Macron declares that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism

Criticism of Israel, its leadership and its politics, whether misguided or not, is not generally anti-Semitic. Hatred of Jews (beyond criticism of their religion) is anti-Semitic, and so, I maintain, is anti-Zionism, which I take to be denial of the right of Israel to exist. Whatever you think about the UN vote in 1947 to establish Israel, it’s here and is a recognized country. To single it out, among all countries of the world, as a country that should disappear, is palpable anti-Semitism. And that is the goal of the BDS movement, as well as those “one-staters” like Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who know full well what would happen if they try to amalgamate Palestine and Israel. If you think that Palestinians can live in harmony with the Jews they despise in a single state, you’re delusional. That’s why I and many others favor a two-state solution, distant as that now may be.

France is to recognise anti-Zionism, the denial of the state of Israel, as a form of anti-Semitism in response to a surge in acts against Jews not seen “since the Second World War”. Emmanuel Macron, the French president, also promised new legislation in May to fight hate speech on the Internet, which could see platforms such as Facebook and Twitter fined for every minute they fail to take down racist or violent content. While stopping short of calling for new legislation, the President said the working definition of anti-Semitism drawn up by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance would help guide police forces, magistrates and teachers in their daily work. That definition stipulates that anti-Semitism can take the form of “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavour”. “Anti-Zionism is one of the modern forms of anti-Semitism,” said Mr Macron. “Behind the negation of Israel’s existence, what is hiding is the hatred of Jews.” Such guidelines in no way infringed on people’s right to criticise to the Israeli government and its policies, he said.

Mr Macron also said that his party would introduce a bill in parliament in May to force social media to withdraw hate speech posted online and use all available means to identify the authors “as quickly as possible.” Now I don’t agree with these “hate speech” laws; I don’t think it should be a crime to call for the dissolution of Israel, or even the destruction of the Jews, which, of course, Palestinian state media does regularly. That’s freedom of speech. But I personally deem those who support the BDS movement, those who want a one-state solution, or those who cry “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, as Jew haters. That also goes for those who call Israel an “apartheid state” without recognizing that the Palestinian territories are real apartheid states. Anti-semitism has gone under a number of rubrics in its long life, and this is merely the latest.