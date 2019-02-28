Ken White’s article on the Cohen testimony: Everyone needed advice from lawyers

Ken White, who writes on the legal website Popehat, has a very good article in The Atlantic about Michael Cohen’s cross-examination by Congress yesterday. His take is that the Republicans completely failed to destroy Cohen’s credibility, but that Democrats largely blew the chance to make a case against Trump. Click on screenshot (h/t: Grania):
One excerpt:
Michael Cohen, the convicted felon, disbarred lawyer, and former fixer to Donald Trump, needed a trial lawyer to rein in his mugging for the camera and his tendency to take cheap shots at his detractors, and to remind him of the limits of his own credibility. He needed a stern counselor to elbow him in the ribs, to tell him not to bait the politicians even if they deserved it, and to hiss at him, Stop quibbling over what lobbying for Kazakh banks means. Stop it this instant.
House Democrats needed a good trial lawyer, too, to teach them how to handle a morally bankrupt cooperating witness. As a former prosecutor, I know that your tone has to be stern and your questioning methodical. You have to convey to your audience that although the witness is nobody to admire, he can still offer useful information. If you’re friendly, the jury just thinks you’ve fallen for a con artist. The Democrats treated Cohen like a minor celebrity, perhaps a YouTube star. A trial lawyer would not have simply drawn out Cohen’s incriminating information about Trump, but used Cohen to emphasize the corroborating evidence from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that backs up many of his accusations. This was an opportunity to build the outline of a case against Trump. Democrats didn’t. Instead, they triumphantly repeated Cohen’s more salacious accusations, speechified, and uncritically embraced Cohen’s I-am-a-sinner-seeking-redemption narrative. They didn’t hurt his credibility, but they utterly squandered the chance to support it.
House Republicans needed a trial lawyer—or even a moderately bright junior-high mock-trial participant—to tell them how to do anything. Cross-examination is hard. It’s not just barking at the witness. It takes meticulous planning and patience. Republicans could have marshaled Cohen’s many sins of the past to undermine his statements today. Instead, they returned repeatedly to lies and misdeeds he’s already admitted, wallowed in silly trivialities such as the “Women for Cohen” Twitter account, and yelled. The effect was to make an unsympathetic man modestly more sympathetic. Republicans committed the classic cross-examination blunder: They gave the witness the opportunity to further explain his harmful direct testimony. They provided Cohen with one slow pitch up the middle after another, letting him repeat the cooperating witness’s go-to explanation like a mantra: I did these bad things so often and so long because that’s what it took to work for your guy. I have seldom seen across-examination go worse.
I’m chuffed that White agrees with me about the GOP, but he did neglect one Democrat who did have a methodical, unemotional, and legalistic cross-examination helping build a case against Trump: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who used her scant four minutes to create a reason for Congress to subpoena Trump’s tax returns. I dislike “AOC” for her hubris and her narcissism, but maybe there’s some hope:
Anyway, read White’s piece. Trump is toast, but even a blind toast can be President.
Let’s remember that AOC is a freshman Representative in Congress. She is not the face of the Democratic Party or even liberals in general. She is telegenic, outspoken, intelligent, and has a lot of ideas. I think as she settles into her job, she will do well. Fox News just points at her and screams “SOCIALIST!”
Much of AOC’s promotion/exposure is from the right wing, which finds value in a self proclaimed “democratic socialist” that has a tendency to talk a lot.
She has her share of gaffes which get amplified by conservatives, but IMO she’s
on target much more often than not.
Agreed, and those four minutes were very, very impressive. Her best demonstration that I’ve seen so far that she will be a force to be reckoned with.
She needs to slow down a little bit (that’s tough when you’re young and all of a sudden millions of people are shooting at you), but she’ll learn. By the looks of her questioning yesterday, she’s already learning.
+2
Agreed! I was very impressed with her questions, and think she will grow to become a great public servant. Kudos to AOC!
