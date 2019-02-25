Trump and Kim Jong-un meet again

The good that the U.S. is trying to do in Venezuela, sending aid to the beleaguered and hungry populace —aid that never gets there— and supporting the self-declared president Juan Guaido instead of the nefarious dictator Maduro (Democrats: where is your support for Guaido?), is being offset by our “President’s” meeting this week with Kim Jong-un in Hanoi.
Trump somehow thinks that he’s going to “reform” North Korea, perhaps getting it to ditch its nuclear program. But as I’ve written before (here and here), Trump is completely deluded. Nukes are what the DPRK has as its one bargaining chip, and eventually, if they keep developing them, they’ll be able to deliver nuclear bombs to the U.S.
Yes, it would be suicidal for Kim Jong-un to use them, but he’d take South Korea with him. Still, a North Korea without nukes is a nation without teeth. As I predicted, the DPRK will keep advancing its weapons program, and I predict that they’ll keep developing it up to the point where they either run out of money or, more likely, become a full-fledged nuclear power with long-distance missiles that can hit the U.S. There is no incentive for them to stop their progress, nor to delay their real aim of united both Koreas under DPRK leadership with the U.S. out of the picture.
Trump is the worst person to negotiate here, as he’s a narcissist with an inflated opinion of his abilities and a severe underestimate of Kim Jong-un’s smarts (and aims). And Trump seems to actually like Kim Jong-un. Bad mistake!
Should we even be negotiating? I don’t think so—not so long as we know that nothing will stop the DPRK’s development of nuclear weapons. It’s a hard situation, for our only alternative—economically squeezing the North—will ultimately hurt its people even more than they are already. But that’s all we can do. What we (but apparently not Trump) know is that Kim Jong-un will not give away his most precious resource, his nuclear weapons, and that North Korea has reneged on such agreements several times before.
I quake when I think what Trump will say to the dictator when they’re alone in a room in Hanoi. As NBC News reports, noting Trump’s unwarranted liking for the dictator:
And that’s why U.S intelligence officials are increasingly concerned about Trump’s upcoming second meeting with Kim in Vietnam — as North Korea has CONTINUED developing its nuclear arsenal after the first summit, NBC’s Carol E. Lee and Courtney Kube report.
“‘One of the worst possible outcomes is he makes some crazy deal pledging to withdraw U.S. troops for a vague promise of denuclearization,’ said one former senior U.S. official.”
More: “Among the possible incentives the U.S. could offer North Korea during the summit is to establish diplomatic interests sections, one in Pyongyang and one in Washington, D.C., according to current and former U.S. officials.”
And: “The U.S. could also offer to formally end the war on the Korean Peninsula, more than six decades after North Korea and the United Nations Command signed the 1953 Armistice Agreement.”
Why does this worry intelligence officials?
As Lee and Kube write, some officials are concerned that the above outcomes could “amount to a de facto U.S. recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state.”
And that could happen even without significant concessions from Kim.
It all underscores the question: Why does Trump assail authoritarian leaders in some countries (Venezuela) and praise them in others (North Korea)?
I agree that if any kind of deal is struck, Trump will be the clear loser. As for the final question about Maduro versus Kim Jong-un, I have no answer.
Kim Jong-un is just playing Trump like a piano and will continue with his nuclear program. Pretty soon Saudi will also be nuclear as will Iran out of necessity.
Trump knows how to blow up treaties and agreements but has no idea how to create new ones. With most of his ideas and intelligence coming from Putin, everyone should be scared of the results. If Trump really thinks he has leverage with China in the trade talks, he better use that to get something out of Kim in N. Korea.
The odds are that Trump gets nothing out of Kim and will concede much more than he gets. These so-called meetings or summits are a one-way street.
Why is the United States still in Korea? Why not let the North and the South work out some kind of agreement that looks toward eventual reunion?
The military around Kim in the North probably wants to keep the status quo going. They live quite well under the current set up. The US military also likes the current set up in the South. They are living quite well at American taxpayer expense.
The American empire is over extended and this is going to lead to serious economic problems in the future. An American invasion of Venezuela would be a disaster. The same holds true with respect to war with Iran.
Trump has no plan for easing world tensions. His foreign policy is as deranged as his domestic policy.
John J. Fitzgerald
If the US abandoned South Korea, it is expected that North Korea would either invade or force South Korea into reunification with Kim Jong-un in charge. That may not be a practical thing for Kim to do but a lot of lives will be lost to prove him wrong.
In response to your last point (“I have no answer”), there seems to be a likelihood that it is a three letter word that has dominated US foreign policy since World War II. It begins with O and ends with L. And that’s not a conspiracy theory. John Bolton announced it unabashedly on Fox Business: “We’re in conversation with major American companies now. I think we’re trying to get to the same end result here. … It will make a big difference to the United States economically if we could have American oil companies really invest in and produce the oil capabilities in Venezuela.”
I don’t think there’s any doubt that Maduro is a corrupt dictator, but this is nevertheless a pretty barefaced pursuit of regime change for economic advantage. I particularly like the last line. “… have American oil companies really invest in and produce the oil capabilities in Venezuela.” Oil companies have something of a tradition of doing this in corrupt regimes. Strangely, the investment never seems to trickle down to the indigenous folk, unless we are talking trickle-down pollution, while a few people up at the top end up with bank accounts in Switzerland in return for a relatively free hand and, if necessary, a bit of security support to deal with any local resistance.
Trump called Guaido “to congratulate him on his historic assumption of the presidency and to reinforce President Trump’s strong support for Venezuela’s fight to regain its democracy,” according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. I think its a good precedent. If I were American, I would like to see Nancy Pelosi or Bernie Sanders exercise a “historic assumption of the presidency”. It is somewhat amusing to see much of progressive America outraged over putative Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, while happily endorsing the manufacture of a coup d’etat just down the road.
Like every other world leader, Kim has figured out that the way to the Donald’s heart is through fulsome flattery. Mark my words: Trump will head off to Vietnam (if his bone spurs don’t start acting up again) and come back with nothing but another page of precatory prose about NoKo someday de-nuking (and maybe a handful of magic bean).
If Kim were at all serious about getting rid of his nukes, we would’ve had shortly after the last “summit,” an inventory of all NoKo’s nuclear facilities (through which we would’ve known if Kim was acting in good faith) followed by a timetable for their destruction. Trump will no doubt get rolled again by Kim (who will again gain the prestige of appearing on the world state as a statesman on par with the US president), and there’s no telling what concessions Trump might make in his desperate effort to claim a “win.”
Imagine what the rightwing would’ve done had Obama (or any other previous president) announced, as Trump did, that he and the world’s most brutal dictator “fell in love” for no better reason than that Kim was nice to him.
Yes, the idea of agreeing to anything is that you already got something for it. If you assume you are getting something and go ahead with giving away, you loose. Even the idea of ending the stalemate and agreeing to a full peace from the 1950 war should not be considered without receiving much for it. I suspect he will go for this and get nothing for it.
People ask – Why are we still in S. Korea. It is because S. Korea wants us there. Japan wants us there. It is in our national interest to protect both of these countries from the north and from China. If anyone thinks the American tax payer is paying for all of this…think again. I know that Japan pays for most of our presence in Japan and Okinawa and Korea pays a share in their area.
Well, you’ll never see Trump assail an authoritarian leader of a country that has a Trump-branded property (or where Trump has designs on putting one).