Michael Cohen testifies

I’m watching Michael Cohen’s live testimony before the House of Representatives, and you can follow it, along with commentary, at the New York Times site. What he has to say is chilling, and it’s not over yet.
I can tell the party of any Representative questioning Cohen simply by the loudness of their voices (the Republicans are yelling at him), and whether they accuse him of being a career liar who can’t be believed now. (This is not a good tactic for the Republicans, as his assertions can be checked.) They also accuse him of saying things simply so he can make money be writing a book or selling movie rights. It’s the last ploy of a party desperate to shore up a crumbling President.
Cohen has even more to lose by lying now, as this is not a plea deal. What he’s saying, and it makes Trump look even worse than we thought possible (and that’s hard to do!), sounds credible to me.
The truth will out, and maybe Trump will too. Our president is a delusional maniac, a liar, and an incompetent at governing, and, though few readers think he’ll be removed, I have my fingers crossed.
I don’t think this will sink Trump. The GOP continues to cover for him – they won’t do the right thing like they did in the 70s with Nixon. The level of cowardice is astounding – remember this is the party has no problem denying climate science and kowtowing to the gun lobby.
Cowardice and hypocrisy, though with occasional, perhaps accidental honesty. At least one republican admitted that they would have raged against Obama had he declared a national emergency like tRump did, of course this chickenhawk still voted the party line against the dems trying to terminate tRump’s wall. I don’t believe there is ANYTHING tRump could do or be guilty of that would result in his party’s revolt against him. Not one damn thing.
Christopher – sadly, I have thought this for a long time. It’s hard to count the breathless editorials and opinion pieces that have proclaimed that “this will be Trump’s undoing”, and of course, it has not come to pass. Washington is full of prevaricators and flat-out liars, and Trump is simply the best of the best.
At this point, it’s not at all clear where things are headed – a bit like when John Dean testified to the Watergate Committee in the summer of 1973. Two things to remember, however. First, Dean was a much better and smarter lawyer than Cohen. Second, his testimony was ultimately validated by the Nixon tapes.
Part of me wants to see Trump gone ASAP, but another part says let’s try to hold on for two more years (and unite behind whomever the Democrats end up nominating), thus avoiding the nightmare of a Pence presidency. He’s a full bore homophobe and creationist who was rescued by Trump from a failing governorship in Indiana.
Testimony bottom line: Trump is a lying, conniving racist cheater.
But everyone already knows that.
Indeed. I’m surprised this even made the news.
That Cohen is a witness to and can document Trump’s criminality, especially while POTUS, is what made the news.
But her emails!
+999999999999999999
I caught a few bits of Cohen’s testimony on the radio, and all that strikes me is the following. Trump’s phony inflation of asset evaluations, almost certainly involving bank fraud, is no surprise! It is all of a piece with Trump University, the Trump Foundation, and all the rest. Everyone, especially in NYC, has known for decades that Trump is precisely this kind of con man, as Mitt Romney accurately put it. This is why writers of “The Simpsons” cartoon show could joke about it 19 years ago. What is astonishing is, well, everything that has happened since the GOP nominated this bunco artist for the presidency.
Many years ago, I was active in a political campaign that was, it turns out, way ahead of its time. We were running for a state office, and described our candidate as a Warren G. Harding Republican. At the time, plans for a new “domed” stadium were just a gleam in the eyes of developers, so we proposed to name it the Teapot Dome Stadium.
Seriously, your candidate was a “Warren G. Harding Republican,” and you were proud of this?
Cohen provides documented proof of the payoffs to Stormy Daniels and the fact that Trump lied about all of that. They are not allowed to talk specifically about the Russia thing, that is to be in closed session.
Most of the Republicans on committee continue to play cover for Trump and act like complete idiots. Pretty disgusting performance by them as grown men act as 4 year old babies.
Cohen also was witness to the telephone call that Trump got from Roger Stone regarding the drop of Emails thought Wikileaks.