Yes, AOC produced the most “3 moves ahead” line of attack that I noticed, laying groundwork for future investigatory directions. The Cohen testimony never had a chance to be a knockout punch (despite some of the hype), just one more maneuver in a long game.
When a newly-elected and young U.S. Representative can deliver such a “methodical, unemotional, and legalistic cross-examination” that I would deem it masterful, perhaps some of the previously demonstrated arrogance and inflated sense of self-importance is justified. I find her to be a breath of fresh air.
sub
sub
I don’t see how the toast is done yet. The Stormy Daniels payment does violate campaign finance laws, but violations of those laws are not that unusual and this one is merely unique in being rather salacious.
All the other issues also seem to fall a bit short in setting this guy up for impeachment. Sure, there might be some things that are impeachable, technically, but the only thing that would make that process begin is something both undeniable and so egregious that his base turns on him. Only then would sufficient numbers of Republicans begin an impeachment process.
I like the last line of White’s article.
I think Dems know that campaign finance violations are not impeachment-worthy.
Republicans are busy on TV news claiming that Dems will be forced by their base to impeach Trump no matter what evidence they have. I doubt this and certainly hope it isn’t true. These Republicans seem to be attempting to set things up for Trump’s 2020 run by claiming “We need to rally around our guy as the Dems want to impeach him.” Pretty weak as a campaign slogan but I guess that’s the best they can do.
Most campaign finance law violations — especially the ones punished with a civil fine — involve simple, negligent reporting or bookkeeping errors.
This situation with Trump and Cohen is a horse of a different hue. Trump paid pornstar Stormy Daniels (and had his National Enquirer buddy David Pecker pay playmate Karen McDougal) hush-money for the specific purpose of preventing the American electorate from learning information damaging to his campaign — indeed, information that might well have been fatal to his campaign had it been disclosed so hard on the heels of the release of the “Access Hollywood” hot-mic tape.
Trump then laundered the funds used by having Michael Cohen pay the hush-money out of his home-equity credit-line and reimbursing Cohen per a bogus “retainer” agreement. Trump continued to make these bogus payments even after becoming the sitting president, apparently via checks he signed in the Oval Office.
Don’t listen to the Trump apologists trying to pass this off as a garden-variety campaign-finance violation or as a mere — their newfound favorite neologism — “process” crime.
I agree but still think it isn’t going to impeach him. He would undoubtedly argue that he was hiding the affairs from his wife, not voters. It’s BS, of course, but it would certainly be used by the GOP as cover for their complicity.
I find the hiding of the Trump Tower deal from voters a much bigger deal. I don’t see how he can dodge that one, though perhaps that is not a violation of any law but certainly a breach with voters. Still, I doubt his base or the GOP in Congress would care about that either.
While still waiting for Mueller’s report, I suspect the best we can hope for getting rid of Trump is that sufficient number of voters defect from his side based on the overwhelming evidence against him. In 2016, many weren’t absolutely sure of how bad Trump would be, me included. That won’t be the case in 2020.
Trump doesn’t have all that many voters on his side to lose. He pulled off a big upset in the electoral college in 2016 (despite losing the popular vote by a record 3 million votes). This seems to have made many of us who would like to be rid of him once-bitten, twice-shy regarding his prospects for reelection.
Since taking office, Trump’s favorability rating in polls as been remarkably stable at between 36 and 44 percent. Excepting for some outlier polls with a well-demonstrated Republican bias, he’s never once had a favorability above 50%, or an unfavorable rating below that number. No incumbent president has ever been reelected with such dismal numbers. Such numbers make it all but impossible for him to win a two-candidate race (viz., one without a viable third-party option to siphon off Democratic voters).
Trump’s numbers remain high, however, among the 40% or so of the American electorate that identifies as Republican. As a result, pusillanimous Republican officeholders, whose only allegiance is to their own political fortunes, are terrified to take him on, for fear of incurring the wrath of Trump’s white-nationalist base and drawing an extremist primary opponent. To avoid that end, they’ve demonstrated themselves willing to sacrifice the principles Republicans have traditionally claimed to hold dear.
