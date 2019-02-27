Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ hypocrisy

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “cost,” came with the email statement, “I hate it when other people are hypocrites.”
-
« Home
-
-
-
Twitter Updates
- Teaching Evolution: Theodosius Dobzhansky: Genetics of natural populations whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/?p=258497 https://t.co/iFfDerMmjC 9 minutes ago
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Martin Knowles on Ratte steckt im Gulli fest: Ge… Mark Sturtevant on Ratte steckt im Gulli fest: Ge… Simon Hayward on Ratte steckt im Gulli fest: Ge… W.T. Effingham on Jesus ‘n’ Mo… Aneris on Ratte steckt im Gulli fest: Ge…
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
Other People ‘s Hypocrisy and Other People’s Money…And the Whole Jeehawd Gang!