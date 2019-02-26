One of my favourite courses at IISER Mohali was a course on Ecology. We learnt to identify different bird species, estimate plant biodiversity and observe animal behaviour. I remember the days where my friends and I would take our bird books and binoculars around campus and gasp in excitement every time we saw an exotic bird. I want to continue birding whenever I go and document them (inaturalist.org). This is my set of pictures of birds I found in my parents’ workplace (Rawatbhata, India) this week. To describe the region, it is located in the dry arid south-west part of the country.

Purple Sunbird (Cinnyris asiaticus): I found these birds constantly hovering around, drinking nectar from the flame of the woods (Ixora coccinea). Purple sunbirds are sexually dimorphic: the males have a bright metallic purple colour on their wings while the females were dull grey. The downward curving bills help them in nectar feeding.