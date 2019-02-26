Macron declares that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism

Criticism of Israel, its leadership and its politics, whether misguided or not, is not generally anti-Semitic. Hatred of Jews (beyond criticism of their religion) is anti-Semitic, and so, I maintain, is anti-Zionism, which I take to be denial of the right of Israel to exist. Whatever you think about the UN vote in 1947 to establish Israel, it’s here and is a recognized country. To single it out, among all countries of the world, as a country that should disappear, is palpable anti-Semitism. And that is the goal of the BDS movement, as well as those “one-staters” like Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who know full well what would happen if they try to amalgamate Palestine and Israel. If you think that Palestinians can live in harmony with the Jews they despise in a single state, you’re delusional. That’s why I and many others favor a two-state solution, distant as that now may be.
French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported by the Torygraph, is at least smart enough to recognize this (click on screenshot):
An excerpt:
France is to recognise anti-Zionism, the denial of the state of Israel, as a form of anti-Semitism in response to a surge in acts against Jews not seen “since the Second World War”.
Emmanuel Macron, the French president, also promised new legislation in May to fight hate speech on the Internet, which could see platforms such as Facebook and Twitter fined for every minute they fail to take down racist or violent content.
While stopping short of calling for new legislation, the President said the working definition of anti-Semitism drawn up by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance would help guide police forces, magistrates and teachers in their daily work.
That definition stipulates that anti-Semitism can take the form of “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavour”.
“Anti-Zionism is one of the modern forms of anti-Semitism,” said Mr Macron. “Behind the negation of Israel’s existence, what is hiding is the hatred of Jews.” Such guidelines in no way infringed on people’s right to criticise to the Israeli government and its policies, he said.
Mr Macron also said that his party would introduce a bill in parliament in May to force social media to withdraw hate speech posted online and use all available means to identify the authors “as quickly as possible.”
Now I don’t agree with these “hate speech” laws; I don’t think it should be a crime to call for the dissolution of Israel, or even the destruction of the Jews, which, of course, Palestinian state media does regularly. That’s freedom of speech. But I personally deem those who support the BDS movement, those who want a one-state solution, or those who cry “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, as Jew haters. That also goes for those who call Israel an “apartheid state” without recognizing that the Palestinian territories are real apartheid states.
Anti-semitism has gone under a number of rubrics in its long life, and this is merely the latest.
In view of what is now going on with internet platforms and has been shown to go on in the recent past, we need to take a different and informed view of an unregulated internet. The damage done to interrupt free elections here and throughout Europe demands change.
I have just started reading the book, Zucked, by Roger McNamee, which concentrates on Face Book but I am learning something on nearly every page. The problems with internet platforms extend far beyond addiction. They also pollute the public square by empowering negative voices at the expense of positive ones. The digital war played against the Jews is no different and it all happens on your little devices.
Is “criticism of Jews” anti-semitic? I think insulting and directing hatred at Jews is anti-semitic, but everyone is open to criticism. Of course, stereotyping and collective faulting is wrong.
That’s what I meant, of course, and I”ll fix it. After all, I criticize the tenets of all faiths, including Judaism.
Good for Macron, but the realisationn that anti-zionism equates to anti-semitism is not new.
As a small child I remember my late father having a discussion with some friends, where he contended that anti-zionism was just anti-semitism under another guise. I think that he more or less convinced his friends, but then, a child would tend to think his father carries the day. This is decades ago.
Elections have consequences, as the saying goes, and having a French president willing to denounce anti-Zionism is certainly a consequence of the bullet France dodged when Manny M stomped Marine Le Pen in France’s 2017 presidential election.
So where falls the critique that fully admits Israel’s right to exist, but also takes the historical view that the movement to establish Israel was misguided, with a wish that Israel had not been formed.
FWIW this view does not appear to be uncommon among Jews, at least in my circle.
There is also nothing about this view that limits the critique to Israel. There are a number of countries we’d rather not been formed, but now that they are here we do not aim to eliminate (e.g. North Korea, some would say the United States).
So is it anti-Zionist to hold such a view, and thus anti-Semitic?
I don’t see this as anti-Semitic.
I do see it as antisemitic. It means refusing the Jewish nation the right to self-determination and sentencing this nation to continued persecution and exile.
Of course, I know that some Jews are harbouring this view. But I judge an opinion according to it’s own merits, not according to the ethnic origins of persons who support it. The person may or may not be antisimitic. The view, which on the one hand undermines the validity of existing state and on the other puts persecution of a people over their own state where they can defened themselves, is however antisemitic. Many Polish anti-Zionists who survived WWII went to Israel because there was nowhere else for them to go. I wonder how many today’s European Jews from France, Great Britain etc., who were of the opinion that establishing Israel was a mistake, are today in Israel because this is the country they feel safer than in countries they were born and bred.
