Five Books: Adam Hart-Davis’s choice of the best books on popular science

Adam Hart-Davis is an English writer, photographer, and broadcaster, known for being the presenter of several popular BBC series. In a Five Books piece (click on screenshot below), Hart-Davis lists and discusses what he sees as the five best popular-science books. According to the site,
“Adam Hart-Davis says clear simple writing is the key to an accessible science book. Selects the five books he believes offer the best introduction to Popular Science. Includes works from Darwin, Watson and Hawking.”
I’ll show his choices and give a few of his words about the book (indented) and my own take (flush left):
Micrographia, by Robert Hooke.
In 1665 he produced this extraordinary book. I have a facsimile edition here, not an original. It is big, about a foot high and nine inches wide. It is beautifully printed – there is all this old-fashioned type with the long S and so on and it contains lovely pictures. He was, luckily for us, a very good draftsman. And some of the drawings are just the same as the pages and some of them pull out to make a picture about two foot square. The most famous of all is this picture of a flea. He was almost the first person to use a microscope as a scientific instrument and he looked at things like fleas and drew wonderful pictures of them – and showed people a new world.
JAC: Haven’t read it, though I’m sure Matthew Cobb did for his book The Egg and The Sperm Race. Readers who have read it should weigh in below. It does seem an odd choice, though
Stonehenge Decoded by Gerald S. Hawkins
Well, this book was really interesting for me because it was the first popular science book I had come across. It was published in 1965 originally. I was doing my PhD at the time and this book came to me because I had just joined one of those new-fangled books clubs! I was surprised that there were science books that were readable. I had heard about treatises on the electron or whatever it is but I had never come across a book like this.
. . it was certainly quite important to me to see that science could be made popular in this way and I think it influenced me quite a lot. I think it showed a lot of people science could be written for the layman.
JAC: I’ve never heard of this book, and it’s quite dated now. Further, it was apparently chosen for sentimental reasons rather than its intrinsic merit. I’ll give this one a pass.
A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking.
Well, I actually did read it. I got stuck in Chapter Six and I then read it again recently and it is a lovely book. It is very hard because he is trying to describe very complicated things, but he has actually done a very good job. I have started on his latest book, The Grand Design, which I think is rather easier. But this book is important not just because he is stuck in a wheelchair and is a brilliant cosmologist but also because it is a really difficult subject aimed at the general reader. This sort of cosmology, looking at whether or not black holes emit radiation, is a very esoteric sort of question. It is not like Stonehenge where people ask things that we can all understand, like, if you look through this gap can you see Capella.
JAC: I really did try to read it, and, like Adam, got stuck. I never finished it, joining the ranks of those who give it the reputation of “The Least-Read Popular Science Book of All Time.” When I read a technical science book, I prepare for a long slog and make sure my brain is well oiled, but for popular science books I expect them to be easier reads, which may be a flaw in my reading style. But I found Hawking’s book tedious and not well written. I still claim that one can make cosmology intelligible without its being a slog.
The Double Helix by James D. Watson.
This is a really interesting story. The discovery of the double helix was fascinating because various people were working on it – Linus Pauling in California and Rosalind Franklin in King’s College London and she was very close. James Watson acquired her results without asking her, which I think was really bad news. And they went off and made this wild guess and they guessed right. And full marks – they were bright young men both of them – but they made a brilliant guess and the result was that they and Maurice Wilkins shared a Nobel Prize and Rosalind Franklin didn’t, which was very unfair.
JAC: Whatever you think of Watson, who has ruined his own reputation through bigoted remarks, this book belongs on the list. I think it’s the best account of a scientific discovery I’ve ever read. It’s engaging, takes you right back to Cambridge when the discovery was made, and doesn’t spare the controversy and personal animosity involved in a race for a great discovery. As for Rosalind Franklin’s work, I share the view of Matthew Cobb, who wrote a piece about the Crick/Franklin/Wilkins/Franklin controversy in the Guardian four years ago:
It is clear that, had Franklin lived, the Nobel prize committee ought to have awarded her a Nobel prize, too – her conceptual understanding of the structure of the DNA molecule and its significance was on a par with that of Watson and Crick, while her crystallographic data were as good as, if not better, than those of Wilkins. The simple expedient would have been to award Watson and Crick the prize for Physiology or Medicine, while Franklin and Watkins received the prize for Chemistry.
Sadly, Franklin had died of ovarian cancer before the prize was awarded, so she never got her medal.
