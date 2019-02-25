Trump and Kim Jong-un meet again

The good that the U.S. is trying to do in Venezuela, sending aid to the beleaguered and hungry populace —aid that never gets there— and supporting the self-declared president Juan Guaido instead of the nefarious dictator Maduro (Democrats: where is your support for Guaido?), is being offset by our “President’s” meeting this week with Kim Jong-un in Hanoi.

Trump somehow thinks that he’s going to “reform” North Korea, perhaps getting it to ditch its nuclear program. But as I’ve written before (here and here), Trump is completely deluded. Nukes are what the DPRK has as its one bargaining chip, and eventually, if they keep developing them, they’ll be able to deliver nuclear bombs to the U.S.

Yes, it would be suicidal for Kim Jong-un to use them, but he’d take South Korea with him. Still, a North Korea without nukes is a nation without teeth. As I predicted, the DPRK will keep advancing its weapons program, and I predict that they’ll keep developing it up to the point where they either run out of money or, more likely, become a full-fledged nuclear power with long-distance missiles that can hit the U.S. There is no incentive for them to stop their progress, nor to delay their real aim of united both Koreas under DPRK leadership with the U.S. out of the picture.

Trump is the worst person to negotiate here, as he’s a narcissist with an inflated opinion of his abilities and a severe underestimate of Kim Jong-un’s smarts (and aims). And Trump seems to actually like Kim Jong-un. Bad mistake!

Should we even be negotiating? I don’t think so—not so long as we know that nothing will stop the DPRK’s development of nuclear weapons. It’s a hard situation, for our only alternative—economically squeezing the North—will ultimately hurt its people even more than they are already. But that’s all we can do. What we (but apparently not Trump) know is that Kim Jong-un will not give away his most precious resource, his nuclear weapons, and that North Korea has reneged on such agreements several times before.

I quake when I think what Trump will say to the dictator when they’re alone in a room in Hanoi. As NBC News reports, noting Trump’s unwarranted liking for the dictator:

And that’s why U.S intelligence officials are increasingly concerned about Trump’s upcoming second meeting with Kim in Vietnam — as North Korea has CONTINUED developing its nuclear arsenal after the first summit, NBC’s Carol E. Lee and Courtney Kube report. “‘One of the worst possible outcomes is he makes some crazy deal pledging to withdraw U.S. troops for a vague promise of denuclearization,’ said one former senior U.S. official.” More: “Among the possible incentives the U.S. could offer North Korea during the summit is to establish diplomatic interests sections, one in Pyongyang and one in Washington, D.C., according to current and former U.S. officials.” And: “The U.S. could also offer to formally end the war on the Korean Peninsula, more than six decades after North Korea and the United Nations Command signed the 1953 Armistice Agreement.” Why does this worry intelligence officials? As Lee and Kube write, some officials are concerned that the above outcomes could “amount to a de facto U.S. recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state.” And that could happen even without significant concessions from Kim. It all underscores the question: Why does Trump assail authoritarian leaders in some countries (Venezuela) and praise them in others (North Korea)?

I agree that if any kind of deal is struck, Trump will be the clear loser. As for the final question about Maduro versus Kim Jong-un, I have no answer.