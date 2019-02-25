No winner in the Oscars contest

This was a tough year to guess the Oscar winners, and on January 23 I challenged readers to guess the winners in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor. While the consensus votes weren’t bad, no individual save one even came close. And that individual, reader Dragon, guessed four of the six winners: here are Dragon’s guesses:

Film: Green Book

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Lead actor: Rami Malek

Lead actress: Glenn Close

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali

Supporting actress: Amy Adams

Close was thought to be a shoo-in for her role in “The Wife”, but lost to Olivia Coleman of “The Favourite”. And Amy Adams in “Vice” lost to Regina King in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Otherwise, Dragon was nose-on.

The readers’ answers were, in the same order of categories as above, and counting the winners of the poll:

Roma

Alfonso Cuarón

Rami Malek

Glenn Close

Mahershala Ali

Amy Adams

This is close to what Dragon guessed, but that is the consensus poll, not any individual’s vote.

Anyway, congrats to Dragon, though no prize will go out this time.

I won’t analyze the Oscars as there’s a big Woke Fight about these results and I didn’t see any of the movies anyway. All I know is that I’ll have to see “Roma”.