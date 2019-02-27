Michael Cohen testifies

I’m watching Michael Cohen’s live testimony before the House of Representatives, and you can follow it, along with commentary, at the New York Times site. What he has to say is chilling, and it’s not over yet.

I can tell the party of any Representative questioning Cohen simply by the loudness of their voices (the Republicans are yelling at him), and whether they accuse him of being a career liar who can’t be believed now. (This is not a good tactic for the Republicans, as his assertions can be checked.) They also accuse him of saying things simply so he can make money be writing a book or selling movie rights. It’s the last ploy of a party desperate to shore up a crumbling President.

Cohen has even more to lose by lying now, as this is not a plea deal. What he’s saying, and it makes Trump look even worse than we thought possible (and that’s hard to do!), sounds credible to me.

The truth will out, and maybe Trump will too. Our president is a delusional maniac, a liar, and an incompetent at governing, and, though few readers think he’ll be removed, I have my fingers crossed.