His approval rating is higher than Ronald Reagan’s was at this point in his presidency. He’s also only a couple of points behind where Bill Clinton was.
Whilst I think losing the 2020 election is the only way you are going to avoid having him for two terms, I’m not as confident as you are that he will lose.
Yes, I know but this is too serious to not be worried that Trump will pull off another miracle and/or the Dems will screw up even worse than in 2016. It ain’t over ’til it’s over.
…”something both undeniable and so egregious that his base turns on him.”
I can’t even imagine what that would be. He’s so far outside the norms and his base worships him. If he put out a hit on Cohen? He’d have a lame alibi that his base would buy. “Couldn’t have been me, I was on the golf course. Fake news.”
I am more and more leaning to the side of no impeachment, and I’ve heard analysts on NPR comment that the Democratic leadership in the House is downplaying the idea. The case can be made that the Democrats in the House have enough raw meat now to keep serving up until the next election. Sad to say, we probably need another circus. So, let us heap the ordure the the GOP has created onto their own heads, and down their throats. Give them no excuse to throw it back. We need to recover the Presidency and Senate both. And Dog save us from Pence. And really, at some point the Dems should make the case to the electorate that it is the GOP that has become corrupt, not just Trump.
I agree. Impeachment is way too risky. If impeachment fails it would give Trump a completely unnecessary boost. It will also take quite a while and Trump would almost be out of office anyway even if impeachment is successful. If the evidence for impeachment is strong enough, we don’t actually need the impeachment. Just vote him out in 2020. Furthermore, if he was successfully impeached, the GOP would run someone else in 2020. Far better to let Trump run and lose.
+ 1
I think those who view impeachment as too risky are generalizing too hastily from a sample size of one — Bill Clinton, in 1999.
If all Democrats have is a campaign-finance law violation, I would agree. But if Democrats have got the goods — as I believe they do regarding obstruction of justice, and I believe they likely will regarding a conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 election (and, perhaps, many other “high crimes and misdemeanors”) — they should proceed with impeachment in the House of Representatives.
Make the Republicans in the senate — including the 22 up for reelection in 2020 — take a stand for Trump in the face of deleterious evidence. To have the nation see evidence of Trump’s perfidy laid bare day after day, and see Republicans’ gutlessness in addressing it, will serve only to improve Democratic prospects for 2020.
To do otherwise would demonstrate the Democrats’ own political cowardice.
Thanks for that return to reality and actual thought. It seems after each new bit of information all of the negative thinkers come out to say – can’t do it. Don’t impeach.
One thing to note first about the Cohen visit to congress yesterday – this was the first time in the last 2 plus years and would not have happened had the democrats not taken the House. What that means is, all the republicans have been obstructing since day one. Those days are now over. They spent all day yesterday continuing to haul water for the crook and chief. What does that tell us? That pretty well paid congressmen and women are protecting Trump on our dime. Does anyone really care that this has been the story for the past two years. Apparently not.
I do not know about others here but for me, the rule of law and getting to the truth is a damn sight more important than lying and making an ass out of yourself on television. This whole session yesterday also continues to confirm – democrats can and will be their own worst enemy.
When they have enough to impeach then they should impeach. Do the right thing not what is political cover. Impeachment should be a duty, not a political statement.
Someone said the only thing that would bring Trump down in the eyes of the faithful is if it was discovered he was in fact a liberal, whose real wife is a brilliant (male) academic of his own age, and his golf trips are just a cover for his frequent humanitarian trips to Africa.
Yes, that would do it. 😉
+1.
What I don’t understand is: the republicans’ grandstanding that on Cohen’s supposed pathological lying.
He was Trump’s lawyer for ten years, this is the skill set for which Trump hired Cohen? How does this reflect on Trump? And don’t the Republicans see the problem with this line of attack?
