.
Nicely put!
“risks a status quo that is extremely favorable to pro-choice,”
Did you mean UNfavourable?
cr
A true story about a late term abortion. A woman, 36 or 37 years old, was pregnant. This was before there were tests of the maternal blood that could indicate a chromosomal abnormality. There was no amniocentesis at week 16 as was usual for women of that age because abortion was unacceptable for religious reasons. Ultrasound began to show problems and amniocentesis ordered to clarify the situation. It revealed trisomy 9, always lethal to the fetus. An abortion was recommended for the mother’s health, but it was too late in the pregnancy to have the procedure in her home state.The woman had to go to Kansas, and the doctor there who performed the abortion might have been George Tiller who was later murdered by an antiabortion terrorist.
There’s definite squick factor regarding abortion, and the later the abortion is in a woman’s pregnancy, the greater the squick factor tends to be — similar (though not identical) to the squick factor that causes most people to reject eating “bush meat” made from our fellow great apes.
But to believe that an un-implanted zygote, or a recently implanted zygote composed of undifferentiated cells, is ontologically equivalent to a live human being — well, that usually requires a metaphysical presupposition regarding ensoulment.
The only atheist I’ve ever heard argue to the contrary is C. Hitchens (although the Hitch still favored abortion rights), and I never found his argument in this regard all that persuasive.
I agree.
Personally, I would never advocate for an abortion unless it was one of those situations that Mr. Sullivan describes, which are tragic.
But I am as hard over for a woman’s choice as you can imagine.
All that said, I don’t think Sullivan is quite right in completely cutting off the father of the child for consideration in the issue.
I/we were lucky: We’ve got two healthy sons. But my wife spontaneously aborted (miscarried) quite a few times (fairly- to very-early), which we both consider her body “doing the right thing” with a non-viable fetus.
Would you care to specify how much consideration the father should have?
If I may interject – I think, legally, none**. In practice, the father will have some influence over the mother’s decision, varying from very considerable (if married) to virtually none (if it was a one-night stand) – and I think that’s probably about the right extent. But it must be the mother’s choice.
This is based on the consideration that the mother is the one who does all the ‘work’.
(**Except – I also think that all aspects should be consensual and ‘opt-in’. Which leads me to conclude that if the pregnancy was the unexpected result of a casual encounter, and the woman decides to ‘keep the baby’ against the wishes of the father, his liability for child support should be minimal. He doesn’t get to dictate an abortion but he does not get saddled with the costs of fatherhood that he didn’t want. I may get some disagreement on this 🙂
cr
Yes, well said Ken. In Canada, there are no limits on abortion. The rationale is that this is a decision between a woman and her physician not a woman and the state. As Matt suggested above, very few abortions occur late in pregnancies; often there is a danger to the woman if they performed late but sometimes they are necessary and worth the risk. Again – this is a medical decision not a state decision.
Prior to 1969, all abortions were illegal. Many women died getting back alley abortions. It as through the bravery of Doctor Morgentaler that we owe the change to the law – he went to jail to fight this. Of course, people attacked him (I think mostly because he was a Jew) and even today there is the occasional push to reopen the abortion discussion. In the 80s, there were attempts to make some sort of law around it but it ultimately failed. I think it works well in Canada, despite some protesting it – you’ll always have people who will disagree.
“But to believe that an un-implanted zygote, or a recently implanted zygote composed of undifferentiated cells, is ontologically equivalent to a live human being — well, that usually requires a metaphysical presupposition regarding ensoulment.”
Very well said.
Anyone truly opposed to abortion should spend their effort advocating for better access to contraception and better sex education. These have been shown by hard numbers to be much more effective at reducing abortion rates than making abortion illegal is.
No, Sullivan, it’s worth celebrating the fact that even that terrible, unwanted choice is the woman’s, not the state’s, to make. You can only find it innappropriate because you will never be in a position where the state makes you carry a stillborn fetus to term with all the risks that entails.
True. But after reading numerous published accounts of women about how empowered they feel by their abortions, and how the abortion was no more bothering than a diarrhoea, I understand where Sullivan is coming from.
I’ve spoken to women about their abortions and all of them felt pretty bad (but relieved!) about them. Everyone’s different, and I’m sure some feel the way you describe.
I would suggest anyone who has questions about this topic should read Dr. Jen Gunter’s blog. It’s on WordPress. She is an expert and very informative.
“If you must remain religious, what about becoming a Reform Jew, about as close to atheism as you can get?”
Good one Jerry!
I’ve had lots of Jewish friends and colleagues (in the USA). I’m not sure any of them were actually religious (I really think they liked bacon, crab, and lobster too much!). But they certainly identified as Jewish. As you often say, it is cultural and team loyalty, I think.
But, a question: Can one become a Jew (if one is not born or married into the religion)? I thought that was familial only (??).
I once asked a secular Jewish friend this and he said I could. It was a matter of going to the right body of Jews as I recall.
Yes, one can convert to Judaism and so become a Jew.
OK, now I’m talking tongue-in-cheek; but I am circumcised (not for religious reasons), so maybe I can now just self-identify as a Jew? 🙂
Or a Muslim! Strange that the more similar you are, the more you have to emphasize the differences.
I am afraid that many Jewish bodies (including the one in my country) will make you study and pass some sort of exam!
