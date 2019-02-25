No winner in the Oscars contest

This was a tough year to guess the Oscar winners, and on January 23 I challenged readers to guess the winners in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor. While the consensus votes weren’t bad, no individual save one even came close. And that individual, reader Dragon, guessed four of the six winners: here are Dragon’s guesses:
Film: Green Book
Director: Alfonso Cuarón
Lead actor: Rami Malek
Lead actress: Glenn Close
Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali
Supporting actress: Amy Adams
Close was thought to be a shoo-in for her role in “The Wife”, but lost to Olivia Coleman of “The Favourite”. And Amy Adams in “Vice” lost to Regina King in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Otherwise, Dragon was nose-on.
The readers’ answers were, in the same order of categories as above, and counting the winners of the poll:
Roma
Alfonso Cuarón
Rami Malek
Glenn Close
Mahershala Ali
Amy Adams
This is close to what Dragon guessed, but that is the consensus poll, not any individual’s vote.
Anyway, congrats to Dragon, though no prize will go out this time.
I won’t analyze the Oscars as there’s a big Woke Fight about these results and I didn’t see any of the movies anyway. All I know is that I’ll have to see “Roma”.
Apollo 11 [93 mins, release March 8? in the USA] will be a must see – “The film consists solely of archival footage shot in 70 mm film that was previously unreleased to the public, and does not feature narration or interviews. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2019, and will be released theatrically by Neon later in 2019” [Wiki].
Congrats Dragon!
I remember seeing First Man last year and thought it was okay. I think the critics kind of thought – underwhelming.
Well this will be a different beast methinks – the reviews are in & it’s at 9.1 or something [Sundance]
I saw Rami Malek’s performance as Freddie Mercury on Saturday. The film certainly isn’t perfect – it plays with, amongst other things, the timeline of Mercury’s AIDS diagnosis unnecessarily, for dramatic effect – though I don’t believe it’s guilty of the “straight-washing” that it’s been accused of – the viewer is left in no doubt about the nature of Freddie’s lifestyle. That said, Malek was very good and a worthy winner IMHO. Of course, he’s currently dating the actress who played Freddie’s girlfriend in the film, so that might have helped with the chemistry in their scenes together (but that wouldn’t be a first for Hollywood)!
Yeah, I saw Bohemian Rhapsody last Thursday. Malek was great.
We went to someone’s house to watch the Oscars and we picked from 11 categories. My wife got 9 of 11 correct.
This woke BS about Green Book is all wet. It wasn’t a “white savior” film; it was a pretty standard odd-bedfellows buddy flick. A little too eager to please, you ask me, but well crafted and with great lead performances.
Do see Roma, Jerry. I saw four of the five foreign-language entries over the past coupla weeks — Shoplifters, Cold War, and Capernaum, in addition to Roma — and all of them were excellent, though Roma‘s in a class by itself.
Absolutely the best movie I saw in 2018 (and I didn’t see all) was Free Solo. Glad it won an Oscar.