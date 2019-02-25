Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos)

It’s been a while since we’ve had photos from Jamie Blilie, the 14-year-old son of James Blilie, but today we have several nice photos—as well as some videos. His dad’s notes are indented, and the first photo needs an ID.

Here are a few more photos from my 14-year old son Jamie. This is some kind of a shield bug (I think a true bug) from last fall.

Here is a mink (Neovison vison) hunting in our pond from last November.

Jamie’s video of the mink:

This is a common muskrat (Ondatra zibethicus) foraging in our neighbor’s yard.

We saw him cross a majorroad, run down our residential street, and then climb our huge snowbank to access an area where our neighbor runs his snow thrower. The muskrat is eating the green(ish) grass and maybe the roots churned up by the snow thrower.

Here’s Jamie’s video of that muskrat. Look at those feet!

These are all shot with Jamie’s Canon Powershot SX530 HS superzoom camera. At Christmas I gave him an Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mirrorless camera and several lenses. Some images from this gear will begin to show up. He’s developing a good eye for and interest in landscape photos. I am including one here: The Mississippi River at Minneapolis.

I have also included a photo of the snow at our house in Minnesota. I’m tired of winter!

Last but not least, a cool video.

A Pileated Woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus) on the suet log feeder I made, hanging off our back deck. There are a mated pair living in the open space across the street and we see both of them several times a day. Spectacular!