Judaism is actually comparatively difficult to convert to, unless you get a fairly secular Rabbi (and, even then, he’ll make you take some sort of education/study and ensure you really do have a desire to convert to the religion). Jews don’t proselytize and, if one wants to convert, any conversion process will require study of the religion before the person is allowed to convert.
Just ask the great Walter Sobchak 🙂 :
Seriously, why would anyone want to become a Jew? When you can be an atheist with less hassle and no pointless religious rules?
cr
But then wouldn’t you miss out on ruling the world, having all the wealth, and knowing the truth about a global conspiracy? (In case it needs saying, I’m not being serious. Though Jeremy Corbyn would probably stand by me without the caveat.)
I suppose you could always become ‘woke’ and join A+ over at Pharyngula [vbeg]
cr
For me, it’s not team loyalty. I don’t live my life or carry out my beliefs in any way that is Jewish, but I am genetically Jewish and I enjoy celebrating the holidays of my people with my family and friends.
Being a Jew (unless by conversion) is different than being a Catholic, or Muslim, or Buddhist. The vast majority of Jews are ethnically Jewish, so there’s no dissonance between not believing in even a bit of the religion but still considering yourself Jewish because you still are Jewish (unless, again, you became Jewish by conversion).
Good on Andrew Sullivan for finally concluding that nobody** has an abortion for the heck of it.
(** To a first approximation)
Re nuclear power plants, I also agree with him. I don’t like nuclear much – too many risks, but in the short term – and I’m talking decades here – it’s far preferable to burning gas, oil and coal unnecessarily. There’s absolutely no point in driving an electric car if the power comes from a fossil-fuel plant anyway.
Also, of course, coal and particularly oil are finite resources, and have many other uses as chemical feedstock rather than just burning it. It’s like burning dollar bills (except the government can always print more dollars). Future generations may come to curse the abandon with which we made oil scarce.
cr
Good point. Wasting fossil fuels by burning them inefficiently in power stations, and losing huge quantities of their energy in the process, is one thing. Utilizing their chemicals in other ways is something else.
The only abortion I’m against is abortion after the point of viability. Before that, I don’t see any logical argument for considering a gamete, zygote, fetus, whatever a living being, to say nothing of a “human.”
Any “Green New Deal” or other sweeping environmental legislation meant to help reduce global warming and pollution that is opposed to nuclear power is completely asinine. In France, 71.6% of their electricity is produced by nuclear power. So long as plants are properly placed and run, the only issue is disposal of nuclear waste, which also isn’t that difficult an issue if properly done.
The Left’s decades-long campaign against nuclear power has seriously damaged one of the best solutions to global warming, pollution, and other environmental issues, and it’s absolutely infuriating to me.
Pinker makes that point about the need for nuclear power in Enlightenment Now.
It is sad but true that nuclear has a bad reputation, and is perceived as very risky – not because of how likely an accident is, but because of how devastating an accident could be. If only the safety measures had been in place earlier, and the accidents that have already occurred had not. At this point, I don’t think its reputation can be salvaged, but we shall see.
At this point, I think it’s far less about the accidents of the past and far more about how much campaigning anti-nuclear activists and organizations have successfully committed. The only serious incident since Chernobyl is Fukushima, and the US doesn’t have the same weather issues that Japan does (nor does most of the world. Japan is pretty extraordinary when it comes to their weather. Just as the Mongols…). Before Fukushima, most people I know still thought nuclear power was somehow bad for the environment and/or dangerous, though they could never articulate why beyond “what if something bad happens” and “but where do you put the waste.”
*Just ask the Mongols
My understanding is that tsunamis can occur on any shoreline. Fukushima really had nothing to do with Japan’s weather but an earthquake. Although Japan is particularly prone to earthquakes, earthquakes can occur anywhere in the world and tsunamis can also be caused by underwater avalanches.
Nuclear reactors were built near the ocean (and rivers) for convenient access to cooling water. In future, I’m sure they won’t be built so close to the ocean.
It’s sad really that nuclear power has gotten such a bad reputation. I believe I once saw a statistic relating accidental deaths to power produced for nuclear and non-nuclear generation and it favored nuclear. I’m not sure where I saw that though.
That’s a good correction. Thank you.
Though it does put a damper on my joke about the Mongols 😦
Also, I haven’t seen the statistic you mention, but it seems like common sense to me. People who work in nuclear power plants generally sit behind a desk, but all the things that go into the production of fossil fuels are very hazardous. Being an oil rig worker is a very dangerous job. How many miles are driven every year to transport oil, gas, propane, etc.? Car accidents alone that happen to include a truck that’s transporting a fossil fuel would probably outnumber deaths caused by nuclear power by an enormous margin.
Regarding abortion, from my digital scrapbook:
Even though I disagree with people who aren’t pro-choice, the argument you’ve reproduced here is deeply disingenuous. The people who oppose abortion do so on the grounds that abortion is violating the rights of a living human being. For them, it doesn’t have anything to do with the mother’s autonomy, but the autonomy of what they believe is another human.
I’m not sure what a man being “personally opposed” to abortion means. It sounds like an oxy-moron or non-sequitur or one of those things.
Unless we’re being really uncharitable, it means he’s morally opposed to it but believes it shouldn’t be his decision whether women have the right to do it. Most people who are vegetarians for reasons of animal rights probably don’t want the eating of meat to be outlawed for other people, but they’re still morally opposed to eating it.