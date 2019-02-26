Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, February 26, 2019, and National Pistachio Day, celebrating one of my three favorite nuts (the others are macadamia nuts and cashews).

The news of the day is the conviction in Australia (in December, but reported only now because of a gag order) of Cardinal George Pell, once the third most important official in the Vatican. He was convicted of sexually abusing two choirboys and faces up to fifty years in prison. That’s a life sentence for him. It’s a start. . . .

#BREAKING: Cardinal George Pell, Vatican treasurer and third most senior Catholic in world, found guilty of child sexual assault in Australian trial https://t.co/h6qgTZzqFh — The Guardian (@guardian) February 26, 2019

The news from February 26 is a bit thin. On this date in 1616, Galileo was banned by the Church from teaching or defending his idea that the Earth orbited the Sun. 199 years later, Napoleon Bonaparte escaped from Elba. After a hundred days of governing, he turned himself in to the British and was exiled to St. Helena, where he died in 1821. Two National Parks in the U.S. were created on this day: Grand Canyon National Park (Woodrow Wilson, 1919), and Grand Teton National Park (Calvin Coolidge, 1929).

On February 26, 1935, Adolf Hitler, in violation of the Treaty of Versailles, ordered the re-formation of the Luftwaffe: the German air force. In 1980, Egypt and Israel established diplomatic relations. On February 26, 1993, the (first) World Trade Center bombing took place as a truck bomb exploded in a below-ground parking garage, killing 6 and injuring more than a thousand. Six terrorists were convicted of the bombing, and all remain in jail.

Finally, it was on this day in 2008 that the New York Philharmonic, under the direction of Loren Maazel, performed in Pyongyang, North Korea (a first and probably a last). Here they are performing Arirang, a traditional (and lovely) Korean folk song (you can see a traditional Korean version, complete with singers, here).

Notables born on this day include Victor Hugo (1802), Honoré Daumier (1808), Levi Strauss (1829), Buffalo Bill (1846), William Frawley (1887), Wallace Fard Muhammad (1893), Jackie Gleason (1916), Theodore Sturgeon (1918), Fats Domino (1928), and Johnny Cash (1932).

Wallace Fard, who took the name Muhammad, was the founder of the Nation of Islam. His origins and fate are unclear; he may have been white, and he disappeared for good in 1934. Here’s a photo:

Those who took the Dirt Nap on February 26 include Harry Lauder (1950), jazz trumpeter Roy Eldridge (1989), and Judge Joseph Wapner (2017). This Eldridge performance, “After You’ve Gone” (1944) is one of my absolute favorite jazz performances.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is considering her outdoor options:

A: Are you going to the river with us? Hili: I’m just considering diverse options.

In Polish:

Ja; Idziesz z nami nad rzekę?

Hili: Właśnie rozważam różne opcje.

A cartoon found on Facebook (and yes, versions of “The Scream” were stolen twice).

And another:

A tweet from Heather Hastie showing a rogue windmill:

And from reader Barry a rogue kingfisher, oblivious to rules. Be sure to watch the whole clip:

Tweets from Matthew: This first one shows baby Matthew himself demonstrating insight learning: getting the dog’s milk (which Matthew wanted to drink) using a tool. “Insight learning” is figuring out something in an “aha” moment.

Wasn’t he cute?

For no reason, here's a slide from a lecture I used to give, illustrating insight learning in a young child (me). I was attached by a leash in the yard (lorries were manoeuvring there), but wanted to get the dog's milk bowl, which I was not allowed to touch. pic.twitter.com/stYJxK97Yw — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) February 25, 2019

The winds have been fierce in the Midwest and Northeast, and here’s what they did to the frozen Niagara River:

Ice Tsunami! 60 mph winds blow huge chunks of ice in a wave along the Niagara River. 🌊❄️#MondayMotivation #Weather #ExtremeWeather pic.twitter.com/vBEffnBrnf — Tom Hall ☘ (@TomHall) February 25, 2019

I’ve seen a lot of flies in my time, but never one this large! Note that adult timber flies don’t feed, and thus live only a short time.

#insectoftheday Look what we found in Costa Rica. Timber flies are the biggest flies on the planet and you don't see them very often. We enlisted @nachofunnell to help us net this one. Go to @osaconservation and cup one in your hands (Pantophthalmus sp.) pic.twitter.com/bF85XKdFtx — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) February 25, 2019

This is amazing. Does the dead fish give off a chemical cue?

This is how sea snails emerge from sand to devour the body of a fish pic.twitter.com/00a2FTU2rb — How Things Work (@ThingsWork) February 25, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Now this is a classy restaurant!

Grabbing breakfast at Florida’s classiest diner.🥓☕️🌴 pic.twitter.com/suWzj9J7Je — Henry (@HMSPitts) February 25, 2019

As the government said, “from Friday when the order comes into effect, being a member, or inviting support for Hizballah, Ansaroul Islam and JNIM will be a criminal offence, carrying a sentence of up to 10 years’ imprisonment.”

Today I’ve announced the banning of three groups – including Hizballah. We will continue to outlaw terrorist organisations that threaten our safety & securityhttps://t.co/KMuYXmmu39 — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) February 25, 2019

This kitten is so ugly that it’s adorable (sent by Grania and reader Barry):

Say something about this Sphynx Kitten 😍 pic.twitter.com/T9nOGUwncj — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 24, 2019

I just want to hug these little fuzzballs:

RT if you've never seen a sleeping penguins before! pic.twitter.com/UL8R5BEB9q — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 25, 2019