France isn’t the only place experiencing this surge in antisemitism. In the UK, antisemitic crimes have risen to new record levels in each of the last three years, and the enormous spike in antisemitism in Labour under Corbyn’s “leadership” and it’s complete refusal to address it (and Corbyn’s refusal to say anything beyond “all racism is bad”) isn’t exactly helping.
But I’m sure Corbyn doesn’t want those Jews to be able to flee to Israel, since he doesn’t seem to like the fact that it exists considering his affiliations.
“Whatever you think about the UN vote in 1947 to establish Israel,”
For those who don’t know, the UN Partition plan of 1947, was a UN General Assembly Resolution, number 181. It ultimately had nothing to do with the creation of Israel, and had zero standing in International law for a number of reasons, the main one being that the UN can not make International law. It can make recommendations and proposals, and if the countries involved agree to them, that is the basis for treaties, which DO have standing in International law.
Especially General Assembly resolutions, of which there are hundreds if not many thousands on all sorts of topics. There is one which recommends safe driving practices, for example.
What UNGA 181 was, was a proposal to cut away an area roughly equivalent to what today is called the West Bank to make (yet another) Arab Palestinian state. David Ben Gurion agreed to the proposal at the time (and later changed his position). The Arab states did not agree to 181. No treaty, no International law.
So, the underlying salient question is …. what map was used from which that chunk was proposed to be cut off? What was it cut out of?
This is really important because it bears directly on many of the accusations of the BDS movement and the claims and demands of all of today’s Palestinian political parties.
The map used was the map drawn up for the proposed Jewish state in Palestine by the British administration who had official control of the area and the mission under the Mandate for Palestine to establish a Jewish state.
This mission was carried out under the auspices of International law following the defeat of the Ottoman Empire, whose leaders ceded all rights to the area. Multiple conferences were held around the world to determine officially who would be tasked with dividing this huge territory into new states.
These conferences included the San Remo Conference and the Paris Conference, which are relevant to Israel. France was given a Mandate in northern Palestine. Britain was given a Mandate in southern Palestine. From these Mandates came today’s nations of Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan.
Every Arab leader signed official documents, valid under International law, agreeing to the establishment of the Jewish state under the supervision of the British Mandate of the Mandate for Palestine. Every country in the world ratified and codified the Mandates via the League of Nations. And Britain not only drew the maps in southern Palestine, but had official administration of the area.
This is very important to point out, because the borders of all new countries and states are often highly disputed. International law has a standardized approach or principle to resolve issues about the borders of new nation states. It is called Uti possidetis juris, and means that the new borders shall be what the borders were under the last official presiding administrator. This standard has been used without exception through the world.
So, the map used by the British Mandate is crucially important, because when Israel declared its independence mere hours before five Arab nations tried to commit genocide against every Jew there, that very instant it declared independence was the very instant that defined the legal end of the British Mandate of the Mandate for Palestine. That instant was the instant that the borders of Israel became official under uti possidetis juris. And those borders included all of the so-called West Bank, Gaza, and a goodly part of the Golan Heights.
So, when people say Israel “stole” that land, or “took it by aggression”, or has no right to exist they could not be more wrong. Very few nations are formally established beforehand in International law, with all relevant parties agreeing to its establishment, and documented by multiple signatories, treaties, and conventions.
Israel was created by the signatories to treaties valid under International law back in the 1920’s, its borders delineated by the British administrators of the Mandate for Palestine, and it was established by its announcement of Independence in 1948.
And U.N.G.A. 181 had nothing to do with it.
Let me may sure I understand what you are saying. It appears you are saying Israel includes the West Bank, Gaza and parts of the Golan Heights, and all this land should be used as a Jewish State. A one state solution. If this is what you mean, then how do you deal with the problem that Jews may not be the majority of the people that live there, how do you insure that they remain the majority if they still are, and what do you purpose to do if at some point in time they are not longer the majority.
In an ideal world establishing a country for a specific cultural or religious group is counter-productive to a goal of international peace and harmony, especially when the land is taken from another cultural group. But we were far from that ideal when Israel was established, and given the historical persecution of Jews, there was a rationale for it. Which means that Israel exists as a solution to our present reality, not as a goal towards an ideal world.
The question is, should politics only deal with present reality and not strive for lofty future goals? There’s a parallel here with the conflict within the U.S. Democratic Party.
“establishing a country for a specific cultural or religious group is counter-productive to a goal of international peace and harmony”
Why is that? It has been done many times before. India-Pakistan-Bangladesh. Jordan was established as a homeland for Palestinian Arabs. No one objects to the Kurds quest for their own state.
Tons of countries have a single official religion. Thirty require the head of government to be a specific religion.
Often these arrangements led to sharp reductions of hostilities, the opposite of being counterproductive to peace.
Why is Israel the poster child for the evils of a quasi-religious state?
Even if you have a two state or three state solution, how do you you insure that Jews will remain the majority in the Jewish state, and what happens if st some time in the future they are no longer the majority even there?
Delightful.