Watson has written several books since this one, including books on genetics and more personal volumes along the lines of The Double Helix, but none of the latter are nearly as good as The Double Helix.
The Formation of Vegetable Mould through the Action of Worms, with Observations on their Habits by Charles Darwin.
It’s a wonderful Victorian title. Of course his most famous book is On The Origin of Species and that is actually rather hard work because he was desperately trying to persuade people of his thesis and he collected an absolute mountain of data and you had to wade through this stuff. But he was actually rather a good writer if he was able to let his hair down. His account of the Voyage of the Beagle is lovely. It is a sort of travel book full of derring-do and wonderful adventures. But I love this book about earthworms, which wasn’t published until 1896, because it just shows what a lovely naturalist he was.
JAC: Yes, this is an engaging and underappreciated book, larded with probably unintended humor and “citizen scientist” observations. It’s also short and, as Adam says, not as “hard work” as The Origin. But the place of The Origin in science, and indeed in human history, is overwhelming and secure, while Earthworms at best can be seen as instantiating Darwin’s evolutionary view that slow and tiny processes can create big changes over a long span of time. I would still say that The Origin is the one to read for the science. Remember, it was intended for the public, and was a bestseller in Darwin’s time. It’s not an easy read, to be sure, but there are parts that are wonderfully written and the “one long argument” is compelling and thrilling. If you want to read other Darwiniana, don’t forget The Voyage of the Beagle.
What else would be on my list? Well, I’ve already done a Five Books article on evolution books, which include not just The Origin but also The Blind Watchmaker, which I see as Dawkins’s best fusion of scientific exposition and lyrical writing. Those two would be on my “top five” list.
For other science books, I can’t leave out The Peregrine by J. A. Baker, which is a natural-history book—the best book on a single species ever written. The prose is ineffably moving. I quite like The Microbe Hunters by Paul de Kruif, which had a huge influence on my becoming a scientist. But I haven’t read it in years and it may be dated or I might have outgrown it. I prefer to leave it unread in my dotage.
Carl Sagan’s The Dragons of Eden must be considered, as well as The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark and The Varieties of Scientific Experience: A Personal View of the Search for God. Stephen Jay Gould’s books are in the second rank, though I think his books of essays, especially the early ones, should be considered.
I haven’t been overly impressed by more recent science books, and can’t think of one written in the last 15 years that excited me enough to even consider it for the “top five.”
Readers, of course, are welcome and invited to suggest their favorite popular science books.
I can understand why “How to Tame a Fox (and Build a Dog)” doesn’t make the science cut, or even popular science, but it’s accessible journalism *about* science and does get evolution deniers thinking.
My five picks:
The Beginning of Infinity, by David Deutsch
The Fabric of the Cosmos, by Brian Greene
The Vital Question, by Nick Lane
The Extended Phenotype, by Richard Dawkins
How the Mind Works, by Steven Pinker
Greene’s book discusses many of the same issues as A Brief History of Time and is generally much more vivid and readable, so I recommend it if you found the latter too dry.
Read all of those and I second you on each. I was thinking about Brian Greene when I read the OP. In fairness Stephen Hawking was breaking new ground in science writing and the popular cosmology genre has evolved considerably since then.
I’d recommend Leonard Susskind’s The Theoretical Minimum books because they are pretty much the only pop science books that not only delve into the maths but absolutely revels in it.
I love books that combine science, history, and personal travel memoir. By those criteria, “The Song of the Dodo” by David Quammen is perhaps my all time favorite popular science book. It’s been a long time since I read it, but I think Jacque Monod’s “Chance and Necessity” also deserves mention. He describes it as “An Essay on the Natural Philosophy of Modern Biology”. I also agree with all of the titles mentioned above, although I think the fox one is the weakest. Now I’ll watch to see if someone posts a book I haven’t yet read.
Spillover is very good apart from the chapter on the origin of AIDS when Quammen starts channeling Steinbeck’s The Pearl by way of Joseph Conrad.
Your first sentence: Yes! (See The Voyage of the Beagle.)
I also very much enjoyed that book. Another book I enjoyed that combines similar elements was Wade Davis, One River.
As I’ve mentioned here before that I think Ancestors Tale is the best of Dawkins popular evolution books although Selfish Gene and Blind Watchmaker are also good (Extended Phenotype is a bit more technical, less “popular science”)
I enjoyed both WEIT and Shubin’s Your Inner Fish – both of which our host has a passing knowledge, but is reticent to mention. I thought that both were better than Dawkins “Greatest Show on Earth”, that came out around the same time.
