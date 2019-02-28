Although I’m not at work most of this week, and thus lack access to my “Readers’ Wildlife” folder, I received an email yesterday from Tony Eales in Australia with some lovely pictures of Borneo orthopterans. Having these photos at hand, I proffer them for your enjoyment. Tony’s notes are indented:

Only a couple more insect orders to get through from Borneo. These are some of my favourites but also the ones I know the least about: Orthopterans. I think I have these correct at the family level but I’m happy to be corrected. Beyond that I’m all at sea. First up are grasshoppers from the family Acrididae. These were fairly common around the gardens at the field centre. They’re pretty standard grasshoppers but nicely coloured. I suspect the nymph is of the same species as the adult in the photos but I can’t be certain.

Next crickets from the family Gryllidae. Again, I think all three photos are the same species, Nisitrus cf. vittatus, but I’m not sure about the really early instar individual. Again, these were really common on the grounds around the field centre.



Next, related to the crickets, a huge member of the family Rhaphidophoridae, known as cave crickets, camel crickets and wettas. I’ve seen adult mice smaller than this monster. We found it on one of the night walks to a small creek.

Another family: Tetrigidae, the Pygmy Grasshoppers, which are a sister group to the Acridomorph grasshoppers. I’ve found them in in rainforests in Australia as well. This one was a suitably weird-looking example.

Lastly my favourites: the katydids, family Tettigoniidae. Every night we found several green leaf-mimicking katydids of several species coming to the lights, but because of my camera woes and their flying off when approached, I got to photograph only one leaf mimic. Unusually, this one was brown.

I also found a lovely little ant-mimicking first instar katydid. I have no idea what it will grow up to look like. Probably another leaf mimic.