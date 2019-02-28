Five Books: Adam Hart-Davis’s choice of the best books on popular science

Adam Hart-Davis is an English writer, photographer, and broadcaster, known for being the presenter of several popular BBC series. In a Five Books piece (click on screenshot below), Hart-Davis lists and discusses what he sees as the five best popular-science books. According to the site,

“Adam Hart-Davis says clear simple writing is the key to an accessible science book. Selects the five books he believes offer the best introduction to Popular Science. Includes works from Darwin, Watson and Hawking.”

I’ll show his choices and give a few of his words about the book (indented) and my own take (flush left):

Micrographia, by Robert Hooke.

In 1665 he produced this extraordinary book. I have a facsimile edition here, not an original. It is big, about a foot high and nine inches wide. It is beautifully printed – there is all this old-fashioned type with the long S and so on and it contains lovely pictures. He was, luckily for us, a very good draftsman. And some of the drawings are just the same as the pages and some of them pull out to make a picture about two foot square. The most famous of all is this picture of a flea. He was almost the first person to use a microscope as a scientific instrument and he looked at things like fleas and drew wonderful pictures of them – and showed people a new world.

JAC: Haven’t read it, though I’m sure Matthew Cobb did for his book The Egg and The Sperm Race. Readers who have read it should weigh in below. It does seem an odd choice, though

Stonehenge Decoded by Gerald S. Hawkins

Well, this book was really interesting for me because it was the first popular science book I had come across. It was published in 1965 originally. I was doing my PhD at the time and this book came to me because I had just joined one of those new-fangled books clubs! I was surprised that there were science books that were readable. I had heard about treatises on the electron or whatever it is but I had never come across a book like this. . . it was certainly quite important to me to see that science could be made popular in this way and I think it influenced me quite a lot. I think it showed a lot of people science could be written for the layman.

JAC: I’ve never heard of this book, and it’s quite dated now. Further, it was apparently chosen for sentimental reasons rather than its intrinsic merit. I’ll give this one a pass.

A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking.

Well, I actually did read it. I got stuck in Chapter Six and I then read it again recently and it is a lovely book. It is very hard because he is trying to describe very complicated things, but he has actually done a very good job. I have started on his latest book, The Grand Design, which I think is rather easier. But this book is important not just because he is stuck in a wheelchair and is a brilliant cosmologist but also because it is a really difficult subject aimed at the general reader. This sort of cosmology, looking at whether or not black holes emit radiation, is a very esoteric sort of question. It is not like Stonehenge where people ask things that we can all understand, like, if you look through this gap can you see Capella.

JAC: I really did try to read it, and, like Adam, got stuck. I never finished it, joining the ranks of those who give it the reputation of “The Least-Read Popular Science Book of All Time.” When I read a technical science book, I prepare for a long slog and make sure my brain is well oiled, but for popular science books I expect them to be easier reads, which may be a flaw in my reading style. But I found Hawking’s book tedious and not well written. I still claim that one can make cosmology intelligible without its being a slog.

The Double Helix by James D. Watson.

This is a really interesting story. The discovery of the double helix was fascinating because various people were working on it – Linus Pauling in California and Rosalind Franklin in King’s College London and she was very close. James Watson acquired her results without asking her, which I think was really bad news. And they went off and made this wild guess and they guessed right. And full marks – they were bright young men both of them – but they made a brilliant guess and the result was that they and Maurice Wilkins shared a Nobel Prize and Rosalind Franklin didn’t, which was very unfair.

JAC: Whatever you think of Watson, who has ruined his own reputation through bigoted remarks, this book belongs on the list. I think it’s the best account of a scientific discovery I’ve ever read. It’s engaging, takes you right back to Cambridge when the discovery was made, and doesn’t spare the controversy and personal animosity involved in a race for a great discovery. As for Rosalind Franklin’s work, I share the view of Matthew Cobb, who wrote a piece about the Crick/Franklin/Wilkins/Franklin controversy in the Guardian four years ago:

It is clear that, had Franklin lived, the Nobel prize committee ought to have awarded her a Nobel prize, too – her conceptual understanding of the structure of the DNA molecule and its significance was on a par with that of Watson and Crick, while her crystallographic data were as good as, if not better, than those of Wilkins. The simple expedient would have been to award Watson and Crick the prize for Physiology or Medicine, while Franklin and Watkins received the prize for Chemistry.

Sadly, Franklin had died of ovarian cancer before the prize was awarded, so she never got her medal.

Watson has written several books since this one, including books on genetics and more personal volumes along the lines of The Double Helix, but none of the latter are nearly as good as The Double Helix.

The Formation of Vegetable Mould through the Action of Worms, with Observations on their Habits by Charles Darwin.

It’s a wonderful Victorian title. Of course his most famous book is On The Origin of Species and that is actually rather hard work because he was desperately trying to persuade people of his thesis and he collected an absolute mountain of data and you had to wade through this stuff. But he was actually rather a good writer if he was able to let his hair down. His account of the Voyage of the Beagle is lovely. It is a sort of travel book full of derring-do and wonderful adventures. But I love this book about earthworms, which wasn’t published until 1896, because it just shows what a lovely naturalist he was.

JAC: Yes, this is an engaging and underappreciated book, larded with probably unintended humor and “citizen scientist” observations. It’s also short and, as Adam says, not as “hard work” as The Origin. But the place of The Origin in science, and indeed in human history, is overwhelming and secure, while Earthworms at best can be seen as instantiating Darwin’s evolutionary view that slow and tiny processes can create big changes over a long span of time. I would still say that The Origin is the one to read for the science. Remember, it was intended for the public, and was a bestseller in Darwin’s time. It’s not an easy read, to be sure, but there are parts that are wonderfully written and the “one long argument” is compelling and thrilling. If you want to read other Darwiniana, don’t forget The Voyage of the Beagle.

What else would be on my list? Well, I’ve already done a Five Books article on evolution books, which include not just The Origin but also The Blind Watchmaker, which I see as Dawkins’s best fusion of scientific exposition and lyrical writing. Those two would be on my “top five” list.

For other science books, I can’t leave out The Peregrine by J. A. Baker, which is a natural-history book—the best book on a single species ever written. The prose is ineffably moving. I quite like The Microbe Hunters by Paul de Kruif, which had a huge influence on my becoming a scientist. But I haven’t read it in years and it may be dated or I might have outgrown it. I prefer to leave it unread in my dotage.

Carl Sagan’s The Dragons of Eden must be considered, as well as The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark and The Varieties of Scientific Experience: A Personal View of the Search for God. Stephen Jay Gould’s books are in the second rank, though I think his books of essays, especially the early ones, should be considered.

I haven’t been overly impressed by more recent science books, and can’t think of one written in the last 15 years that excited me enough to even consider it for the “top five.”

Readers, of course, are welcome and invited to suggest their favorite popular science books.