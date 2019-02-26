Today we’ll have the last wildlife photos until Sunday for, as I said, posting will be light until then. This batch comes from reader Saloni Rose, an evolutionary biology and neurobiology student at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (ISER) in Mohali, India, near Chandigarh. (See her website, Obscurum per Obscurius.) Although I visited that department about a year ago, I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting her. Herewith her lovely bird photos, with her captions indented:
One of my favourite courses at IISER Mohali was a course on Ecology. We learnt to identify different bird species, estimate plant biodiversity and observe animal behaviour. I remember the days where my friends and I would take our bird books and binoculars around campus and gasp in excitement every time we saw an exotic bird. I want to continue birding whenever I go and document them (inaturalist.org). This is my set of pictures of birds I found in my parents’ workplace (Rawatbhata, India) this week. To describe the region, it is located in the dry arid south-west part of the country.
Purple Sunbird (Cinnyris asiaticus): I found these birds constantly hovering around, drinking nectar from the flame of the woods (Ixora coccinea). Purple sunbirds are sexually dimorphic: the males have a bright metallic purple colour on their wings while the females were dull grey. The downward curving bills help them in nectar feeding.
Indian Roller (Coracias benghalensis):
Coppersmith Barbet (Psilopogon haemacephalus):
Continuing my birding adventure, I decided to go to a wetland about 20 minutes from the Anupratap colony. Wetlands in Rajasthan host several migratory birds over the winter (Check out Bharatpur). About 7:30 AM, just as the sun was rising, we reached a small waterbody surrounded by wheat fields. To my amaze, there were several exotic waterbirds including ducks, ibises, kingfishers and cranes. Ducks, in particular, were very docile, it was extremely tricky to get a close-up shot. Here are some photos!!
We saw a group of Sarus Cranes land on the other end of the waterbody. Sarus Cranes are the tallest of all flying birds, growing as tall as 1.8m. Their numbers are drastically decreasing due to habitat loss and they are declared “Globally Vulnerable” by IUCN. Their scientific name is Antigone antigone. Antigone (Greek mythology) was Oedipus’s daughter who hanged herself. The bare red neck of Saras Crane symbolises her death by hanging.
Pied Kingfisher (Ceryle rudis). The Pied Kingfisher has a cool hunting strategy: they hover over water at one place, circling around before vertically diving in!!
White throated Kingfisher (Halcyon smyrnensis):
Ruddy Shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea):
Lesser Whistling Duck (Dendrocygna javanica):
