A Chinese lunch

Yesterday’s Visitor’s Lunch was at one of my favorite Chinese restaurants in Chicago: Lao Sze Chuan, which of course features the food of Szechuan. We ordered way too much food, but it became leftovers. The restaurant became wildly popular when it opened as it was the first place to feature authentic Szechuanese food in the city. Now there are several branches in Chicago, as well as other states, but the original downscale spot in Chinatown is still supposed to be the best. That is where we went, and the food is as good as ever.
The dishes:
Appetizers: Chengdu dumplings and cold Szechuan noodles with sesame sauce.
Tony’s Three Chili Chicken (known to regulars as “chicken crack”:
Szechuan string beans with preserved vegetable:
Mongolian lamb (not a Szechuanese dish, but very tasty):
Suddenly I am very hungry.
+1
I lived in Hyde Park for a few years while my wife was at U of C law school, and we used to go to a Chinese place near campus–I cannot recall the name of the restaurant–where they had a dish called “Empress Chicken.” I’ve never had it anywhere else before or since, but it was wonderful. Does PCC(E) or anyone else know of the restaurant or the dish (and if anyone anywhere else makes it)? They also had really good egg rolls.
That kind of stuff is some of my favorite food. I eat at a restaurant named Szechuan at least once a week.
I work with many first-generation immigrant Chinese colleagues. Most of them tell me that this is their favorite local restaurant.
Love it! Bon apetit!
Drooool😋
We have quite a good Szechuan take-out joint nearby. My son worked there during high school and would bring great stuff home (with an employee discount) after his afternoon shift. I kind of try to forget that it’s there because some of the food is like the “crack” above. (Crispy spicy shrimp, pan-fried dumplings, Calgary beef (no idea how it got thst name, but it’s done kind of like your crack chicken)).
Like you, I prefer the Chinatown branch – my wife likes the more upmarket feel of the one on Michigan Ave north of the river. Always good food. That deep dish “pizza” is no competition 🙂
I’m reminded of your old promise to give us some of your recipes for Szechuan cuisine. 🙂
Those Chengdu dumplings look wonderful. I prefer mine pan fried and then steamed, but will take them any way I can!
Costco actually sells frozen Gyosa Japanese dumplings which are quite similar. Pan-fried in about 10 minutes. I took a Szechuan cooking class eons ago and learned to make the dumplings from scratch, but it’s very time- and ingredient-intensive (something called “pickled vegetable” which I still had in the fridge for about 10 years). Easy enough to buy good ones. The Costco ones of course come packaged in the gazillions ( well, maybe 2 packs of say 25 each), but you can always just fry up a few at a time.
I love Szechuan food though reading the menu is tough sometimes for those of us squeamish about eating all the animal’s parts. You made some good choices here.
Everything looks *amazing*. I especially love green beans. 🙂
whoa yum!