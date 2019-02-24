Wir haben einen Erfolg—we have a reading!

by Greg Mayer

Thanks to the many WEIT readers who have tried their hand (or eyes) at reading the German handwriting on the side of a deer’s jaw, we have arrived at what I believe is a correct reading. Special thanks to Aldo Matteucci, who immediately recognized the second word as “hirsch” (meaning deer), Michael Fisher who edited the images for easy comparison, and to Heidrun Wenisch, who made what I believe to be the correct reading of the first word. Michael Sternberg brought Heidrun’s reading to my attention, and suggested the key empirical test– what exactly did the deer’s antlers look like? They look like this:

Heidrun wrote, “The 2 words of the first line are Schad Hirsch. The word Schadhirsch is hunters’ jargon only and is used when speaking of an older male red deer.” Michael then asked me, “How do the associated antlers look that you mentioned in the article? Branched at several points like you’d expect given the age, or just a single spike (“Spieß”) with possibly short buds, thus “defective”, as the hunter’s jargon term translates?” As you can see, it’s definitely “Spieß”. Michael elaborated, “A 2-year old Hirsch with such antlers would be said Spießer, but if the higher age is correct for this specimen (as derived from the degree of tooth grinding as you mentioned), then Schadhirsch applies and explicitly calls out that the age is higher than a first glance at the antlers would indicate.”

Looking carefully at the writing, this reading is not, to my mind, ruled out by any features of the letters, and fits the specimen perfectly. Problem solved! Thanks again to all who took the time to study and comment on the photos.