The Republicans have spent all their time discrediting Cohen. We all know that Cohen has been a despicable person, not only what he did for Trump, but his activities as a tax evader. There is nothing new here. The question of importance is whether Cohen is lying now. Cohen has no motivation to lie. If he does so, he can get additional prison time. So, I believe him.
Several legal commentators have pointed out that if only people who never lied before were allowed to testify, many criminals, particularly in organized crime, would never be convicted because the testimony against them would be offered by liars.
It is my opinion that in the coming months more evidence will come to light about the nefarious activities of Trump’s business.
I think the Mueller report will be coming soon but we do not know how well it will travel. It goes to the Attorney General who has said he may edit or whatever and then decide what goes on to the congress and or the people. At the same time the congress may attempt to overrule the Attorney General and subpoena the report. So it looks like there may be a fight on this.
Meanwhile many parts of this investigation will be carried on by other offices of the federal investigation. I believe the southern district of New York are the ones working the money payoffs to the ladies. Some think they may attempt action on Trump? I should also say that Trump Jr. and the Financial guy will be in trouble over the payoffs because they signed some of the checks.
Republicans are also telling everyone exactly what kind of people Trump surrounds himself with and employs.
Liars and crooks.
Agree. I have been only in US (Chicago City) for the last 45 years, but have not seen Republican Party going so low. I mostly voted democrats even though I gave up any party affiliation since 1987 after Chicago Democrats and Republicans united to defeat Mayor candidate Harold Washington in 1983 and 1987 because he was more independent and black. Corrupt former big mayor made Chicago Elections non partisan to appease Chicago big money Republicans to escape Democrat Label. 50% of Chicago Aldermen did time as criminals and so Democrat/Republican Governors.
Bapu
The only Republican member of the committee who’s asked Cohen a pertinent question about anything that Trump has done is Justin Amash, a Michigan libertarian and never-Trumper. The rest are looking only to foul the air.
Right. These guys are Trump’s attack dogs and are out for blood. The latest polls show that 80+ percent of the GOP are more enamored of Trump than ever. The GOP is now a putrescent shell of its former self.
Cohen is a proven serial liar. His modus operandi since cooperating with Mueller is to dish as much dirt as possible on Trump. This has all the elements of a show trial with precious little concrete evidence to go along with the allegations and expectations. The timing of this farce is also highly suspect as it coincides with very important peace talks with North Korea.
Just like all of the other countless “bombshells” that were supposed to destroy Trump for the last couple of years this will turn out to be another case of Lucy yanking the football away from Charlie Brown.
You really should put the cool-aid down for a few minutes. How many crooks do you think are in jail because of testimony from proven liars. Just all them, that’s all. You should save those republican talking points for TV.
I think you meant “Kool-Aid”. It’s funny you should invoke that for someone who’s just making judgments based on evidence. Aren’t you getting a little tired of the endless talks of “the walls are closing in” for Donald Trump only to see no such thing happen? Cohen just repudiated the idiotic Buzzfeed story about Trump directing him to lie to Congress. That was supposed to be a huge damaging bombshell several weeks ago, remember? It seems to me you’ve been drinking the Kool-Aid for two years but ignoring the bitter aftertaste when you’re proven wrong.
If it feels like you are being picked on here, don’t worry about it, you are. You can only support the guilty so long and time catches up to us all. Trump would be going to jail already if he was not sitting in the chair the Russians help him with. Most of the people who worked for Trump are going to jail and you will continue to hang in there with all that loyalty that makes no sense. Maybe you will get a pardon?
Yikes. Now I’m going to jail as a Russian conspirator? Is my name in the envelope you hold within your hand?
“very important peace talks with North Korea.”
So much for ANY credibility you had.
So it’s your view that denuclearization peace talks with NK are notimportant?
Not as important that the POTUS is a criminal thug.
Not to mention that he’s an incompetent boob who couldn’t negotiate a deal for a box of Girl Scout cookies without propositioning and/or groping the seller.
