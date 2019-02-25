Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday again, February 25, 2019. It’s also National Chocolate Covered Peanuts Day, and meh. But yay!—it’s Meher Baba’s birthday (he was born on February 25, 1894). Don’t worry—be happy! He will help you!

He isn’t helping us with the weather in Chicago, though, as it has gotten cold again: it was 7° F (-14° C) when I walked to work a short while ago. While the weather was mild yesterday (close to the freezing point), the wind was dire: up to 60 mph during the day, and blowing my car around on the road. I could barely walk on the streets at some times. Here’s PROOF (h/t Grania and Matthew, who both found this):

If you’re wondering how windy it is in Chicago right now, here is a door in a tree. pic.twitter.com/LbD2ZuLNg1 — Megan Stielstra (@meganstielstra) February 24, 2019

Note to readers: Posting will be light until Sunday as I have visitors most of this week as well as a conciliatory lunch with Scott Aaronson, whose views I criticized on this site but who was nice about it and suggested that we chat when he next came to Chicago. Bear with me; perhaps you can read the science posts of last week.

I didn’t watch the Oscars last night (in years past I did, but they’re boring and too long), nor did I (to my eternal shame) see any of the nominated movies. I note only that The Woke are upset that “Green Book” won the Oscar for best picture. Here’s HuffPo’s huffy take (click on screenshot):

Not much happened on this day in history. On February 25, Samuel Colt was given a U.S patent on his famous Colt revolver. And here’s a new one on me: on this day in 1866, according to Wikipedia, “Miners in Calaveras County, California, discover what is now called the Calaveras Skull – human remains that supposedly indicated that man, mastodons, and elephants had co-existed.” Well, like Piltdown Man, it was a hoax, with the skull only about 1,000 years old.

On this day in 1919, Oregon became the first U.S. state to tax gasoline: one cent per gallon. On February 25, 1932, Hitler obtained German citizenship, enabling him to run for Reichspräsident in the same year. He lost to Hindenburg, but became well known to the German people.

On February 25, 1956, Nikita Khrushchev, First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, gave a speech denouncing the “cult of personality” that had arisen around Joseph Stalin. The speech was called On the Cult of Personality and Its Consequences, and Wikipedia notes:

The speech was shocking in its day. There are reports that the audience reacted with applause and laughter at several points.There are also reports that some of those present suffered heart attacks, and others later committed suicide. The ensuing confusion among many Soviet citizens, bred on the panegyrics and permanent praise of the “genius” of Stalin, was especially apparent in Georgia, Stalin’s homeland, where the days of protests and rioting ended with the Soviet army crackdown on 9 March 1956. In the West, the speech politically devastated the organised left; the Communist Party USA alone lost more than 30,000 members within weeks of its publication

On this day in 1986, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos fled the country after ruling it for two decades, and Corazon Aquino took over as the nation’s first woman president. Finally, on this day in 1994, a Jewish man, Baruch Goldstein, committed an act of terrorism, using an automatic weapon to fire on Palestinian worshippers in the Cave of the Patriarchs in the city of Hebron. After he killed 29 and wounded 125, he was beaten to death by those who survived. Some misguided people still hold him up as a Jewish icon, but he was just a murdering thug.

Notables born on this day include Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841), Karl May (1842), Enrico Caruso (1873), Meher Baba (1894, see above), Zeppo Marx (1901), Millicent Fenwick (1910), Anthony Burgess (1917), Sun Myung Moon (1920), George Harrison (1943), Téa Leoni (1966), Nancy O’Dell (1967), and Chelsea Handler (1975).

Those who died on February 25 include Paul Reuter (1899), Bugs Moran (1957), Mark Rothko (1970), Elijah Muhammad (1975), Tennessee Williams (1983), Glenn Seaborg (1999, Nobel Laureate), and Don Bradman (2001, the greatest cricket batsman of all time). Here’s part 1 of a video biography of the great Bradman:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s dialogue is a bit opaque. Malgorzata explains: “Hili, like her servants, has an aversion to philosophy. She happened to read a Wikipedia entry and decided that the concept of ‘absolute’ might be useful.”

Hili: I’ve achieved an absolute. A: What of? Hili: Skepticism.

Here’s a swell cat cartoon from reader Merilee: the Cat Hall of Fame:

A tweet with a duck:

Listen up, Mr Long-tailed Duck: 1) I already told you we KNOW you have a long tail. So stop waving it around. And 2) we also know you’re good at that trick where it looks like you’re going down an escalator when you’re actually not. Fort Tilden today. pic.twitter.com/4AqI1K3Kem — Heidi (@heidicleven) February 24, 2019

Reader Barry interprets this as affection from the owl, and why the hell not?

Please say something about this video😭 pic.twitter.com/1ByZyudeqX — NativeAmericanSoul (@Nativeesoul) February 23, 2019

Tweets from Grania, with the first being a TRUEFACT:

A majestic lynx in the snow (note that it’s a video):

Classy Cat

Lynx in Boreal Forest 🇨🇦

📹 famous_amos_photography pic.twitter.com/aZRkejww6N — Kelly Canuck🍁 (@KellyCanuckTO) February 22, 2019

The subtitles suggest that the baitballs, like the one shown below, are maladaptive to the schooling fish. But overall, considering the life cycle of the fish, I doubt it. If they risked their lives more by tightly schooling this way, then the behavior would disappear. Of course the baitball may be a maladaptive byproduct of schooling that evolved under other circumstances, but I don’t think so.

😮A bait ball, or baitball, occurs when small fish swarm in a tightly packed spherical formation about a common centre. It is a last-ditch defensive measure adopted by small schooling fish when they are threatened by predators. 🎥Ig: centralcoast_drones & shark_explorers pic.twitter.com/UYvfskScCI — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) February 9, 2019

A rare example of a cat being helpful. (“GOAT” = “greatest of all time”):

So a month ago I dropped a ring & a clip down my bathroom sink and I’ve been scared to try to save it because I was scared it would just drop farther down but look at my cat being the fucking GOAT pic.twitter.com/A9TGLwnofV — gg (@ginaawilsonn) February 7, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Does this first one show self-awareness?

Monkey using a magnifying glass pic.twitter.com/V3VHKzxLRA — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) February 24, 2019

Matthew says “Watch the whole video [below] to be convinced.” I am! This is the first case of mimicry I know of in which an organism evolves to look like a feather.

Take a look at this incredible caterpillar, disguised as a feather to escape hungry birds 🐛 #FridayFeeling View more of Andreas Kay's amazing clips here: https://t.co/Netezy0k0L pic.twitter.com/XKRyY2MNE1 — Butterfly Conservation (@savebutterflies) February 22, 2019

Whole video of the above:

And this gets Tweet of the Week: a night heron fishing using bait. It’s amazing how he retrieves the bait when the fish are too big. I can’t interpret this in any way other than it’s a bird who’s learned to fish with bait.

Fishing with bait. Bird brain indeed… pic.twitter.com/SLtuCE4eON — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) February 23, 2019