I also like some of the popular physics stuff, which makes me at least think I can nearly understand what’s happening. Max Tegmark (our Mathematical Universe and Life 3.0) is reasonably accessible to those of us whose physics sort of ran out in college.
From a non-scientist, Bill Bryson’s Brief History of Almost Everything is also worth a look.
I agree on The Ancestor’s Tale. I love that book. I’ve read it twice so far.
Anything by Bill Bryson. I’ve read all of his books, I think. All of his memoir volumes are good.
On subjects, my favorites of his are (in order):
1. At Home
2. Shakespeare
3. Brief History of Everything
I also found WEIT better than The Greatest Show on Earth.
Also, slightly off topic:
Evolution’s Captain – Nichols
The story of Robert Fitzroy, who was the Captain of the Beagle, and brought Darwin along in order to have an educated man to talk to. Deeply religious and was horrified after the fact by the consequences of his actions. Certifiably mad (at least by the end of his life)…but I repeat myself.
Interesting guy, purchasing experimental technology from his own pocket (such as lightning conductors for the ship) that the Admiralty would not pay for.
I heartily concur with the Sagan volumes, which I keep returning to if for the sake of sanity alone. The books that otherwise first come to mind are ones that I recognize as having influenced me decades ago, such as George Gamow’s One, Two, Three … Infinity; Isaac Asimov’s The Universe, and Understanding Physics (not that I understand physics); and the collections of Martin Gardner’s Mathematical Games articles from Scientific American (which took very broad interpretations on the meanings of both “mathematical” and “games”.)
I know this is stretching the “science” condition here, but I also want to toss in G. H. Hardy’s A Mathematician’s Apology.
I would definitely include David Quammen’s early collections of essays The Flight of the Iguana and Natural Acts, both subtitled “A Sidelong View of Science and Nature.” His later, book-length, efforts, including The Reluctant Mr. Darwin, are disappointing by comparison. Quammen is essentially a hundred-yard-dash man, not a long distance runner.
Also, though it may be more history than science, Arthur Koestler’s The Sleepwalkers: A History of Man’s Changing Vision of the Universe remains something of an underappreciated masterpiece.
I loved The Reluctant Mr. Darwin.
I also like those older books.
Quammne was a writer for Outside magazine in its heyday. It had superb writing in the day: Quammen (his regular column was “Natural Acts”), Krakauer, John Jerome, Sebastien Junger, Tim Cahill …
Silent Spring by Rachel Carson. I have not read it, but I would wager it is up there in importance at least.
Just finished The Eighth Day of Creation by Horace Judson. I enjoyed it and thought it was well written and understandable by a layman if you pay attention. I learned a lot though I missed a lot also. It is not a new book but still interesting.
Yes, an excellent book that covers the early history of molecular biology while doing a good job with the science. Indeed, I would argue that, because of the historical content, being an older book should not matter.
Here are my top five, in no particular order:
1. The Immense Journey, by Loren Eiseley
Eiseley’s books have some of the best prose that you will find in non-fiction writing. He was able to convey a sense of wonder and appreciation of nature that few books come close to today.
2. The Lives of a Cell: Notes of a Biology Watcher, by Lewis Thomas
This is another book that conveys a sense of wonder at the beauty of nature.
3. The Planiverse, by A. K. Dewdney
This is a more obscure title, but is well worth tracking down. This book was clearly inspired by Flatland and describes life in a two dimensional world. The author worked out how to solve many engineering problems in a 2D world.
4. Quantum Reality, by Nick Herbert
This book provides an overview of the different interpretations of quantum mechanics at a level accessible to the layperson.
5. Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman!: Adventures of a Curious Character, by Richard Feynman
No explanation needed here.
I probably would have added a Feynman book like this one, but I don’t think they fall under the rubric “popular science” so much as “autobiography.”
+1 Many of my favorites fall under: Memoir, autobiography, biography, history, travel, etc.
The Character of Physicsl Law is a classic by Feynman, and is also a YT lecture series. Six Easy Pieces is also a great popular treatment of select physics topics by Feynman.
The Man Who Loved Only Numbers is a biography of the famous mathematician Paul Erdős written by Paul Hoffman.
Easy read and great anecdotes.