TDS
Tiny Dick Syndrome – yes, that’s one reason he goes for the underage girls.
You angling for a spot in the White House communication shop, dude? ‘Cause they’re always looking for someone willing to defend the indefensible, another Kellyanne or Huckabee-Sanders or that giddy geek, Hogan Gidley.
Your statement above is demonstrably false — Cohen had four or five opportunities in his testimony so far to take a free, cheap shot at Trump regarding other misconduct, yet on each occasion he desisted. That’s usually among the most telling indicia of veracity.
Is there a single FACT that he’s testified to that you can dispute with evidence?
First, let me point out that jibes like “you should put the cool-aid (sic) down” and “You angling for a spot in the White House communication shop, dude?” are in themselves extremely tired tropes from your political camp so I don’t think they’re quite the zingers you intend them to be.
Second, my statement is not false. But you’re being so unspecific that it’s impossible to answer you.
Let’s all lay off of the one-on-one fights, shall we? And remember that people should not dominate a thread, as per the Roolz.
OK, let’s break it down, rustybrown:
– Is there anything in Cohen’s testimony regarding the Stormy Daniels’s hush-money payment you dispute?
– Is there anything in Cohen’s testimony regarding National Enquirer‘s catch-&-kill of (and Trump’s effort immediately before the election to purchase) Karen McDougal’s story that you dispute?
– Is there anything in Michael Cohen’s testimony regarding Trump’s negotiations over a Trump Tower Moscow deal from 2015 through the summer of 2016 that you dispute?
While we’re at it:
– Do you dispute that Russian military intelligence hacked into the computers of the DNC and John Podesta, and disseminated the information so hacked through Wikileaks, to assist Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election?
– Do you dispute that Russian military intelligence conducted an active measures/malign influence internet campaign (as alleged in this indictment brought by the Special Counsel’s office) to help Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign?
And, finally:
– Do you dispute that Donald Trump repeatedly LIED about each of the above matters during and since his 2016 presidential campaign?
While the articles for impeachment of Nixon were being drawn up, there were various public statements by Democrats and Republicans that ring true today. This from Wikipedia:
Democratic Representative Walter Flowers of Alabama: “I felt that if we didn’t impeach, we’d just ingrain and stamp in our highest office a standard of conduct that’s just unacceptable… This is something we just cannot walk away from. It happened, and now we’ve got to deal with it.”
Republican Representative M. Caldwell Butler of Virginia: “For years we Republicans have campaigned against corruption and misconduct. … But Watergate is our shame.”
Republican Representative Lawrence Hogan of Maryland: “After reading the transcripts, it was sobering: the number of untruths, the deception and the immoral attitudes. By any standard of proof demanded, we had to bind him over for trial and removal by the Senate.”
I like this one. Representative Charles Rangel from New York: “Some say this is a sad day in America’s history. I think it could perhaps be one of our brightest days. It could be really a test of the strength of our Constitution, because what I think it means to most Americans is that when this or any other President violates his sacred oath of office, the people are not left helpless.”
The Democrats were too polite to point out that in terms of the number of documented lies, Trump is more than an order of magnitude ahead of Cohen. So I guess we should doubt the biggest liar the most to be fair.
Cohen testified he’s never been to Prague.
BUT THE BOOK DEALS! WHAT ABOUT THE BOOK DEALS?! PLEASE! SOMEBODY! THE BOOK DEALS!
Let’s see if my gravatar has reappeared…
The GOP trying to discredit Cohen is meant for the general public. No one can prosecute anything based solely on Cohen’s testimony as he is now a convicted liar. From a practical point of view, Cohen is only good for leads that can be followed up and independently corroborated, as well as juicy stories that may ring true with the public regardless of his lying.
If impeachment comes down to public opinion on what we know so far, Trump is safe. Everyone except Rusty Brown already knew about his racism.
“meant for the general public.”
Well, at least for the GOP Faux News base.