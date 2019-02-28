Thursday: Hili dialogue

[JAC: Grania, Ceiling Cat bless her, will be doing the Hilis for a couple more days. Let me just point out that I was right about the Hanoi talks between our “President” and Kim-Jong un: they have failed miserably. At least Trump, who was hoping for some diplomatic triumph to distract from his evisceration before Congress by Michael Cohen, didn’t give away to the store to the DPRK. Now, back to Grainia. . .]
by Grania
Good morning! It’s the last day of the month and there are now only 306 days remaining until the end of the year.
In history today:
- 1784 – John Wesley charters the Methodist Church.
- 1838 – Robert Nelson, leader of the Patriotes, proclaims the independence of Lower Canada (today Quebec).
- 1867 – Holy See–United States relations are ended by a Congressional ban on federal funding of diplomatic envoys to the Vatican and are not restored until January 10, 1984.
- 1893 – The USS Indiana, the lead ship of her class and the first battleship in the United States Navy comparable to foreign battleships of the time, is launched.
- 1933 – Gleichschaltung: The Reichstag Fire Decree is passed in Germany a day after the Reichstag fire.
- 1954 – The first color television sets using the NTSC standard are offered for sale to the general public.
- 2013 – Pope Benedict XVI resigns as the pope of the Catholic Church, becoming the first pope to do so since Pope Gregory XII, in 1415.
Notable birthdays
- 1535 – Cornelius Gemma, Dutch astronomer and astrologer (d. 1578)
- 1820 – John Tenniel, English illustrator (d. 1914)
- 1901 – Linus Pauling, American chemist and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1994)
- 1915 – Peter Medawar, Brazilian-English biologist and immunologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1987)
- 1957 – Ainsley Harriott, English chef and author
Hili has struck on a novel approach to world affairs. It might work.
A: What are you doing in there?
Hili: I’m fighting for peace.
In Polish:
Ja: Co tam robisz?
Hili: Walczę o pokój.
Today from Twitter we have a motley collection of oddballs and weirdos. If there’s a little white arrow, you need to click to view the video.
Look at the size of that rabbit!
This cannot be unseen. (Don’t worry, it’s not Momo – which is a hoax, btw, in case you know a parent freaking out about it).
Sneeze of the day:
The plight of a marginalised group
Terrible pun of the day
Sweetest thing on the Internet this year
Existential conundrum of the day. You’ll have to click on it to see the whole thing.
Baby foxes at play:
The elegance of cats, Part MCMLXXXIV:
Red panda eating:
When the revolution comes…
I always wondered about the style of drawing on Trader Joe’s products, or other drawings from 19th century literature, consider John Tenniel – the style of his drawings in Alice in Wonderland stand out in my mind, e.g. Humpty Dumpty, The Red Queen, The Walrus and The Carpenter. I don’t know what it is, but there’s a distinct appeal of all those drawings I can’t put a finger on.
Maybe a “.” instead of “,” between “literature” and “consider”. Editing artifact.
There really isn’t anything in Trader Joe’s signage that intersects with Tenniel’s illustrations.
Even if one considers only Golden Age children’s book illustrators, of which Tenniel is one, there’s great variety in styles. What does connect them is a common iconography [the illustrators shared a common conception of what a witch or fairy looked like] and the demands/limitations of book mass production of the era [cheap, mass production was new] which meant certain unfussy line drawing techniques transferred over best to black & white printing of a small image. Most of those drawings were very small & if a book was a roaring success you’d want the plates to be easy to reproduce when the originals wore out.
There was also the engravers/carvers to consider – they had a style of their own as they transferred the artist’s illustration to the printing plate/wood block. In the case of Tenniel it was the the Dalziel Bros. You can look up Tenniel originals & compare with the Dalziel wood blocks.
You saw the sesquizygotic twins?
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1701313?query=featured_home
The right is already praising Drumpf for his negotiation skills and how, by walking away, he is showing the deal making he talked about in “his book.” It is so cute. They actually think he wrote that book.
God tweeted about Trump this morning.
Oh well…at least now tRump and (Pompous A-Hole) Pompeo can get back to their “Fire and Fury the likes of which the world has never seen.” bluster…That will show them…
Another joke is about how tRump finally gets sent to Vietnam only to become a casualty at home.
I think he became a casualty here and in Vietnam.
Aw, gee, there goes the Nobel.
Andy Borowitz has reported that T has placed an order for a replica Nobel prize.
Ha Ha! Of course he’ll claim it’s genuine.
The current issue of the University of Chicago Alumni Magazine has a pretty spectacular picture on the cover. It features a spot that all readers of WEIT are familiar with, Botany Pond. It is in the upper right corner. The building directly above it is Zoology where an emeritus professor resides.
I think that the tile roofs really pop because of either a filter or some post processing.
This pic was taken by drone. Some more from this photo shoot are here:
https://mag.uchicago.edu/aerials
I think I see the image of a cat in that pond. Could be Jesus, I suppose, but more likely a cat.
There are open areas. It’s not completely iced over. Enough room for a duck to forage? I too see the image of a cat. I presume.
Water is kept flowing in and out of the pond in the winter so that the fish do not die. No ducks. Not good foraging for resident birds. But they will be back in a little over two months.
“Holy See–United States relations are ended by a Congressional ban on federal funding of diplomatic envoys to the Vatican and are not restored until January 10, 1984.”
It looks like there was a rising tide of anti-Catholicism at the time, and a Catholic was implicated in helping John Wilkes Booth assassinate Lincoln.
On this date in 1533, essayist Michel Eyquem de Montaigne was born near Bordeaux. His fame rests on his essays. He defended religious toleration and was critical of the Roman Catholic Church.
He had this to say about cats. “When I play with my cat, who knows whether she isn’t amusing herself with me more than I am with her?” Source: Freedom from Religion Foundation
Love the little boy giggling😍
And I love the sneezing shrew.
Trump moved on Kim like a bitch, but he couldn’t get there.
Maybe the Nobel committee will award him a “participation” medal.