A Chinese lunch

Yesterday’s Visitor’s Lunch was at one of my favorite Chinese restaurants in Chicago: Lao Sze Chuan, which of course features the food of Szechuan. We ordered way too much food, but it became leftovers. The restaurant became wildly popular when it opened as it was the first place to feature authentic Szechuanese food in the city. Now there are several branches in Chicago, as well as other states, but the original downscale spot in Chinatown is still supposed to be the best. That is where we went, and the food is as good as ever.

The dishes:

Appetizers: Chengdu dumplings and cold Szechuan noodles with sesame sauce.

Tony’s Three Chili Chicken (known to regulars as “chicken crack”:

Szechuan string beans with preserved vegetable:

Mongolian lamb (not a Szechuanese dish, but very tasty):