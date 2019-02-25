Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday again, February 25, 2019. It’s also National Chocolate Covered Peanuts Day, and meh. But yay!—it’s Meher Baba’s birthday (he was born on February 25, 1894). Don’t worry—be happy! He will help you!
He isn’t helping us with the weather in Chicago, though, as it has gotten cold again: it was 7° F (-14° C) when I walked to work a short while ago. While the weather was mild yesterday (close to the freezing point), the wind was dire: up to 60 mph during the day, and blowing my car around on the road. I could barely walk on the streets at some times. Here’s PROOF (h/t Grania and Matthew, who both found this):
Note to readers: Posting will be light until Sunday as I have visitors most of this week as well as a conciliatory lunch with Scott Aaronson, whose views I criticized on this site but who was nice about it and suggested that we chat when he next came to Chicago. Bear with me; perhaps you can read the science posts of last week.
I didn’t watch the Oscars last night (in years past I did, but they’re boring and too long), nor did I (to my eternal shame) see any of the nominated movies. I note only that The Woke are upset that “Green Book” won the Oscar for best picture. Here’s HuffPo’s huffy take (click on screenshot):
Not much happened on this day in history. On February 25, Samuel Colt was given a U.S patent on his famous Colt revolver. And here’s a new one on me: on this day in 1866, according to Wikipedia, “Miners in Calaveras County, California, discover what is now called the Calaveras Skull – human remains that supposedly indicated that man, mastodons, and elephants had co-existed.” Well, like Piltdown Man, it was a hoax, with the skull only about 1,000 years old.
On this day in 1919, Oregon became the first U.S. state to tax gasoline: one cent per gallon. On February 25, 1932, Hitler obtained German citizenship, enabling him to run for Reichspräsident in the same year. He lost to Hindenburg, but became well known to the German people.
On February 25, 1956, Nikita Khrushchev, First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, gave a speech denouncing the “cult of personality” that had arisen around Joseph Stalin. The speech was called On the Cult of Personality and Its Consequences, and Wikipedia notes:
The speech was shocking in its day. There are reports that the audience reacted with applause and laughter at several points.There are also reports that some of those present suffered heart attacks, and others later committed suicide. The ensuing confusion among many Soviet citizens, bred on the panegyrics and permanent praise of the “genius” of Stalin, was especially apparent in Georgia, Stalin’s homeland, where the days of protests and rioting ended with the Soviet army crackdown on 9 March 1956. In the West, the speech politically devastated the organised left; the Communist Party USA alone lost more than 30,000 members within weeks of its publication
On this day in 1986, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos fled the country after ruling it for two decades, and Corazon Aquino took over as the nation’s first woman president. Finally, on this day in 1994, a Jewish man, Baruch Goldstein, committed an act of terrorism, using an automatic weapon to fire on Palestinian worshippers in the Cave of the Patriarchs in the city of Hebron. After he killed 29 and wounded 125, he was beaten to death by those who survived. Some misguided people still hold him up as a Jewish icon, but he was just a murdering thug.
Notables born on this day include Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841), Karl May (1842), Enrico Caruso (1873), Meher Baba (1894, see above), Zeppo Marx (1901), Millicent Fenwick (1910), Anthony Burgess (1917), Sun Myung Moon (1920), George Harrison (1943), Téa Leoni (1966), Nancy O’Dell (1967), and Chelsea Handler (1975).
Those who died on February 25 include Paul Reuter (1899), Bugs Moran (1957), Mark Rothko (1970), Elijah Muhammad (1975), Tennessee Williams (1983), Glenn Seaborg (1999, Nobel Laureate), and Don Bradman (2001, the greatest cricket batsman of all time). Here’s part 1 of a video biography of the great Bradman:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s dialogue is a bit opaque. Malgorzata explains: “Hili, like her servants, has an aversion to philosophy. She happened to read a Wikipedia entry and decided that the concept of ‘absolute’ might be useful.”
Hili: I’ve achieved an absolute.A: What of?Hili: Skepticism.
