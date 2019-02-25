Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos)

It’s been a while since we’ve had photos from Jamie Blilie, the 14-year-old son of James Blilie, but today we have several nice photos—as well as some videos. His dad’s notes are indented, and the first photo needs an ID.
Here are a few more photos from my 14-year old son Jamie. This is some kind of a shield bug (I think a true bug) from last fall.
Here is a mink (Neovison vison) hunting in our pond from last November.
Jamie’s video of the mink:
This is a common muskrat (Ondatra zibethicus) foraging in our neighbor’s yard.
We saw him cross a majorroad, run down our residential street, and then climb our huge snowbank to access an area where our neighbor runs his snow thrower. The muskrat is eating the green(ish) grass and maybe the roots churned up by the snow thrower.
Here’s Jamie’s video of that muskrat. Look at those feet!
These are all shot with Jamie’s Canon Powershot SX530 HS superzoom camera. At Christmas I gave him an Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mirrorless camera and several lenses. Some images from this gear will begin to show up. He’s developing a good eye for and interest in landscape photos. I am including one here: The Mississippi River at Minneapolis.
I have also included a photo of the snow at our house in Minnesota. I’m tired of winter!
Last but not least, a cool video.
A Pileated Woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus) on the suet log feeder I made, hanging off our back deck. There are a mated pair living in the open space across the street and we see both of them several times a day. Spectacular!
Was woody woodpecker a pileated woodpecker? ah – not exactly… https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Woody_Woodpecker
I love the muskrat! Very pretty…
Likely the green stink bug (Chinavia hilaris.)Technical info about it can be seen here: https://bugguide.net/node/view/9066 . A nice picture! As are all of Jamies’ pictures. Well done!
This is bizarre. When I view this original post the videos displayed are (in order) Don Bradman, feather caterpillar and U.S. Olympic Hockey team wins gold. When I open the comments section, the videos are the correct ones (mink, muskrat and pileated woodpecker).
Jamie, these are great photos. I especially like the shot of the river; one can imagine the vantage point as looking up instead of down, and those are clouds.
I loved seeing that muskrat. I have never seen one before and to see one in motion is very thrilling. That big body sits higher on those skinny legs and funny feet that I imagined. Great photos! Thanks!
Very nice photos and also rare to get of some of these animals.
Superb
Beautiful shot of the Mississippi!
Jamie, your new camera is now probably better than mine! If you ever want to explore close up and macrophotography, all you need now is either a set of extension tubes to use behind either a short zoom lens or a small prime lens. OR you can get a good diopter lens, like the Raynox 150, to attach to the front of a small prime lens. This converts the optics –> do close up and macro. These are not expensive options and they really open up a whole new world. Just sayin’…
I have a set of X tubes (and I use the same type of camera. I’m sure Jamie will take possession soon! 🙂