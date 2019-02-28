Thursday: Hili dialogue

[JAC: Grania, Ceiling Cat bless her, will be doing the Hilis for a couple more days. Let me just point out that I was right about the Hanoi talks between our “President” and Kim-Jong un: they have failed miserably. At least Trump, who was hoping for some diplomatic triumph to distract from his evisceration before Congress by Michael Cohen, didn’t give away to the store to the DPRK. Now, back to Grainia. . .]

by Grania

Good morning! It’s the last day of the month and there are now only 306 days remaining until the end of the year.

Hili has struck on a novel approach to world affairs. It might work.

A: What are you doing in there?

Hili: I’m fighting for peace.

In Polish:

Ja: Co tam robisz?

Hili: Walczę o pokój.

Today from Twitter we have a motley collection of oddballs and weirdos. If there’s a little white arrow, you need to click to view the video.

Look at the size of that rabbit!

This bunny is an absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/d5DbNErHyC — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 27, 2019

This cannot be unseen. (Don’t worry, it’s not Momo – which is a hoax, btw, in case you know a parent freaking out about it).

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Pierce Brosnan's Instagram pic.twitter.com/8tkaGslZwj — Derek (@DirkVanBryn) February 27, 2019

Sneeze of the day:

This is an Elephant shrew photographed sneezing. These small, insect-eating mammals are found in Africa.

(photo: Chester Zoo) pic.twitter.com/zjhugQYT2B — 41 Strange (@41Strange) February 27, 2019

The plight of a marginalised group

Terrible pun of the day

Does Python scale? You bet it does… pic.twitter.com/Vp0unkzuBS — Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) February 26, 2019

Sweetest thing on the Internet this year

He's attempting to battle rap his son… 😂♥ pic.twitter.com/4vdp2iDzVU — Psychology ۞ Pнιℓσѕσρнυѕ ۩ (@PsychologyDoc) February 27, 2019

Existential conundrum of the day. You’ll have to click on it to see the whole thing.

I think about this every day pic.twitter.com/6JFdH6VQEG — Eve Forster ❄️👩🏼‍🔬🧠 (@EveForster) February 27, 2019

Baby foxes at play:

Cubs of red fox playing 📹ig: takumi_matsuo pic.twitter.com/10n8IOOo1Q — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 27, 2019

The elegance of cats, Part MCMLXXXIV:

Oh god, what have I done pic.twitter.com/zQsOqPE4te — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) February 27, 2019

Red panda eating:

hope this video of a red panda eating grapes makes your day better pic.twitter.com/ZhFxkAxrlI — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 27, 2019

When the revolution comes…

Humans bully a Robot pic.twitter.com/d0GqyGQ91u — OREGON I.T. NOT IT⚾ (@OregonJOBS2) February 26, 2019