Absolutely. The Republicans trying to dismiss Cohen as a liar and hoping no one notices that the lies they are talking about were told by Cohen to protect Trump would be comically lame, except for one thing. Trump’s loyal troops swallowed it so fast they’ve been repeating it constantly since the 1st Republican Representative uttered it. Trumpers are immune to anything anyone can say against Trump, no matter how well supported by good evidence.
I keep going over how ironically funny that was. He was a lawyer. Donald Trump’s lawyer! And his harsh critics are politicians. Oh, the irony.
Two points. First, the article is spot on regarding the need for the involvement of counsel on all sides. In the Senate Watergate hearings of 1973, much of the questioning was done by the majority and minority counsels, Sam Dash and Fred Thompson. And at least one committee member (Daniel Inouye) had great legal skills as well.
Second, regarding AOC, I would use the term “immaturity” rather than “hubris and narcissism”, and immaturity is something that can be outgrown. And this isn’t the first time she’s shown her skill as a questioner – she did so a couple of weeks ago with respect to campaign finance reform – see https://youtu.be/PT6QEN8wVMY
Congresspeople are notoriously bad cross-examiners. Even the ones who are lawyers generally lack trial experience. And the ones who have some trial experience are usually former prosecutors, who haven’t had much opportunity to ply the art and science of cross-examination, since most defense counsel prefer to avoid presenting a defense case-in-chief where possible, particularly when it comes to exposing their clients to cross-examination.
My thoughts are that the issues raised by Cohen in his testimony were all known before yesterday, and many known before the 2016 election. And they should be dealt with be federal and state prosecutors. That process is ongoing now in the New York state system and in the Federal Courts in Southern New York. Whether Trump will be inducted or convicted will depend on the evidence found that will be admissible in court.
Yesterday was a sad day for tge ciuntry. No one came out looking good, except AOC. I was really impressed by how she handled her time and her questions.
There us a high possibility that Trump will be convicted. If he is indicted while still in office it will be interesting to see if he is rdmved from office by congress. I would not like to see that happen because I believe Pence would be worse than Trump.
The writing in the wall U see now us the barring removal from office Trump will be elected. I do not see anything the democrats have put forward so far that would be ebavke them to win the White House in 2020 against Trump or any other candidate they are likely to run, with the exception of Pence.
The writing on the wall now I see us that barring removal of Trump from office Trump dill be re-elected.
I fear you might be right. Unless…
Mueller might confirm what was found in the Steele dossier.
Despite it being vilified, I know of no instance where that dossier has been proven wrong (Note that the Steele dossier was quite skeptical about the peepee tapes). Even if only half of it were true, it is deeply damaging: the frequency and character of the contacts of Mr Trump with the Russian
mafiagovernment agencies, his incorporation into the ‘sistema’, his being in their pocket. Hence it is far from inconceivable that Mr Mueller might find just that.
I doubt if the Republicans will continue to support Mr Trump if that becomes incontrovertible, even for them that would be -I hope- one bridge too far.
Evidence matters. (holds up big image of payoff check made from the White House)
The NYT has a nice commentary on AOC’s performance. In contrast to most of her bloviating colleagues, particularly Republicans, she asked pertinent questions that could lead to further investigations. Listening to the Republicans became a total bore. Just how many times could Cohen be called a liar?
“Michael Cohen . . . needed a trial lawyer to rein in . . . his tendency to take cheap shots at his detractors . . . to tell him not to bait the politicians even if they deserved it . . . .”
Notwithstanding that the system is adversarial, I think judges need to similarly “advise” popinjay attorneys and rein in their provoking and badgering behavior in court. The same for bloviating politicians in committee hearings. Why should attorneys and committee members be held (by juries and the public) to a standard of deportment and behavior significantly less than that required of a witness?
Righto.
I thought the gentleman from Baltimore, House oversight committee chairman Elijah Cummings, was a badass yesterday. Gave a helluva impromptu speech at the end. And he ran that hearing. Like a boss. 🙂