Sean Carroll’s ‘The Big Picture’ and all of Stephen Pinker’s masterful works, of course. Lawrence Krauss ‘A universe from Nothing’, Richard Dawkins body of work…the list is large.
rz
Pinker’s two volumes on language are my favourite popular science books. While not as ‘important’ as The Blank State or his latest epics on civilisation they are a total joy.
The Sense of Style is also very good, I think. Very interesting and useful, and a fun read as well.
For popular physics, I like Brian Greene (especially The Elegant Universe) and Michio Kaku.
What are some good non-outdated climate science books? I have The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History to read, but I’m looking for others.
Hullo, it is the other ‘me’.
I mainly read books on evolution, and semi-recent favorites would be…
1. Lucy by Donald Johanson. Here he recounts the discovery of ‘Lucy’, the fossil of Australopithecus afarensis.
2. Darwin’s Dreampond by Tijs Goldschmidt. This is the story about the amazing adaptations of the African cichlid fishes, and the scientists who study them, and the local Africans who depend on them for fishing. They are under severe pressure from overfishing and invasive fish (Tilapia), but the ending was very moving.
What I especially value about both books is that they humanize the scientists and give a window in what is involved in organizing and surviving a science expedition into remote areas.
The Stonehenge one does seem like an odd choice. I looked into its history a few yeasr back after a visit to the site. As far as i can tell, it can be summarized as i) we know where the stones came from and roughly when and ii) we know virtually nothing else for certain (purpose, etc.)
Hi Jerry,
I completely agree with you on Darwin: Read On the Origin … and The Voyage of the Beagle which is a classic of travel writing.
I did not find On the Origin … hard at all. I found it lovely and entirely persuasive. The version I read was the Everyman’s Library edition (I won it); and I recommend that edition.
It is the First Edition text with some bits of the later editions that don’t subtract from the original. It also has an author’s timeline and a nice introduction by Richard Dawkins. Highest recommendation.
I also love:
Michael Pollan’s most recent, How to Change Your Mind (Is this really science? Maybe not.)
The Emperor of All Maladies Mukherjee
At the Water’s Edge Carl Zimmer
Parasite Rex Carl Zimmer
Why We Get Sick Nesse, Williams
The Third Chimpanzee Diamond
Your Inner Fish Shubin
Genome Ridley
Silent Spring Carson
The Varieties … by Sagan – excellent
Unweaving the Rainbow by Dawkins (a mix of subjects)
The Selfish Gene by Dawkins (mafde me understand the gene-centered view of evolution, something that can’t be un-learned.
I thoroughly enjoyed Life’s Greatest Secret: The Race to Crack the Genetic Code by Matthew Cobb.
And let’s not forget WEIT which I have read three times now and keep getting more from and which I recommend widely. I’ve even sent copies to my governmental representatives!
I love Mark Kulansky’s books, like Salt, Paper, and Cod; but they are history.
OK, I’ll stop now.
slight html fail there …
… and I own that copy of OTOOS, I did not win it. 😦
Another vote for Neil Shubin’s book about our inner fish – really interesting and well written.
Also enjoyed “Here be Dragons” – a fascinating book on biogeography by Dennis McCarthy.
Double Helix: I second that!
McPhee: Basin and Range, and Assembling California (or the whole trilogy Annals of a Former World). The best non-fiction/science writer of them all, IMO. Read anything by him!
Feynman: The Character if Physical Law (also a YT lecture series), Six Easy Pieces – and Six Not So Easy Pieces, if you’re up for the challenge.
Dawkins: The Selfish Gene
Greene: The Elegant Universe
Kruif: The Microbe Hunters (old fashioned, but charming in how it captures old-timey science).
I almost forgot: Cosmos by Sagan, still one of the most powerful books on the wonder of cosmology and our place in it.
Yes! McPhee on almost anything.
Oranges is on of my favorite books. A master stroke of concise nf writing.
I enthusiastically endorse many of the excellent choices above, especially all the Dawkinses, Sagans and Pinkers, plus of course WEIT, and Nick Lane’s books.
In addition, a personal favourite is Peter Atkins’ ‘Galileo’s Finger’, a witty and concise account of ten key components of science, from arithmetic to evolution. Finally, a shout-out for D’Arcy Thompson’s ‘On Growth and Form’, not so much for its science, which has largely been superseded, but for its wonderful, elegant prose.
I thought Sean B. Carroll’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful was fascinating, eye-opening, and not difficult.