Hili: Osiągnęłam absolut.
Ja: Czego?
Hili: Sceptycyzmu.
Here’s a swell cat cartoon from reader Merilee: the Cat Hall of Fame:
A tweet with a duck:
Reader Barry interprets this as affection from the owl, and why the hell not?
Tweets from Grania, with the first being a TRUEFACT:
A majestic lynx in the snow (note that it’s a video):
The subtitles suggest that the baitballs, like the one shown below, are maladaptive to the schooling fish. But overall, considering the life cycle of the fish, I doubt it. If they risked their lives more by tightly schooling this way, then the behavior would disappear. Of course the baitball may be a maladaptive byproduct of schooling that evolved under other circumstances, but I don’t think so.
A rare example of a cat being helpful. (“GOAT” = “greatest of all time”):
Tweets from Matthew. Does this first one show self-awareness?
Matthew says “Watch the whole video [below] to be convinced.” I am! This is the first case of mimicry I know of in which an organism evolves to look like a feather.
Whole video of the above:
And this gets Tweet of the Week: a night heron fishing using bait. It’s amazing how he retrieves the bait when the fish are too big. I can’t interpret this in any way other than it’s a bird who’s learned to fish with bait.
There’s the story, perhaps apocryphal, that during the speech, while Khrushchev was railing against Stalin, someone in the audience called out, “Where were you?!”
Khrushchev stopped, looked out, and demanded to know, “Who said that?” After a long pause in which no one claimed credit, Khrushchev nodded and said, “That’s where I was.”
That’s interesting about bait balls. Do they try to cull their own numbers? Maybe they like the excitement?
Statistically, Bradman must be the greatest sportsman of any kind. His batting average in international cricket was 99.94, while his nearest rival is in the low 60’s.
Interestingly, his test match average (which you quote) is higher than his first class average which would include games against non international sides.
He only needed four runs off his last test match innings to finish with an average of 100. He was out for a second ball duck.
But the first class average will be over many more innings, including all of the test match innings so it is not really surprising that it is lower.
Though having just checked the first class and test averages of a number of prominent players I note that they have higher FC averages than test averages so you are right! In any case Bradman remains far out in front of his rivals.
I remember well in 1986 when the U.S. Air Force flew Marcos and his group out of the Philippines and on to Hawaii, on board a C-141. While looking for permanent housing on Oahu they stayed in military housing (BOQ) or guest housing at Hickam AFB. They also got a shopping spree at the Hickam BX and I’m not sure if the BX was reimbursed for that. Sadly it does not appear much improvement has taken place in the Philippines since.
Did the BX stock some new designer kicks for Imelda?
I did not get an inventory of all the things they crabbed at the BX but shoes would probably be on it. I see she is still in the Philippines and even running for some office.
should be Grabbed. Where is my editor.
Wow! that night heron is truly clever, and waits and re-casts the lure until it finds just the right sized, and surely tastiest, fish to gobble up.
A common saltwater fishing technique is to look for birds feeding on a bait ball. Here’s a video I made while fishing for false albacore (Euthynnus alletteratus) off Harker’s Island, North Carolina. This was the largest and most persistent bait ball I’ve ever seen.
The narration on the baitball omits the obvious adaptive feature of these crowded fish. Yes, most fish are going to be eaten by something sooner or later. However, the question of importance to the individual fish is, which individual fish will be eaten?
In a baitball, there’s usually somebody else between individual A and the predator — somebody else who will be eaten first. Each individual can benefit from being inside the baitball, even if the baitball draws predators.
It’s the “I only have to run faster than you” approach to predation avoidance.
I believe the heron is a Green Heron Butorides striatus. The species is known to sometimes use deliberately placed bait when fishing. See e.g. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/299533472_Bait-fishing_by_the_Striated_Heron_Butorides_striatus_in_Trinidad
I knew Jerry had a weakness for soccer (yes I’m an Englishman with no issues with calling it that), but if we can get him with cricket we will truely own his soul!